Kapri Bibbs | Running Back | #35

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
College: Colorado State
Contract: view contract details
49ers acquired RB Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick from the Broncos for a fourth-round pick in 2018.
Bibbs tallied 129 yards on 29 carries last year while filling a change-of-pace role behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. In San Francisco, he'll serve as backfield depth behind injury-prone starter Carlos Hyde. Apr 29 - 12:27 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015FA100.0.00000.0.000015000
2016DEN122912910.84.4002756.337.501079000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR00.00166.0000000
2Sep 18IND177.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@CIN00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@TB3144.7000.0000000
5Oct 9ATL00.0000.0000000
6Oct 13@LAC00.0000.0000000
7Oct 24HOU00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30LAC242.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@OAK2115.5016969.01079000
10Nov 13@NO7223.1000.0000000
12Nov 27KC9222.4000.0000000
13Dec 4@JAC5499.8000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4DuJuan Harris
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Eric Rogers
5Rashad Ross
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Chris Harper
5Bruce Ellington
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
RG1Josh Garnett
2Alex Balducci
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
