Russell Bodine | Center | #61 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (25) / 6/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 308 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (111) / CIN

Coach Marvin Lewis said the Bengals hope to re-sign free agent C Russell Bodine. Bodine has been a major liability as a four-year starter, but he hasn't missed a game and is only 25 years old. "We want to do everything in our power to get Russell back," Lewis said. "Russell’s been, physically, mentally a tough football player. He was installed there as a rookie and he’s done nothing but continue to grow and get better and frankly grow into a guy you can count on." Source: Cincinnati Enquirer

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day. "We’ll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time. Source: ESPN

Bengals C Russell Bodine exited Week 6 against the Patriots with a foot injury. Bodine was rolled up on in the third quarter. He rode the cart into the locker room and is doubtful to return. T.J. Johnson is in at center.