Deone Bucannon | Linebacker | #20 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (24) / 8/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 211 College: Washington State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 6/5/2014: Signed a four-year, $7,709,200 contract. The deal contains $6,237,946 guaranteed, including a $3,926,692 signing bonus. 2017: $981,673 (+ $537,000 workout bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery, and is questionable for Week 1. Coach Bruce Arians said the operation was to correct a "lingering" issue. Bucannon suffered a high-ankle sprain last December, and missed the final three games of the season. He had previously never missed a game. Now he's a candidate for the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him the first six games of 2017. For their part, the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be back in "early" September. The hybrid safety/linebacker has settled in fairly well at inside 'backer, though he was better in 2015 than last season. Source: Darren Urban on Twitter

Cardinals exercised ILB Deone Bucannon's fifth-year team option for 2018. Picked 27th overall in 2014, Bucannon was a college safety who has made a mostly-smooth transition to linebacker. He had a big year in 2015, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 10 inside linebacker, but Bucannon dipped all the way to No. 40 last season. He received really strong marks for his pass coverage, but was No. 54 of 59 qualifiers against the run. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon is done for the season with a high-ankle sprain. It's yet to be decided if Bucannon needs surgery. The hybrid 2014 first-rounder took a step back this year after a strong 2015. Still only 24, Bucannon could easily get back on track in 2016. Bucannon filled the stat-sheet in 2015 in IDP leagues.