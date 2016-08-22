Player Page

Ross Cockrell | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
College: Duke
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (109) / BUF
Steelers extended the original-pick tender to restricted free agent LCB Ross Cockrell.
The lowest-possible tender sets up Cockrell for a $1.8 million base salary. It's somewhat surprising Cockrell didn't land a second-round tender after emerging as Pittsburgh's top corner the past two years, at times chasing No. 1 receivers. Still, Cockrell seems unlikely to generate significant interest on the restricted free agent market. The price for another team to acquire Cockrell would be a fourth-round pick and a big contract, and the Steelers can match any offer sheet Cockrell might receive. Mar 3 - 11:56 AM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT164715620.00.00001001400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BUF81010.00.0000000000000
2015PIT153410440.00.026201011100000
2016PIT164715620.00.00001001400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS2240.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18CIN2130.00.0000000200000
3Sep 25@PHI3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2KC4040.00.0000100000000
5Oct 9NYJ4040.00.0000000300000
6Oct 16@MIA5050.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23NE2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@BAL2130.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DAL4150.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20@CLE4040.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24@IND2020.00.0000000200000
13Dec 4NYG3250.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@BUF2240.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18@CIN1230.00.0000000100000
16Dec 25BAL4370.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CLE3140.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Karlos Williams
4Brandon Brown-Dukes
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Cobi Hamilton
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Canaan Severin
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Ryan Harris
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jerald Hawkins
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 