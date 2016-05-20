Dominique Easley | Defensive Lineman | #91

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Lucroy (illness) scratched from Rockies debut
Scherzer leaves start with neck spasms
Ozzie Albies to handle full-time role at 2B
Johnny Cueto suffers mild flexor strain
Scott Schebler (shoulder) lands on 10-day DL
Update: Steven Souza (foot) scratched
Freddie Freeman moving back to 1st base
Jake Lamb getting a breather versus Cubs
Mets officially promote Amed Rosario
Jean Segura getting the night off Tuesday
Edison Volquez 'definitely' out for the year
Brewers recall Keon Broxton from Triple-A
Cowboys working to get Elliott more catches
Colts GM said Luck will be off PUP by Week 1
Rams DE Dom Easley (leg) carted off Tuesday
Report: Joe Flacco's health trending upward
Saints cut Orlando Franklin after five days
'Rumblings' of Luck beginning season on PUP
Ravens rookie OG Siragusa done for season
Tyler Lockett close to coming off PUP list
Eric Decker 'continues to look good in camp'
Jordan Reed seeing specialist, no timetable
Watson ahead of rookies O'Brien has coached
Dalvin Cook impressing teammates during camp
Ian Clark agrees to 1-year deal w/ Pelicans
Report: Melo unwilling to accept trade to CLE
Atlanta Hawks waive Diamond Stone
Winslow expects to be 100 percent for camp
Timothe Luwawu (knee) out for Eurobasket
Danilo Gallinari (thumb) likely out 3-4 weeks
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Wild, Granlund agree to 3-year, $17.25M deal
Hurricanes ink Pesce to 6-six year extension
Stamkos has had 'no issues' during recovery
B's GM: Pastrnak talks 'in a holding pattern'
Jackets sign Tortorella to one-year extension
Robby Fabbri ready for training camp
Wild sign Niederreiter to 5-year contract
Sources: Niederreiter, Wild close to new deal
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after 12th at Newton
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Theriault retains lead after eighth at Pocono
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Riley Herbst: 2nd in Pocono, 3rd in points
Allgaier: 20th at Newton, 3rd in points
Gus Dean: ModSpace 150 results
Poole: 4th in points after 4th at Newton
Daniel Hemric: US Cellular 250 results
Shane Lee: ModSpace 150 results
Cole Custer: US Cellular 250 results
Eggleston: Second in points after Iowa Combo
D. Johnson returns to Akron for WGC defense
Reavie WDs from the Barracuda Championship
Kaymer (shoulder) WDs from next two events
McIlroy & new caddie head for Firestone test
Glowing Garcia looking to find Firestone key
Garrigus first consecutive top 10s since 2012
Hoffman loses Canadian Open in sudden death
Vegas wins playoff; goes back-to-back at RBC
Hagy career-best T5 in Canadian Open debut
Poulter posts 20-under with bogey-free 64
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Indiana DL Sykes (undisclosed) to miss season
Oregon State names Jake Luton starting QB
Star S Hansen (undisclosed) not practicing
UCF K De La Haye off team after YouTube flap
Sooners K/P Seibert doesn't report to camp
Leading returning TSU RB Mayberry leaves team
TSU suspends starting QB Damian Williams
Tide DL Hand was asleep when arrested for DUI
Gophers pick up former Gator DB Williamson
Kansas dismisses No. 2 WR LaQuvionte Gonzalez
Cornelius to miss 'extended period of time'
LSU closes practice to the media until Aug 21
New signings face a race against time
Drinkwater attracting interest from Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez back in London at Arsenal
Bolton secure West Ham duo on loan
Southampton hope VVD will forget xfer saga
Saints trash St Etienne - 1st preseason win
Ings returns to Liverpool training
Cherries suffer first pre-season defeat
Ibe's strike secured win on Saturday
Jones joins Bailly on Europe-banned list
Murray not nailed on if Hughton gets wish
Pogba stands out as United beat Valerenga
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dominique Easley | Defensive Lineman | #91
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/24/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 273
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2017: Signed a one-year, $1.797 million contract. 2017: $1.797 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams DE Dominique Easley was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury Tuesday.
The Rams can't afford to lose Easley. He's one of the lone members of the defense with experience in the new 3-4 front DC Wade Phillips is implementing, and Easley is coming off a fine 2016 season as an interior pass rusher. Along with Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, Easley is being counted on to play heavy snaps.
Aug 1 - 8:22 PM
Source:
Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
Rams re-signed DT Dominique Easley to a one-year, $1.797 million contract.
The deadline to sign offer sheets with other teams had come and gone, so Easley had nothing to gain by waiting any longer. Easley had a strong season as a situational lineman in 2016, notching 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on 470 snaps. The 2014 first-rounder could end up a decent find for a team lacking both high-end talent and depth.
May 4 - 5:24 PM
Rams tendered restricted free agent DT Dominique Easley at the original-round level.
Other teams can still sign Easley, but it would cost them a first-round pick. Easley never panned out in New England but turned in a decent season for the Rams in 2016 by setting career-highs in sacks (3.5), tackles (35) and forced fumbles (two). He turns 25 next month.
Mar 7 - 3:26 PM
Source:
ProFootballTalk on Twitter
Updating a previous item, Rams DT Dominique Easley's one-year contract is worth $600,000 and contains no guaranteed money.
It's a no-risk, high-reward deal for the Rams. The $600K is the league minimum for third-year players, and should Easley not hold up, the Rams can release him with no salary-cap penalty. The former first-rounder's knees are allegedly in bad shape, but Easley has always been highly effective when on the field.
Fri, May 20, 2016 10:03:00 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Rams DE Dom Easley (leg) carted off Tuesday
Aug 1 - 8:22 PM
Dominique Easley signs his RFA tender
May 4 - 5:24 PM
Rams place 1st-round tender on Easley
Mar 7 - 3:26 PM
Easley's deal contains no guaranteed money
Fri, May 20, 2016 10:03:00 AM
More Dominique Easley Player News
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NE
11
6
3
9
1.0
4
4.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
11
9
6
15
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
16
24
11
35
3.5
21
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Dominique Easley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dominique Easley's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dominique Easley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Dominique Easley's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
2
3
5
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
2
2
4
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
4
1
5
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Dan Orlovsky
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
Sidelined
Rams RB Lance Dunbar is out indefinitely with a knee injury.
Signed to fill the pass-game role for new coach Sean McVay, Dunbar can't seem to get or stay healthy. He's been battling knee issues for years now. With Dunbar out, McVay said Malcolm Brown has established himself as the No. 2 back behind Todd Gurley. After not re-signing Benny Cunningham, perhaps the Rams will look outside the organization for help. Brown has a career 2.5 YPC average.
Jul 31
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Justin Davis
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Sam Rogers
3
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Robert Woods
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Nelson Spruce
5
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Tavon Austin
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
Suspended
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez left WR Mike Thomas off his 53-man roster projection for the Rams.
Gonzalez said he originally had Thomas making the team but after being hit with a four-game PED suspension, Gonzalez now sees him on the outside looking in. Thomas played sparingly last year (102 offensive snaps) and now faces competition from rookie wideouts Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Gonzalez expects seven receivers to crack the Rams' roster including Kupp, Reynolds, Tavon Austin, Robert Woods, Pharoh Cooper, Bradley Marquez and Nelson Spruce.
Jul 21
4
Bradley Marquez
5
Paul McRoberts
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Gerald Everett
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Johnny Mundt
5
Travis Wilson
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Michael Dunn
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Jake Eldrenkamp
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
3
Alex Kozan
RT
1
Jamon Brown
2
Darrell Williams
3
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
