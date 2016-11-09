Player Page

Bene Benwikere | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
College: San Jose State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (148) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Bengals signed CB Bene Benwikere.
Cut by the Panthers in October, Benwikere was claimed off waivers by Dolphins, but eventually waived again. He spent time on Miami and Green Bay's practice squads. Still only 25, Benwikere has experience on the outside, but is best utilized in the slot. There's a chance he cracks the Bengals' 53-man roster. Feb 14 - 4:13 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA482100.00.0110000400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR10249330.00.0100201700000
2015CAR134415591.099.0000101900000
2016MIA482100.00.0110000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN2020.00.0110000100000
2Sep 18SF3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25MIN0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL3140.00.0000000200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3Tra Carson
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Jeremy Hill
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Cody Core
3Alonzo Russell
4Chris Brown
WR21Tyler Boyd
2Alex Erickson
3James Wright
4Jake Kumerow
WR31Cody Core
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Christian Westerman
RT1Jake Fisher
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 