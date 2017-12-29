Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bashaud Breeland | Defensive Back | #26

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (102) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Redskins are going to let CB Bashaud Breeland hit the open market.
This was expected as the Redskins have given no indication they wanted to sign Breeland long-term. The 26-year-old was inconsistent in 2017 and played better when matching up against slot receivers. He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 64 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers and will likely command close to $10 million a year on the open market. Mar 10 - 9:47 AM
Source: Josina Anderson on Twitter
More Bashaud Breeland Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017WAS153713500.00.01961000190208000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014WAS165811690.00.02000021300000
2015WAS155922810.00.025602031600000
2016WAS146211731.033.0332000211018000
2017WAS153713500.00.01961000190208000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10PHI1120.00.00000001059000
2Sep 17@LAR2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24OAK2240.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@KC6060.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15SF6060.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@PHI2020.00.0000000200000
9Nov 5@SEA1120.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12MIN1230.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NO3030.00.0000000300000
12Nov 23NYG1120.00.0000000200000
13Nov 30@DAL2020.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10@LAC4260.00.019610001088000
15Dec 17ARZ3140.00.00000001061000
16Dec 24DEN2240.00.0000000100000
17Dec 31@NYG1120.00.0000000300000
 

 