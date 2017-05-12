Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tre Boston | Defensive Back | #33

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (128) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Free agent Tre Boston turned down an offer from the Cardinals.
Boston visited Arizona last month, but they were only willing to give him the veteran minimum. There hasn't been any market for safeties this offseason with Boston, Kenny Vaccaro, Mike Mitchell, and Eric Reid all still unsigned. Coming off a career year, 25-year-old Boston should resurface before training camp. Jun 22 - 5:12 PM
Source: SiriusXM NFL
More Tre Boston Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR11188260.00.01841000300000
2015CAR16218290.00.0000000000000
2016CAR153815532.0199.52290000700000
2017LAC165623790.00.05490000800000
Tre Boston's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Tre Boston's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tre Boston's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Tre Boston's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DEN3030.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17MIA6390.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24KC2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1PHI3470.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@NYG4150.00.01150000100000
6Oct 15@OAK5270.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22DEN1230.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@NE5160.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12@JAC4260.00.0200000300000
11Nov 19BUF4040.00.0190000100000
12Nov 23@DAL2240.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3CLE4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10WAS3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 16@KC2350.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NYJ4040.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31OAK4370.00.01250000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Cliff Avril
2Randy Starks
3Jason Hatcher
4Charles Johnson
5Jared Odrick
6Eugene Sims
7Chris Canty
8Jeoffrey Pagan
9Wallace Gilberry
10Karl Klug
11Michael Buchanan
12Darryl Tapp
13Howard Jones
14Chris Clemons
15Cory Redding
16Kendall Langford
17Ropati Pitoitua
18Jaye Howard
19DeAngelo Tyson
20Lawrence Sidbury
21Quinton Coples
22Johnny Maxey
23Josh Boyd
24Dylan Wynn
25Fili Moala
26Joe Kruger
27Kenny Horsley
28Emmanuel Dieke
29Justin Trattou
30David Moala
31Ed Stinson
32Kenton Adeyemi
33Ryan Davis
34Keith Browner
35Scott Crichton
36Phillip Hunt
37Henry Melton
38Vaughn Martin
39George Uko
40Ryan Russell
41Ray Drew
42B.J. McBryde
43Mehdi Abdesmad
44Max Valles
45Ishaq Williams
46B.J. Larsen
47Dan Pettinato
DT1Tyson Jackson
2Doug Worthington
3Ken Bishop
4Dwan Edwards
5Paul Soliai
6Desmond Bryant
7Markus Kuhn
8Glenn Foster
9Colin Cole
10Kenrick Ellis
11Ryan Carrethers
12Jerel Worthy
13Brandon Bair
14Mike Martin
15Alan Branch
16Taniela Tupou
17Charles Walker
18Khyri Thornton
