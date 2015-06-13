Laurent Duvernay-Tardif | Guard | #76 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (26) / 2/11/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 321 College: McGill Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (200) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2/27/2017: Signed a six-year, $41.94 million contract. 2017-2022: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs signed RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a five-year, $41.25 million extension through 2022. In annual value ($8.25 million), Duvernay-Tardif's extension makes him the NFL's fourth-highest-paid guard behind Kelechi Osemele, David DeCastro, and Kyle Long. A 2014 sixth-round pick out of McGill College in Canada, Duvernay-Tardif has settled in as a solid-if-spectacular starting right guard in Kansas City. "LDT," as he is nicknamed, earned solid pass-protection grades from Pro Football Focus last year, but struggled in the run game. He turned 26 earlier this month. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif lined up as the first-team right guard during Wednesday's OTA practice. The Chiefs appear to be high on their 2014 sixth-round pick. Though he was inactive every game of his rookie season, Duvernay-Tardif stuck on the roster the entire season and has earned consistent praise from coach Andy Reid. "Very strong and athletic, and he’s smart," Reid said of LDF. "It’s just a matter with him – like I mentioned back then last year – his reps. Every rep he gets better with. He's a good football player." Paul Fanaika is still the favorite to start at right guard, but Duvernay-Tardif could push him in camp. Fanaika was awful in Arizona last year. Source: Chiefs Digest

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is still optimistic about 2014 sixth-round OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The No. 200 overall pick of last May's draft, LDF made zero appearances as a rookie. "He’s smart, strong and a good athlete," Reid said. "I think he just needs to play more." 2014 starter Mike McGlynn is headed to the open market, though Jeff Allen will be returning after missing all of 2014 with an elbow injury. Realistically, LDF won't compete for a starting job. Source: Kansas City Star