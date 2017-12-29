Bashaud Breeland | Defensive Back | #26

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Return of the Moose
Mar 9
Podcast: Injury Updates
Mar 9
ST Daily: Moose Still Loose
Mar 8
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 7
ST Daily: Carpitulating
Mar 7
ST Daily: Murph's Knee
Mar 6
ST Daily: Time's Up On Tulo
Mar 5
2018 Breakdowns: Catchers
Mar 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Suarez cranks two bombs vs Rangers Friday
Mejia goes 3-for-4 with 3-run HR vs. COL
Teheran twirls four shutout frames vs Yankees
Belt continues strong spring with two-run HR
Gordon shows rare power with two-homer day
Nelson Cruz snaps hitless streak with homer
Verlander fans eight in five one-run innings
Mikolas fans three in four shutout frames Fri
Lester spins five scoreless frames vs. Angels
Kenley Jansen (hamstring) scratched Friday
A's near one-year deal with Jonathan Lucroy
Gohara to have X-rays after spraining ankle
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Silva's Best-Ball QB Rankings
Mar 8
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 8
Everything Cousins
Mar 6
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2018
Mar 5
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Muhammad Wilkerson visiting with the Chiefs
Redskins let Bashaud Breeland hit free agency
Richard Sherman meeting with ex-rival 49ers
Browns trade 2017 2nd-rd QB Kizer to Packers
Buy It All: Browns acquire Damarious Randall
Not Done: Browns trade for QB Tyrod Taylor
Landry could still play under tag w/Browns
Niners decline OLB Elvis Dumervil's option
Mike Evans lands 5-year, $82.5M extension
Lions still undecided on Eric Ebron's future
Dolphins showing strong interest in Mayfield
Bengals won't pick up Adam Jones' option
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Give 'em 40, Take an L
Mar 10
Stew: Viva LeVert
Mar 9
Injury Recap and Preview Pod
Mar 9
Dose: Everybody Hurts
Mar 9
Roundtable: Our Biggest Misses
Mar 8
Stats & Where to Find Them
Mar 8
Deja Brow: Davis down again
Mar 8
Notable Numbers
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marc Gasol (rest) unlikely to play Saturday
Jonathon Simmons scores 25 points in loss
Frank Mason posts a 7/10/6 line, 3 steals
Jamal Murray scores 22 points in full line
Skal Labissiere (left hip) will not return
Brook Lopez scores 29 in loss to Nuggets
Jae Crowder scores season-high 22 points
Otto Porter (hip) scores 19 on 8-of-13 FGs
Kyle Lowry scores 30 points in win vs. HOU
Cheick Diallo posts 14-9-2 line w/ 3 blocks
Lou Williams, Sindarius Thornwell starting
KANGZ: Garrett Temple starts over Mason
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CBJ Gets Fourth Straight Win
Mar 10
The Playoff Race
Mar 9
Panthers Clawing Towards WC
Mar 9
Podcast: Underrated Malkin
Mar 8
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 8
Crosby Hits Another Milestone
Mar 8
No Staaling This Wild One
Mar 7
A Night Of Major Performances
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 1A in win over Ducks
Sam Bennett scores in win over Senators FRI
Seth Jones scores twice in win over Red Wings
Jared Coreau will start vs. CBJ on Friday
Ryan McDonagh might be available on Saturday
Travis Zajac will miss Saturday's contest
Anders Nilsson is expected to start on Friday
Chris Kreider is 50-50 to play on Saturday
Capitals ink GM Brian MacLellan to extension
Mark Scheifele (UBI) won't play Saturday
Auston Matthews will not return on Saturday
Ottawa will start Mike Condon on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
TicketGuardian 500 DFS Preview
Mar 8
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
Fantasy Live: Phoenix
Mar 6
Power Ranking After Vegas
Mar 5
Wrap-up: Las Vegas
Mar 4
Update: Las Vegas (Spring)
Mar 3
Start or Park: Pennzoil 400
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron earns best quals at Phx
Martin Truex Jr. wins TicketGuardian 500 pole
Kyle Larson fastest in Phx quals rd 2
Jimmie Johnson fastest in Phx quals rd 1
Brad Keselowski just misses second quals rd
Keselowski: Best 10 laps in NXS last practice
Custer tops DC Solar 200 final practice
Friesen hopes for two trophies at Georgetown
Keselowski, best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Bell paces ISM Raceway XFINITY Practice 1
Brad Keselowski slipped at Phx in 2016
Byron to make 1st Cup start on track type
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 5
DFS Dish: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Local hero Sharma shares 54h Indian Open lead
Spieth lowlights notable MCs at the Valspar
Conners two clear after R2 of the Valspar
Ryan Palmer R2 66; ties 36h clubhouse lead
Van Aswegen cards week-low 65 in Valspar R2
Tiger Woods two back at the Valspar midpoint
Casey climbs to the top in R2 of the Valspar
DeChambeau (back) WDs ahead of Valspar R2
Stunning Sharma charges to 2nd at Indian Open
Grillo builds big lead in India after R2 68
Walker blemish-free in Valspar opening lap
Tiger Woods signs colorful card in Round 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Huskies DT Vea (hamstring) to sit out pro day
Luke Falk does not take part in WSU pro day
Lamar Jackson throws a slow ball at combine
Army T Rick Kurz moving on via transfer
Denzel Ward looking to add weight for pro day
Josh Allen leads all combine QBs in velocity
Orgeron confident in LSU quarterbacks room
Dismissed Vol WR Jennings back with team
Dante Pettis (ankle) won't test on UW pro day
Stephen Carr (back) ambulatory once more
Harrison (hamstring) to run 40 on March 28
Clemson DT Lawrence to be limited in spring
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 8
Perfect XI Player Picks WK30
Mar 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 30
Mar 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 29
Mar 6
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
An off day for Reds attack in 2-1 loss at OT
Dier (elbow) in danger of missing weekend
Dier (elbow) in danger of missing weekend
Injury forces United into a late change
Rashford's quick brace steers Man United win
Evans doubtful for Foxes visit with illness
Sead Kolasinac questionable for Watford
Chambers status uncertain for Hornets visit
Diouf out for the visit of Manchester City
Howe considering Defoe for Spurs trip
Ibe, Fraser and Pugh doubts for Spurs
Schelotto passed fit for Goodison Visit
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Chris Bazile
(TE)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
LeShun Daniels
(RB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bashaud Breeland | Defensive Back | #26
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (102) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Redskins are going to let CB Bashaud Breeland hit the open market.
