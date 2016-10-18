Player Page

Russell Bodine | Center | #61

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 308
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (111) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Coach Marvin Lewis said the Bengals hope to re-sign free agent C Russell Bodine.
Bodine has been a major liability as a four-year starter, but he hasn't missed a game and is only 25 years old. "We want to do everything in our power to get Russell back," Lewis said. "Russell’s been, physically, mentally a tough football player. He was installed there as a rookie and he’s done nothing but continue to grow and get better and frankly grow into a guy you can count on." Jan 26 - 2:09 PM
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CIN160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CIN160110.00.0000000000000
2015CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2016CIN160000.00.0000000000000
2017CIN160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Brian Hill
4Tra Carson
5Jarveon Williams
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Josh Malone
3Cody Core
4John Ross
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Kermit Whitfield
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Kroft
2C.J. Uzomah
3Cethan Carter
4Mason Schreck
5Scott Orndoff
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Justin Murray
3Javarius Leamon
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
C1T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Alex Redmond
3Oni Omoile
RT1Jake Fisher
2Kent Perkins
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 