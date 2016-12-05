Kapri Bibbs | Running Back | #35

Latest News Recent News

49ers acquired RB Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick from the Broncos for a fourth-round pick in 2018. Bibbs tallied 129 yards on 29 carries last year while filling a change-of-pace role behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. In San Francisco, he'll serve as backfield depth behind injury-prone starter Carlos Hyde. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Broncos re-signed RB Kapri Bibbs and WR Bennie Fowler. Both players were exclusive rights free agents. A 2014 UDFA, Bibbs received the first 29 carries of his career last season, gaining 129 yards (4.44 YPC). His 53-man roster spot could come down to what the Broncos do in the draft.

Broncos placed RB Kapri Bibbs on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, ending his season. It's a shame after Bibbs gave the Broncos some of their most explosive runs of the season in Sunday's win at Jacksonville. The Broncos will move forward with Justin Forsett as their No. 2 back behind shaky starter Devontae Booker, whose performance is seemingly getting worse every week. Bibbs is primarily a special teamer and not someone worth stashing in any Dynasty leagues.