Preston Brown | Linebacker | #52

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 251
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (73) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia believes Bills MLB Preston Brown could be available for trade.
Since being drafted No. 73 overall in 2014, Brown has appeared in all 48 games, making 46 starts. He was ex-coach Rex Ryan's signal-caller as a 3-4 inside linebacker, and Ryan long praised Brown, saying he believed Brown was "going to be a star." Well, Brown has never really been a playmaker, with just one career sack, three picks, and two forced fumbles. With new coach Sean McDermott shifting to a 4-3 and Reggie Ragland expected to be the middle linebacker, Brown doesn't have a starting spot. He has one year left on his rookie deal. Mar 29 - 2:17 PM
Source: Joe Buscaglia on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1681581391.055.0000201100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BUF1666431090.00.0100100200000
2015BUF1666541200.00.02461101400000
2016BUF1681581391.055.0000201100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL6280.00.0000100000000
2Sep 15NYJ79160.00.0000001000000
3Sep 25ARZ4150.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NE4480.00.0000100000000
5Oct 9@LAR6170.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16SF6390.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@MIA4150.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30NE7181.055.0000000000000
9Nov 7@SEA1560.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CIN3140.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27JAC56110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@OAK4370.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11PIT74110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18CLE4260.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA86140.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@NYJ59140.00.0000000000000

