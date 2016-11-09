Bene Benwikere | Defensive Back | #31

Sidelined

Giovani Bernard suffered a torn ACL in Week 11 against the Bills.

This one comes out of left field. We didn't even notice Bernard go down in Sunday's loss, and he touched the ball 12 times and saw eight targets. It had to happen near the end of the game. The Bengals' season may be ending before our eyes, losing both A.J. Green (hamstring) and Bernard. Bernard's year ends with a 91-337-2 rushing line, averaging a career-low 3.7 YPC. He also caught 39 balls for 336 yards and another score. Look for Rex Burkhead to take over some pass-down work behind Jeremy Hill, but Hill is a candidate to see a big-time role increase. Bernard signed a four-year deal back in June.