Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Josh Malone
(WR)
John Ross
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
Mason Schreck
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
Scott Orndoff
(TE)
Kermit Whitfield
(WR)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Jarveon Williams
(RB)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Russell Bodine | Center | #61
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 6/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 308
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (111) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Marvin Lewis said the Bengals hope to re-sign free agent C Russell Bodine.
Bodine has been a major liability as a four-year starter, but he hasn't missed a game and is only 25 years old. "We want to do everything in our power to get Russell back," Lewis said. "Russell's been, physically, mentally a tough football player. He was installed there as a rookie and he's done nothing but continue to grow and get better and frankly grow into a guy you can count on."
Jan 26 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis suggested C Russell Bodine (ankle) is day-to-day.
"We'll see how he goes this week," Lewis said. Bodine rode a cart into the locker room after injuring his ankle in the third quarter against the Patriots. T.J. Johnson replaced him against New England and would get the start if Bodine is forced to miss any time.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 09:38:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Bengals C Russell Bodine exited Week 6 against the Patriots with a foot injury.
Bodine was rolled up on in the third quarter. He rode the cart into the locker room and is doubtful to return. T.J. Johnson is in at center.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Bengals OC Hue Jackson expressed extreme frustration with C Russell Bodine's snap issues.
Bodine sent a couple snaps sailing over Andy Dalton's head in practice last week and came back Monday sending one shooting past Dalton on the ground. "It pissed me off. I'm being honest," Jackson said. Dalton also got all over Bodine at practice, yelling, "Russell! We can't keep doing that. We can't keep talking about it." Bodine was PFF's No. 33 center last season as a rookie.
Mon, Aug 17, 2015 08:03:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Bengals hope to re-sign free agent C Bodine
Jan 26 - 2:09 PM
Bengals C Russell Bodine day-to-day?
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 09:38:00 AM
Russell Bodine exits with foot injury
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Bengals C Bodine having snap troubles
Mon, Aug 17, 2015 08:03:00 PM
More Russell Bodine Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CIN
16
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CIN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3
Brian Hill
4
Tra Carson
5
Jarveon Williams
GLB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Josh Malone
3
Cody Core
4
John Ross
WR2
1
Brandon LaFell
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Alex Erickson
4
Kermit Whitfield
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Kroft
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Cethan Carter
4
Mason Schreck
5
Scott Orndoff
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
2
Justin Murray
3
Javarius Leamon
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Christian Westerman
C
1
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Trey Hopkins
2
Alex Redmond
3
Oni Omoile
RT
1
Jake Fisher
Sidelined
Bengals RT Jake Fisher (NFI) is suffering from an irregular heartbeat which will require surgery.
Fisher was forced to the hospital during Week 9 with an undisclosed illness we now know to be an irregular heartbeat. He was placed on the non-football injury list on Wednesday. His playing future appears to be up in the air, but that is obviously not the most important focus right now.
Nov 9
2
Kent Perkins
K
1
Randy Bullock
2
Jonathan Brown