19Lawrence Virgil
20Eric Crume
21Jason Jones
22Sen'Derrick Marks
23Ego Ferguson
24Martin Ifedi
25Bobby Richardson
NT1Josh Chapman
2Jeremiah Ratliff
3Brodrick Bunkley
4Letroy Guion
5Dan Williams
6Louis Trinca-Pasat
7Terry Williams
8Devaunte Sigler
9Travian Robertson
10Iosia Iosia
11DeAngelo Brown
12Sione Fua
13T.J. Barnes
14Jacobbi McDaniel
15Ricky Lumpkin
16Jerrell Powe
17C.J. Wilson
18Roy Philon
19Montori Hughes
20Roy Miller
21Jasper Coleman
22Matt Conrath
23Cam Thomas
24William Campbell
25Mike Purcell
26Christo Bilukidi
27Alameda Ta'amu
28Mike Thornton
29Chigbo Anunoby
30Delvon Simmons
31Cameron Botticelli
32Chuka Ndulue
33Josh Watson
34David Carter
35Tevita Finau
36Kyle Rose
37Demetris Anderson
38Chris Neild
39Christian Tupou
40Isaako Aaitui
41Josh Augusta
42Luther Robinson
MLB1Dewey McDonald
2Rey Maualuga
3David Harris
4Uani' Unga
5Kenneth Olugbode
6James Laurinaitis
7Jason Williams
8Allen Bradford
9Arthur Brown
10Nick Moody
11Deontae Skinner
12Henry Coley
13Marshall McFadden
14Nate Boyer
15Shayne Skov
16Max Bullough
17Jerry Franklin
18Sae Tautu
19Andrew Hudson
20Montese Overton
21Brandon Chubb
22Kache Palacio
23Jacob Lindsey
24Justin Durant
25Jack Lynn
26Tank Carder
27Terrance Plummer
28Tony Steward
29Anthony Harrell
30John Lotulelei
31Darnell Sankey
32Chris Young
33Sam Barrington
34Donnie Baggs
35Steven Daniels
WLB1DeAndre Levy
2Chris White
3Larry Dean
4James-Michael Johnson
5A.J. Hawk
6Keith Rivers
7Brandon Watts
8Troy Davis
9C.J. Johnson
10Darien Harris
11Darreon Herring
12Justin Horton
13Don Cherry
14Raphael Kirby
15Dillon Lee
16Bo Lokombo
17Matthew Wells
18Alex Singleton
19Jerrell Harris
20Darius Eubanks
21Travis Long
22Marquis Spruill
23Torrey Green
24Adam Bighill
25Donavin Newsom
26Justin Anderson
27Jared Koster
28Nick Usher
29Lucas Wacha
30James Davidson
31Courtland Clavette
32Tyler Gray
33Abner Logan
34Connor Harris
35D.J. Lynch
SLB1Lawrence Timmons
2Victor Butler
3Ashlee Palmer
4Michael Mauti
5James Gaines
6Jake Ganus
7Jo-Lonn Dunbar
8Quentin Groves
9Shea McClellin
10J.T. Thomas
11Danny Lansanah
12Josh McNary
13Zeek Bigger
14Cap Capi
15Mike Moore
16Tyler Starr
17Ronald Powell
18Mike Mohamed
19Myke Tavarres
20Lamar Louis
21Keshaun Malone
22Dadi Nicolas
23Travis Feeney
24Jimmie Gilbert
25Darius English
26Ladell Fleming
27Jared Barber
28Xzavier Dickson
29Markus Pierce-Brewster
30Justin Jackson
31Josh Kaddu
32Travis Lewis
33Bjoern Werner
34Mister Alexander
35Jayson DiManche
36Matt Robinson
37Gionni Paul
38Ka'Lial Glaud
39Antonio Longino
40Ivan McLennan
41Cameron Lawrence
ILB1Jerrell Freeman
2D'Qwell Jackson
3Curtis Lofton
4Nate Irving
5Daryl Washington
6Glenn Carson
7Cory James
8David Talley
9Josh Mauga
10Erin Henderson
11Brad Jones
12Kenny Demens
13David Hawthorne
14Jamari Lattimore
15Spencer Paysinger
16Neiron Ball
17Zaviar Gooden
18Jeff Luc
19Sio Moore
20Quentin Gause
21Justin Tuggle
22Taiwan Jones
23Frank Shannon
24Kaelin Burnett
25Kevin Reddick
26Reggie Northrup
OLB1Manny Lawson
2Willie Young
3Jarvis Jones
4Tony Washington
5Randell Johnson
6Tamba Hali
7Gerald Rivers
8Jonathan Newsome
9Dezman Moses
10Sage Harold
11Diaheem Watkins
12Jason Neill
13IK Enemkpali
14Dan Skuta
15Justin Staples
16Corey Lemonier
17Jarius Wynn
CB1Sean Smith
2Tracy Porter
3Leodis McKelvin
4Bashaud Breeland
5Marcus Williams
6Antonio Cromartie
7Keenan Lewis
8Jeremy Lane
9Brandon Flowers
10Ron Brooks
11Chris Houston
12Tim Jennings
13Cortland Finnegan
14Nolan Carroll
15Cortez Allen
16Darrelle Revis
17Cariel Brooks
18Trey Caldwell
19Mohammed Seisay
20Bill Bentley
21Justin Gilbert
22Adam Jones
23Delvin Breaux
24Brandon Dixon
25Bradley Fletcher
26Zackary Bowman
27Alfonzo Dennard
28R.J. Stanford
29Kayvon Webster
30Kenneth Acker
31Alan Ball
32Lardarius Webb
33Brandon Boykin
34Chris Cook
35Ri'Shard Anderson
36Kyle Arrington
37Darrin Walls
38Isaiah Frey
39Antwon Blake
40Dwayne Gratz
41Dax Swanson
42Jumal Rolle
43Darren Woodard
FS1Isa Abdul-Quddus
2Dwight Lowery
3Ron Parker
4Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
5Robert Blanton
6Winston Guy
7Josh Furman
8Bacarri Rambo
9Dion Bailey
10Quintin Demps
11Kenny Phillips
12Daimion Stafford
13Ed Reynolds
14Pierre Warren
15Ross Madison
16Tim Scott
17Wes Miller
18Harold Jones-Quartey
19Tyrequek Zimmerman
20Ironhead Gallon
21Daniel Henry
22Denzel Johnson
23Christian Bryant
24Lonnie Ballentine
25D.J. Campbell
26Jean Fanor
27Khalid Wooten
28Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
29Rahim Moore
30Marcus Ball
31Ross Weaver
32Gerod Holliman
33Jordan Lomax
34Alex Gray
35Robenson Therezie
36Nate Ness
37Stevie Brown
38Durell Eskridge
39Lee Hightower
40Marcus McWilson
41Mykkele Thompson
42Malcolm Bronson
43Landon Feichter
44Josh Evans
45Desmond Cooper
46Anthony Walters
47Ras-I Dowling
48Aaron Taylor
49Justin Cox
50Brandan Bishop
51Chris Hackett
SS1William Moore
2Antrel Rolle
3Aaron Williams
4Will Blackmon
5Brandon Browner
6Jimmy Wilson
7Duke Ihenacho
8Cooper Taylor
9Major Wright
10Taylor Mays
11Duke Williams
12Phillip Thomas
13Brian Randolph
14Demarkus Perkins
15Lamarcus Brutus
16Floyd Raven
17Dante Barnett
18Jarrod Harper
19Josh Aubrey
20Robert Lester
21Otha Foster
22Akeem Davis
23Kimario McFadden
24Brandian Ross
25Shiloh Keo
26Robert Smith
27Ray Vinopal
28Justin Halley
29Dexter McCoil
30K.J. Dillon
31Elijah Shumate
32Jered Bell
33Joe Powell
34Lorenzo Jerome
35Ryan Murphy
36Terrish Webb
37Omar Bolden
38B.J. Lowery
39Vinnie Sunseri
40Calvin Pryor
41Quincy Mauger
42Jordan Kovacs
43Jemea Thomas
44Rickey Jefferson
45Deron Washington
46Anthony Jefferson
47Brian Blechen
48Jadar Johnson
49A.J. Stamps
50Erick Dargan
51Brandon Person
52Corey White
53Ian Wild
54Cedric Thompson
55Michael Caputo
56Brian Suite
57Shamiel Gary
58Anthony Cioffi
59Shak Randolph
60Malik Smith
61Jordan Sullen
P1Michael Koenen
2Drew Butler
3Matt Darr
4Steve Weatherford
5Brad Nortman
6Brad Wing
7Dave Zastudil
8Tim Masthay
9Spencer Lanning
10Cody Mandell
11Kyle Christy
12Garrett Swanson
13Tom Hackett
14Kenny Allen
15Austin Rehkow
16Brandon Fields
17Steven Clark
18A.J. Hughes
19Toby Baker
20Ben LeCompte
21Kip Smith
22Robert Malone
23Swayze Waters
24Richie Leone
25Will Monday
26Ben Turk
27Colby Wadman
28Peter Mortell
29Will Johnson
 

 