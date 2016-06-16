Preston Brown | Linebacker | #52 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (24) / 10/27/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 251 College: Louisville Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (73) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/17/2014: Signed a four-year, $3,005,750 contract. The deal included a $648,000 signing bonus. 2017: $731,000 (+ $35,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

WKBW Buffalo's Joe Buscaglia believes Bills MLB Preston Brown could be available for trade. Since being drafted No. 73 overall in 2014, Brown has appeared in all 48 games, making 46 starts. He was ex-coach Rex Ryan's signal-caller as a 3-4 inside linebacker, and Ryan long praised Brown, saying he believed Brown was "going to be a star." Well, Brown has never really been a playmaker, with just one career sack, three picks, and two forced fumbles. With new coach Sean McDermott shifting to a 4-3 and Reggie Ragland expected to be the middle linebacker, Brown doesn't have a starting spot. He has one year left on his rookie deal. Source: Joe Buscaglia on Twitter

Bills assistant head coach Rob Ryan believes ILB Preston Brown is "going to be a star." "He’s a vocal guy, he’s extremely smart, he knows the defense, he knows the inns and outs now," Rob said. "So he’s really gonna grow in this system." Head coach Rex Ryan agrees with his brother. "Everything that we’ve challenged him with, he’s accepted the challenge. ... I think Preston’s going to have a great year." Brown had a promising rookie campaign in 2014 before getting dominated last year. Either way, he's going to be the Bills' signal caller on defense. Source: ABC Buffalo

Bills coach Rex Ryan said ILB Preston Brown will continue to be the main signal caller on defense. Second-round pick Reggie Ragland has been calling the plays at rookie minicamp this week. As Buffalo is transitioning to a 3-4 defense, Brown will start next to Ragland in base sets. The Bills struggled in Ryan's "half-pregnant" defense last year. Rex has pledged to get the unit "fully pregnant" in year two. Source: Mike Rodak on Twitter