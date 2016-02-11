Player Page

T.J. Carrie | Defensive Back | #38

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/28/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
College: Ohio
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (219) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
CBS' Jason La Canfora reports the Broncos are expected to "hone in" on free agent CB T.J. Carrie.
One of the better down-the-board corners available, Carrie would join Chris Harris and Bradley Roby in the Broncos' nickel defense. Carrie spent a lot of time in the slot last season — his 394 snaps there were fourth most in the NFL — but the Broncos won't be dislodging Harris from the middle. Mar 13 - 1:25 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017OAK167014840.00.0000200900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014OAK13377440.00.012801018036201950
2015OAK154210520.00.012000190001180
2016OAK16223250.00.011401014000740
2017OAK167014840.00.0000200900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@TEN6060.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17NYJ5050.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24@WAS4150.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@DEN3250.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8BAL6170.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15LAC7180.00.0000000200000
7Oct 19KC5050.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@BUF3140.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@MIA5050.00.0000100000000
11Nov 19NE5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26DEN5160.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3NYG1010.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10@KC7070.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17DAL2350.00.0000000200000
16Dec 25@PHI2020.00.0000100000000
17Dec 31@LAC4260.00.0000000200000

