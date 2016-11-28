Welcome,
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Justin Britt | Center | #68
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/29/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (64) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/17/2017: Signed a four-year, $27.891 million contract. 2017: $891,399, 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed C Justin Britt to a three-year, $27 million extension through 2020.
He's the first Seahawks offensive lineman drafted during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era to get a second contract in Seattle. Britt spent the first two years of his career bouncing between guard and tackle before settling in at center last season. He was a bright spot along an otherwise dismal line. 2017 will be Britt's age-26 campaign.
Aug 17 - 3:02 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are "closing in" on a three-year extension with walk-year C Justin Britt.
Per Rapoport, the deal will be worth more than $9 million per season. The No. 64 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Britt is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. Britt has bounced around the offensive line, playing tackle and guard, but found a home at center last season. It was his first year manning the pivot.
Aug 17 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Source:
Liz Mathews on Twitter
Seahawks C Justin Britt (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 12.
Britt looks on the doubtful side after missing practice the last two days. It's a potential downgrade to Thomas Rawls' matchup. Britt is PFF's No. 12-ranked center this season.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 05:07:00 PM
Source:
Seattle Post-Intelligencer
'Hawks sign C Britt to 3-year, $27M extension
Aug 17 - 3:02 PM
Seahawks 'closing in' on Britt extension
Aug 17 - 1:14 PM
Seahawks expect C Britt back for Week 13
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Justin Britt (ankle) questionable for Week 12
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 05:07:00 PM
More Justin Britt Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SEA
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
Sidelined
Thomas Rawls will miss Friday's preseason game with a "minor" ankle issue.
Eddie Lacy will start in his place. Rawls has been running ahead of Lacy with the first-team offense for over a week, but this gives Lacy a big opportunity to move back out in front. Rawls has earned universally positive reviews this summer, but any ankle issue is a concern after the catastrophic injury that ended Rawls' 2015.
Aug 17
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
Rodney Smith
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
George Fant
2
Justin Senior
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
RT
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
Headlines
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 17
Evan Silva updates his PPR Rankings and Tiers ahead of the second week of preseason.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 17
»
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
»
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
»
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
»
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
»
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
»
Silva's Dynasty Rookie Ranks
Aug 16
»
Podcast: Time To Panic, Paxton
Aug 16
NFL Headlines
»
'Hawks sign C Britt to 3-year, $27M extension
»
Thomas Rawls dealing with 'minor' ankle issue
»
Reuben Foster has 'mild' AC joint sprain
»
Report: Donald could hold out into season
»
Goodell: Gordon reinstatement not on radar
»
Le'Veon Bell plans to report before Week 1
»
Crowder (hamstring) back to full practice
»
Report: Ryan Kelly likely headed to IR/return
»
49ers 'very pleased' with Vance McDonald
»
Trubisky knows he has 'a lot of work to do'
»
Ereck Flowers struggling during camp
»
Arians questions John Brown's place on team
