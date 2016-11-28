Player Page

Justin Britt | Center | #68

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (64) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks signed C Justin Britt to a three-year, $27 million extension through 2020.
He's the first Seahawks offensive lineman drafted during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era to get a second contract in Seattle. Britt spent the first two years of his career bouncing between guard and tackle before settling in at center last season. He was a bright spot along an otherwise dismal line. 2017 will be Britt's age-26 campaign. Aug 17 - 3:02 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SEA160000.00.0000000000000
2015SEA160000.00.0000000000000
2016SEA150000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

