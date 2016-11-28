Justin Britt | Center | #68

He's the first Seahawks offensive lineman drafted during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era to get a second contract in Seattle. Britt spent the first two years of his career bouncing between guard and tackle before settling in at center last season. He was a bright spot along an otherwise dismal line. 2017 will be Britt's age-26 campaign.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are "closing in" on a three-year extension with walk-year C Justin Britt.

Per Rapoport, the deal will be worth more than $9 million per season. The No. 64 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Britt is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. Britt has bounced around the offensive line, playing tackle and guard, but found a home at center last season. It was his first year manning the pivot.