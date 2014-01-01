Player Page

Michael Campanaro | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 191
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (218) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Joe Flacco mentioned Michael Campanaro as someone who could step up and fill the void created by Danny Woodhead.
"Campanaro is one of those quick little guys that can do stuff on the side," Flacco said. It's an out-of-the-box suggestion, but the quarterback would seem to have a good idea of the team's thought process. Campanaro is a 5'9/191 slot receiver who has struggled to get on the field since being a 2014 seventh-rounder. The Ravens clearly like him since they've kept Campanaro around this long as a punt returner and part-time receiver. He has a similar build to 5'8/201 Woodhead and played running back in high school. Buck Allen is the favorite, but he was a 2016 outsider. Campanaro could very easily get increased looks. Sep 12 - 9:59 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017BAL100.0.000122.02.000000230
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL4710225.514.60100.0.000000170
2015BAL45358.87.0002174.38.5010790490
2016BAL300.0.00037224.024.000000630
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CIN00.00122.00000230
2Sep 17CLEGame scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3Sep 24@JACGame scheduled for 9/24 9:30 AM ET
4Oct 1PITGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8@OAKGame scheduled for 10/8 4:05 PM ET
6Oct 15CHIGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7Oct 22@MINGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 26MIAGame scheduled for 10/26 8:25 PM ET
9Nov 5@TENGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
11Nov 19@GBGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 27HOUGame scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3DETGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10@PITGame scheduled for 12/10 8:30 PM ET
15Dec 17@CLEGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 23INDGame scheduled for 12/23 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31CINGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Josh Woodrum
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Chris Moore
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Nick Boyle
3Maxx Williams
LT1Ronnie Stanley
LG1James Hurst
2Jermaine Eluemunor
C1Ryan Jensen
2Tony Bergstrom
3Luke Bowanko
RG1Marshal Yanda
RT1Austin Howard
K1Justin Tucker
 

 