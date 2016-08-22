Ross Cockrell | Defensive Back | #31

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
Adrian Beltre (calf) could play on Friday
Matt Carpenter (back) could pull out of WBC
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to take live BP
Wheeler (elbow) to stay in extended spring
Gsellman expected to be Mets' No. 5 starter
Corey Seager (shin) back in action Friday
Keuchel (shoulder) to throw sim game Tuesday
Gattis (shoulder) aiming to catch March 8-10
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
Report: Adrian Peterson interested in Raiders
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
Report: BUF now leaning toward cutting Tyrod
Ravens expected to 'explore' Brandon Marshall
Saints to accept second-rounder for Cooks?
Kaepernick officially opting out, becoming FA
Bears targeting Steph Gilmore, Mike Glennon
'Good chance' WR Decker misses training camp
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gerald Henderson (hip) out at least two games
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will play Friday
Oladipo (back) may not return until next week
Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) ruled out Saturday
Damian Lillard drops 33 points in win vs. OKC
Nurk Alert DEFCON 1: Jusuf Nurkic goes crazy
Russell Westbrook scores 45 points in loss
Devin Booker scores 15 with nine dimes
Tyler Ulis hands out career-high 8 dimes
Too Much Sauce: Alan Williams drops 16 and 12
Jimmy Butler scores 22 in another TNT win
Stephen Curry scores 27; Warriors lose again
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
Ryan Strome nets 3 points in win over DAL
Carey Price collects third straight victory
Roberto Luongo injured vs. Flyers on Thursday
Valtteri Filppula scores in Flyers debut
Henrik Lundqvist beats BOS on his birthday
Dubnyk stops 39 shots in 1-0 loss to CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Almirola paces Atlanta XFINITY Practice 1
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 advance
John H Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200
Friesen: Active Pest Control 200 advance
T.J. Bell: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 advance
William Byron: Rinnai 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: Rinnai 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Rinnai 250 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Rinnai 250 advance
Corey LaJoie: Rinnai 250 advance
Kevin Harvick: Atlanta Double Duty
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Aiken has peek at 59; shoots 62 in Tshwane R2
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
Walker off to a quick start at WGC-Mexico
Fisher flashes up the WGC-Mexico board in R1
Stenson (illness) WDs from WGC-Mexico
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous holds share of Rnd 1 lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
Myles Garrett stands at ideal 6'5/272 lbs
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
Samaje Perine logs 30 reps in bench press
Report: Trubisky gaining legit No.1 interest
Art Briles denies covering up sexual assaults
Fournette checks in at hefty 240 pounds
Forrest Lamp toughing out ear infection
Dorsey has no qualms with Combine snubs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
Francis to miss out again for the Cherries
Shaqiri injury woes continue
Elneny set for injury absence
Jordan Ibe in contention for Man Utd
Amrabat closing in on return
Carrick may retire if no contract offer comes
No fresh injury concerns for Southampton
Markovic should be fit to face Leicester City
Clucas available again after suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ross Cockrell | Defensive Back | #31
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 191
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (109) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent (Original-Pick Tender)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers extended the original-pick tender to restricted free agent LCB Ross Cockrell.
The lowest-possible tender sets up Cockrell for a $1.8 million base salary. It's somewhat surprising Cockrell didn't land a second-round tender after emerging as Pittsburgh's top corner the past two years, at times chasing No. 1 receivers. Still, Cockrell seems unlikely to generate significant interest on the restricted free agent market. The price for another team to acquire Cockrell would be a fourth-round pick and a big contract, and the Steelers can match any offer sheet Cockrell might receive.
Mar 3 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review considers CB Ross Cockrell the "entrenched" starter opposite William Gay.
An afterthought signing at final cuts last year, Cockrell ended up starting seven games and has easily beaten out first-rounder Artie Burns in training camp this year. "Since last season, he has done nothing but continue to move onward and upward from that," coach Mike Tomlin said. "I would imagine he didn't anticipate playing over 700 snaps, and he did a heck of a job with it. I think he's putting himself in position to play that amount this year."
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 11:49:00 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review considers Ross Cockrell the initial favorite to start opposite William Gay.
An afterthought addition in early September, Cockrell went on to start seven games and hold his own. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 23 cornerback. Cockrell will have to beat out raw first-rounder Artie Burns.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Source:
Mark Kaboly on Twitter
Steelers signed CB Ross Cockrell to a one-year extension.
Cockrell earned PFF's 23rd-highest cornerback grade out of 118 qualifiers after getting cut by the Bills in August. Including the playoffs, Cockrell started seven games for Pittsburgh in 2015.
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 04:47:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
Mar 3 - 11:56 AM
Cockrell 'entrenched' opposite William Gay
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 11:49:00 AM
Ross Cockrell to continue starting?
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Steelers extend CB Ross Cockrell
Fri, Jan 22, 2016 04:47:00 PM
More Ross Cockrell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(2890)
2
J. Charles
FA
(2727)
3
K. Cousins
WAS
(2279)
4
T. Romo
DAL
(2196)
5
K. Williams
PIT
(2029)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1865)
7
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1849)
8
L. Murray
OAK
(1778)
9
B. Marshall
FA
(1763)
10
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(1664)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
16
47
15
62
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BUF
8
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
15
34
10
44
0.0
0
.0
2
62
0
1
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
16
47
15
62
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Cobi Hamilton
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is recovering from sports-hernia surgery only, and not a hand operation.
Coates' offseason health has gotten majorly muddled. It was reported last month he underwent hand surgery. It was then revealed Tuesday he underwent the sports-hernia operation, with the belief being it was in addition to the hand procedure. Now Fowler confirms Coates is recovering from just the hernia surgery. Coates' hand was a major issue during the season, while he was never listed with his groin. It's the second offseason inconsistency with the Steelers' injury report. The team could be staring at league punishment.
Feb 14
4
Canaan Severin
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Appearing Wednesday at the Combine, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert spoke about suspended WR Martavis Bryant in the past tense.
It doesn't mean the Steelers have moved on from Bryant, but Colbert is the second member of Pittsburgh's front office to infer the team isn't counting on Bryant for 2017. "Martavis was a great asset to us when he was available," Colbert said. In late January, president Art Rooney II replied, "I'm not sure at this point you can count on him" when asked about Bryant, adding Martavis still had "a ways to go" to become a serious candidate for NFL reinstatement.
Mar 1
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert indicated Ladarius Green (concussion) will be back with the team in 2017.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette wrote the same earlier this week. It makes sense for the Steelers to take a shot on Green, who was a difference-maker when on the field and would free up under $2.75 million of cap space if released. That said, he only managed six games his first year in Pittsburgh and still has not been cleared from a Week 15 concussion. Like last year, it will not be surprising if Green spends most of the offseason on the sidelines.
Feb 18
3
Xavier Grimble
4
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
»
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
»
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
»
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
»
Report: Adrian Peterson interested in Raiders
»
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
»
Report: BUF now leaning toward cutting Tyrod
»
Ravens expected to 'explore' Brandon Marshall
»
Saints to accept second-rounder for Cooks?
»
Kaepernick officially opting out, becoming FA
»
Bears targeting Steph Gilmore, Mike Glennon
»
'Good chance' WR Decker misses training camp
NFL Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved