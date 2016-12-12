Player Page

Deone Bucannon | Linebacker | #20

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
College: Washington State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (27) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Cardinals ILB Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery, and is questionable for Week 1.
Coach Bruce Arians said the operation was to correct a "lingering" issue. Bucannon suffered a high-ankle sprain last December, and missed the final three games of the season. He had previously never missed a game. Now he's a candidate for the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him the first six games of 2017. For their part, the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be back in "early" September. The hybrid safety/linebacker has settled in fairly well at inside 'backer, though he was better in 2015 than last season. May 16 - 1:14 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014ARZ166416802.0147.0000101200000
2015ARZ1693191123.0186.01391203300000
2016ARZ136625910.00.0000100400000
Deone Bucannon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE6060.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TB4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@BUF3250.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2LAR3250.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF104140.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17NYJ4150.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23SEA112130.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CAR2790.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13SF6170.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@MIN3360.00.0000100000000
12Nov 27@ATL4150.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS6170.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@MIA4150.00.0000000000000