This was expected as the Redskins have given no indication they wanted to sign Breeland long-term. The 26-year-old was inconsistent in 2017 and played better when matching up against slot receivers. He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 64 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers and will likely command close to $10 million a year on the open market.
Mar 10 - 9:47 AM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
The Redskins plan to let contract-year CB Bashaud Breeland hit the open market.
Asked if the Redskins have engaged him in contract talks this year, Breeland replied, "No." Washington is already paying Josh Norman elite corner money and have Kendall Fuller and third-round rookie Fabian Moreau behind them. With salaries rising each year, Breeland could command $10 million-plus per year. He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 64 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. He has good length at 5'11/195 with eight career interceptions.
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 09:50:00 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland left Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
He went out early in the fourth quarter. Quinton Dunbar has come in at cornerback for Washington.
Sun, Dec 17, 2017 03:25:00 PM
Source:
Kimberley Martin on Twitter
Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland (knee) is inactive for Week 8 against the Cowboys.
Breeland's absence comes as Josh Norman (ribs) returns. Breeland seemed like he had a chance at suiting up, so he should be back for Week 9.
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 02:58:00 PM
Redskins let Bashaud Breeland hit free agency
Mar 10 - 9:47 AM
Redskins to let CB Breeland hit open market
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 09:50:00 AM
Bashaud Breeland leaves with shoulder injury
Sun, Dec 17, 2017 03:25:00 PM
Bashaud Breeland (knee) out for Week 8
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 02:58:00 PM
More Bashaud Breeland Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Landry
CLE
(3585)
2
R. Sherman
FA
(2890)
3
L. Bell
PIT
(2736)
4
A. Robinson
FA
(2664)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2562)
6
S. Watkins
LAR
(2313)
7
M. Wilkerson
FA
(2221)
8
E. Thomas
SEA
(2185)
9
D. Moncrief
IND
(2154)
10
A. Talib
LAR
(2077)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
WAS
15
37
13
50
0.0
0
.0
1
96
1
0
0
0
19
0
208
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
WAS
16
58
11
69
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
2
13
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
15
59
22
81
0.0
0
.0
2
56
0
2
0
3
16
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
14
62
11
73
1.0
3
3.0
3
32
0
0
0
2
11
0
18
0
0
0
2017
WAS
15
37
13
50
0.0
0
.0
1
96
1
0
0
0
19
0
208
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
PHI
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
59
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
OAK
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@KC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
SF
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@SEA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
MIN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@NO
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
NYG
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
@DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@LAC
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
1
96
1
0
0
0
1
0
88
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
ARZ
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
61
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
DEN
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@NYG
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jonathan Allen
2
Matt Ioannidis
3
Stacy McGee
4
Terrell McClain
5
Anthony Lanier
NT
1
Ziggy Hood
2
A.J. Francis
3
Montori Hughes
4
Ondre Pipkins
ILB
1
Mason Foster
2
Zach Vigil
3
Martrell Spaight
4
Josh Harvey-Clemons
5
Pete Robertson
OLB
1
Ryan Kerrigan
2
Preston Smith
3
Ryan Anderson
4
Alex McCalister
CB
1
Josh Norman
2
Quinton Dunbar
3
Fabian Moreau
4
Joshua Holsey
FS
1
D.J. Swearinger
2
Montae Nicholson
3
Fish Smithson
4
James Sample
SS
1
Deshazor Everett
2
Su'a Cravens
3
Kenny Ladler
4
Orion Stewart
P
1
Tress Way
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Rankings
Mar 8
»
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 8
»
Everything Cousins
Mar 6
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2018
Mar 5
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Muhammad Wilkerson visiting with the Chiefs
»
Redskins let Bashaud Breeland hit free agency
»
Richard Sherman meeting with ex-rival 49ers
»
Browns trade 2017 2nd-rd QB Kizer to Packers
»
Buy It All: Browns acquire Damarious Randall
»
Not Done: Browns trade for QB Tyrod Taylor
»
Landry could still play under tag w/Browns
»
Niners decline OLB Elvis Dumervil's option
»
Mike Evans lands 5-year, $82.5M extension
»
Lions still undecided on Eric Ebron's future
»
Dolphins showing strong interest in Mayfield
»
Bengals won't pick up Adam Jones' option
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved