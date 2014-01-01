Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Tim White
(WR)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Campanaro | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 191
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 7 (218) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $700,000 (+ $250,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Flacco mentioned Michael Campanaro as someone who could step up and fill the void created by Danny Woodhead.
"Campanaro is one of those quick little guys that can do stuff on the side," Flacco said. It's an out-of-the-box suggestion, but the quarterback would seem to have a good idea of the team's thought process. Campanaro is a 5'9/191 slot receiver who has struggled to get on the field since being a 2014 seventh-rounder. The Ravens clearly like him since they've kept Campanaro around this long as a punt returner and part-time receiver. He has a similar build to 5'8/201 Woodhead and played running back in high school. Buck Allen is the favorite, but he was a 2016 outsider. Campanaro could very easily get increased looks.
Sep 12 - 9:59 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ravens activated WR Michael Campanaro (toe) off the active/PUP list.
He ended up missing four days of camp with a sprained toe. Now healthy, Campanaro will compete for a job as a returner.
Jul 31 - 11:13 AM
Source:
ESPN
Ravens placed WR Michael Campanaro (toe) on the PUP list.
The 26-year-old has been slow to recover from a sprained toe despite assurances from coach John Harbaugh that it's only a minor injury. Campanaro wasn't targeted in his 17 offensive snaps last season.
Jul 21 - 2:44 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens WR Michael Campanaro (toe) is sitting out minicamp.
He suffered the toe sprain at OTAs. Hyped as a sleeper in fantasy circles before the Jeremy Maclin signing, Campanaro is now ticketed for return duties only in Baltimore. Coach John Harbaugh expects Campanaro back for training camp.
Jun 13 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Campanaro a possible Woodhead replacement?
Sep 12 - 9:59 PM
Michael Campanaro activated off the PUP
Jul 31 - 11:13 AM
Michael Campanaro (toe) lands on PUP list
Jul 21 - 2:44 PM
Michael Camparano sitting out minicamp
Jun 13 - 3:01 PM
More Michael Campanaro Player News
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BAL
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
2
2.0
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
23
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BAL
4
7
102
25.5
14.6
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
2015
BAL
4
5
35
8.8
7.0
0
0
2
17
4.3
8.5
0
1
0
79
0
49
0
2016
BAL
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
72
24.0
24.0
0
0
0
0
0
63
0
Michael Campanaro's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Michael Campanaro's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Campanaro's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Michael Campanaro's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
23
0
2
Sep 17
CLE
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@JAC
Game scheduled for 9/24 9:30 AM ET
4
Oct 1
PIT
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@OAK
Game scheduled for 10/8 4:05 PM ET
6
Oct 15
CHI
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@MIN
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 26
MIA
Game scheduled for 10/26 8:25 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@TEN
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@GB
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 27
HOU
Game scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 3
DET
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@PIT
Game scheduled for 12/10 8:30 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@CLE
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 23
IND
Game scheduled for 12/23 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
CIN
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Josh Woodrum
Out of FB
Browns waived QB Josh Woodrum.
The second-year UDFA out of small-school Liberty will likely be stashed on the practice squad.
Sep 7
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
Sidelined
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and is a candidate for injured reserve.
It's a bit lengthier than the 4-6 weeks timetable NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday. Woodhead has been as injury-prone as anyone not named Kevin White the past few years and is closing in on his 33rd birthday. He's unlikely to be a quick healer. Owners need to be prepared to be without Woodhead until November and have a decision to make on fantasy rosters that don't have I.R. spots. It would be really tough to keep him for two months.
Sep 12
3
Buck Allen
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Chris Moore
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Nick Boyle
3
Maxx Williams
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
LG
1
James Hurst
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Tony Bergstrom
3
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
RT
1
Austin Howard
K
1
Justin Tucker
