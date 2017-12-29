Bashaud Breeland | Defensive Back | #26 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (26) / 1/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195 College: Clemson Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (102) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Redskins are going to let CB Bashaud Breeland hit the open market. This was expected as the Redskins have given no indication they wanted to sign Breeland long-term. The 26-year-old was inconsistent in 2017 and played better when matching up against slot receivers. He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 64 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers and will likely command close to $10 million a year on the open market. Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter

The Redskins plan to let contract-year CB Bashaud Breeland hit the open market. Asked if the Redskins have engaged him in contract talks this year, Breeland replied, "No." Washington is already paying Josh Norman elite corner money and have Kendall Fuller and third-round rookie Fabian Moreau behind them. With salaries rising each year, Breeland could command $10 million-plus per year. He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 64 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. He has good length at 5'11/195 with eight career interceptions. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland left Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He went out early in the fourth quarter. Quinton Dunbar has come in at cornerback for Washington. Source: Kimberley Martin on Twitter