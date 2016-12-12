Deone Bucannon | Linebacker | #20

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 15
Dose: Spoilers of Ceremony
May 15
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
Dose: It's All Happ-ening
May 14
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs have no plans to drop Schwarber in order
Mets finally place SS Cabrera (thumb) on DL
Indians call up prospect OF Bradley Zimmer
Mariners' Diaz walks four in save chance
Tomas hits three-run HR, D'Backs beat Mets
Kemp goes 4-for-4 in Braves' defeat of Jays
Dan Straily (forearm) injury considered minor
Gurriel slugs grand slam as Astros beat Fish
Cody Allen notches save Monday versus TB
Haniger (oblique) takes swings in cage Monday
James Paxton (forearm) ready for mound work
Carrasco dealing with left pectoral injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Deone Bucannon (ankle) questionable for Wk 1
Jaguars sign Dede Westbrook to four-year deal
Devonta Freeman reiterates he won't hold out
Former teammate: Ben serious about retirement
Graham calls holdout rumors 'fake news'
Jason McCourty meeting with the Browns
Hue: Other QBs 'have to take it' from Kessler
Seahawks have 'legit' interest in Kaepernick
Perine to win Redskins starting tailback job?
Gruden won't comment on Cousins beyond 2017
Tavon Austin has presented zero deep threat
Veldheer officially shifting to right tackle
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
Dose: And then there were 4!
May 16
NBA Fantasy Podcast for May 15
May 15
Monday Mailbag: Kawhi's Time
May 15
Dose: Most Valuable Robot
May 15
Dose: WCF Game 1 Preview
May 14
NBA DFS Podcast for May 14
May 13
Risers & Fallers: SG Edition
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bradley Beal scores 38, Wizards eliminated
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 points w/ 12 assists
Kelly Olynyk drops 26 points in Game 7 win
Andre Iguodala's (knee) MRI comes back clean
Leonard's ankle has no structural damage
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will have an MRI
Stephen Curry scores 40 in Game 1 win vs. SA
Kevin Durant scores 34 points in win
Andre Iguodala dealing with knee soreness
Manu Ginobili scores 17 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will not return
Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge starting Game 1
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
Bryan Rust forced to leave Game 2 early
Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre-Fleury earns shutout
Phil Kessel scores; Pens shut out Sens 1-0
Patric Hornqvist out for Game 2 of ECF
Lightning sign prospect Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Getzlaf (3 A) helps Ducks tie series
Evgeni Malkin scores in GM 1 loss to Ottawa
Bobby Ryan nets OT winner in Game 1 of ECF
Carl Hagelin out for Game 1 vs Sens
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Perkins: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Sauter holds points lead after 2nd in KC
Bell: 2nd in NCWTS points after Kansas City
Crafton: 16th at Kansas City, 3rd in points
Vanderwal: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Chase Briscoe: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Craig Lutz: City of Hampton 150 results
Levin: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Timothy Peters: Toyota Tundra 250 results
DNF for Todd Szegedy in City of Hampton 150
Michael Self: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Danny Bohn: City of Hampton 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
MDF silences 11 at PLAYERS; including Rahm
Stanley maintains share of lead with 72 in R3
Holmes co-leads PLAYERS after 70 in Round 3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
LSU lands former Texas Tech star WR Jon Giles
Sumlin expects December commits to sign early
Hoak could be surprise candidate for QB job
Pitt starting G Bookser faces several charges
Tide QB Tagovailoa shines in 1st spring game
VT freshman QB Hooker shined in spring game
Wisconsin drops recruit after news of offer
Ex-Auburn QB Barrett transfers to a JUCO
Cowboys submit bid to host 2018 NFL Draft
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
Tech's Giles narrows choice to three programs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stones set for return Tuesday night
Fosu-Mensah eyeing up Europa final
Klopp brushes off Coutinho exit talk
Mourinho confirms he will name weak teams
Romero will start in the Europa League final
Pogba to miss Saints clash after family death
Lanzini "very happy" at West Ham United
Marko Arm-autovic is a major doubt for Sunday
Koscielny struggles to shake off an injury
Rose has knee surgery, on road to recovery
Schmeichel wins club's end-of-season awards
Marco Silva's future still up in the air
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
James Summers
(RB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
John Brown
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Trevor Knight
(QB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Steven Wroblewski
(TE)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Deone Bucannon | Linebacker | #20
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/30/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
College:
Washington State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/5/2014: Signed a four-year, $7,709,200 contract. The deal contains $6,237,946 guaranteed, including a $3,926,692 signing bonus. 2017: $981,673 (+ $537,000 workout bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery, and is questionable for Week 1.
