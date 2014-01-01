Michael Campanaro | Wide Receiver | #12

Joe Flacco mentioned Michael Campanaro as someone who could step up and fill the void created by Danny Woodhead.

"Campanaro is one of those quick little guys that can do stuff on the side," Flacco said. It's an out-of-the-box suggestion, but the quarterback would seem to have a good idea of the team's thought process. Campanaro is a 5'9/191 slot receiver who has struggled to get on the field since being a 2014 seventh-rounder. The Ravens clearly like him since they've kept Campanaro around this long as a punt returner and part-time receiver. He has a similar build to 5'8/201 Woodhead and played running back in high school. Buck Allen is the favorite, but he was a 2016 outsider. Campanaro could very easily get increased looks.