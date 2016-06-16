Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Corey Washington
(WR)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Preston Brown | Linebacker | #52
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/27/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 251
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (73) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/17/2014: Signed a four-year, $3,005,750 contract. The deal included a $648,000 signing bonus. 2017: $731,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia believes Bills MLB Preston Brown could be available for trade.
Since being drafted No. 73 overall in 2014, Brown has appeared in all 48 games, making 46 starts. He was ex-coach Rex Ryan's signal-caller as a 3-4 inside linebacker, and Ryan long praised Brown, saying he believed Brown was "going to be a star." Well, Brown has never really been a playmaker, with just one career sack, three picks, and two forced fumbles. With new coach Sean McDermott shifting to a 4-3 and Reggie Ragland expected to be the middle linebacker, Brown doesn't have a starting spot. He has one year left on his rookie deal.
Mar 29 - 2:17 PM
Source:
Joe Buscaglia on Twitter
Bills assistant head coach Rob Ryan believes ILB Preston Brown is "going to be a star."
"He’s a vocal guy, he’s extremely smart, he knows the defense, he knows the inns and outs now," Rob said. "So he’s really gonna grow in this system." Head coach Rex Ryan agrees with his brother. "Everything that we’ve challenged him with, he’s accepted the challenge. ... I think Preston’s going to have a great year." Brown had a promising rookie campaign in 2014 before getting dominated last year. Either way, he's going to be the Bills' signal caller on defense.
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 08:14:00 PM
Source:
ABC Buffalo
Bills coach Rex Ryan said ILB Preston Brown will continue to be the main signal caller on defense.
Second-round pick Reggie Ragland has been calling the plays at rookie minicamp this week. As Buffalo is transitioning to a 3-4 defense, Brown will start next to Ragland in base sets. The Bills struggled in Ryan's "half-pregnant" defense last year. Rex has pledged to get the unit "fully pregnant" in year two.
Fri, May 6, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
Bills ILB Preston Brown said coach Rex Ryan has simplified his defensive scheme this offseason.
"With Rex, we've already installed, like, 50 plays," Brown said. "A whole bunch of simpler plays, though. Our checks are limited. There's not as many as there were." The Bills struggled throughout last season to get the correct defensive packages on the field and the correct checks made at the line. Simplifying the process should allow Buffalo's talented defenders to play more quickly and more aggressively. Brown is expected to "quarterback" the defense this season.
Thu, Apr 21, 2016 08:13:00 AM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Bills MLB Preston Brown available for trade?
Mar 29 - 2:17 PM
Ryan brothers lavish praise on Preston Brown
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 08:14:00 PM
Preston Brown to be Bills' main signal caller
Fri, May 6, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Preston Brown says defense will be simpler
Thu, Apr 21, 2016 08:13:00 AM
More Preston Brown Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3453)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(3330)
3
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2822)
4
J. Gordon
CLE
(2069)
5
B. Quick
WAS
(1662)
6
R. Griffin III
FA
(1626)
7
J. McCown
NYJ
(1613)
8
Z. Brown
FA
(1561)
9
R. Jean-Francois
GB
(1468)
10
K. Benjamin
CAR
(1468)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
16
81
58
139
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BUF
16
66
43
109
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
16
66
54
120
0.0
0
.0
2
46
1
1
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
16
81
58
139
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
7
9
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
ARZ
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NE
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@LAR
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
SF
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@MIA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NE
7
1
8
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
@SEA
1
5
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CIN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
5
6
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
7
4
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
8
6
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
5
9
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Joe Banyard
5
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins (foot surgery) is "on schedule" with his rehab.
That was the extent of coach Sean McDermott's "update" on Tuesday. The Bills have offered up a vague timeline for the oft-injured/operated on wideout, saying only he should be ready for training camp. Don't expect to see Watkins on the practice field this spring.
Mar 28
2
Corey Brown
3
Dezmin Lewis
4
Corey Washington
WR2
1
Andre Holmes
2
Walter Powell
3
Brandon Tate
4
Kolby Listenbee
5
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Walter Powell
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Patrick Lewis
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Ravens' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
»
On the Move: Raiders to Vegas
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 27
NFL Headlines
»
Hue Jackson: Rex Burkhead will flourish in NE
»
Bills MLB Preston Brown available for trade?
»
Report: Pats inquired about Richard Sherman
»
Sashi Brown not ruling out Josh Gordon in CLE
»
Arians wants Johnson to get 30 touches a game
»
Cardinals moving Andre Ellington to WR in '17
»
Hue Jax: Corey Coleman now 'the guy' at WR
»
Report: Saints have 'no interest' in Manziel
»
Jerry Jones: Romo deadline is training camp
»
Anthony Lynn: Chargers need to draft young QB
»
49ers haven't talked with Kap since February
»
G-Men open to drafting Eli Manning successor
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
