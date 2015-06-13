Player Page

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif | Guard | #76

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/11/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 321
College: McGill
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (200) / KC
Chiefs signed RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a five-year, $41.25 million extension through 2022.
In annual value ($8.25 million), Duvernay-Tardif's extension makes him the NFL's fourth-highest-paid guard behind Kelechi Osemele, David DeCastro, and Kyle Long. A 2014 sixth-round pick out of McGill College in Canada, Duvernay-Tardif has settled in as a solid-if-spectacular starting right guard in Kansas City. "LDT," as he is nicknamed, earned solid pass-protection grades from Pro Football Focus last year, but struggled in the run game. He turned 26 earlier this month. Feb 27 - 4:32 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC 140000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015KC 160000.00.0000000000000
2016KC 140000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
4Joel Stave
RB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3Charcandrick West
4Darrin Reaves
5C.J. Spiller
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Jamaal Charles
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Trey Millard
3Will Ratelle
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3De'Anthony Thomas
4Kenny Cook
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Demarcus Robinson
4Seantavius Jones
WR31Tyreek Hill
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Isaiah Battle
LG1Parker Ehinger
2Bryan Witzmann
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Jah Reid
3Jordan Devey
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Josh James
3Joseph Cheek
K1Cairo Santos
 

 