Coach Bruce Arians said the operation was to correct a "lingering" issue. Bucannon suffered a high-ankle sprain last December, and missed the final three games of the season. He had previously never missed a game. Now he's a candidate for the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him the first six games of 2017. For their part, the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be back in "early" September. The hybrid safety/linebacker has settled in fairly well at inside 'backer, though he was better in 2015 than last season.
May 16 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Cardinals exercised ILB Deone Bucannon's fifth-year team option for 2018.
Picked 27th overall in 2014, Bucannon was a college safety who has made a mostly-smooth transition to linebacker. He had a big year in 2015, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 10 inside linebacker, but Bucannon dipped all the way to No. 40 last season. He received really strong marks for his pass coverage, but was No. 54 of 59 qualifiers against the run.
Apr 26 - 12:03 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon is done for the season with a high-ankle sprain.
It's yet to be decided if Bucannon needs surgery. The hybrid 2014 first-rounder took a step back this year after a strong 2015. Still only 24, Bucannon could easily get back on track in 2016. Bucannon filled the stat-sheet in 2015 in IDP leagues.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:26:00 PM
Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon exited Week 14 against the Dolphins with an ankle injury.
Bucannon got his ankle caught under a teammate while trying to make a tackle in the third quarter. He was able to walk off the field and to the locker room, but he had a noticeable limp. Zaviar Gooden is now in at inside linebacker.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 03:04:00 PM
Deone Bucannon (ankle) questionable for Wk 1
May 16 - 1:14 PM
Cardinals pick up ILB Bucannon's 2018 option
Apr 26 - 12:03 PM
Bucannon done for year with high-ankle sprain
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 02:26:00 PM
Deone Bucannon exits with ankle injury
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 03:04:00 PM
More Deone Bucannon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Gordon
CLE
(2216)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2036)
3
R. Griffin III
FA
(1961)
4
L. Blount
FA
(1798)
5
V. Cruz
FA
(1670)
6
K. White
CHI
(1618)
7
S. Perine
WAS
(1617)
8
C. Williams
ARZ
(1528)
9
R. Jennings
FA
(1478)
10
D. Washington
FA
(1431)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
ARZ
16
64
16
80
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
93
19
112
3.0
18
6.0
1
39
1
2
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
13
66
25
91
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
Deone Bucannon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Deone Bucannon's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Deone Bucannon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Deone Bucannon's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
10
4
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
11
2
13
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
2
7
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Blaine Gabbert
4
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
T.J. Logan
4
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Andre Ellington
4
Brittan Golden
5
Chris Hubert
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Chad Williams
4
Jeremy Ross
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Cole Toner
3
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Dorian Johnson
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Tony Bergstrom
3
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
John Wetzel
3
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
3
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Headlines
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Evan Silva unveils his first Top 150 of the 2017 offseason.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
NFL Headlines
»
Deone Bucannon (ankle) questionable for Wk 1
»
Jaguars sign Dede Westbrook to four-year deal
»
Devonta Freeman reiterates he won't hold out
»
Former teammate: Ben serious about retirement
»
Graham calls holdout rumors 'fake news'
»
Jason McCourty meeting with the Browns
»
Hue: Other QBs 'have to take it' from Kessler
»
Seahawks have 'legit' interest in Kaepernick
»
Perine to win Redskins starting tailback job?
»
Gruden won't comment on Cousins beyond 2017
»
Tavon Austin has presented zero deep threat
»
Veldheer officially shifting to right tackle
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved