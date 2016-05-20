Player Page

Weather | Roster

Dominique Easley | Defensive Lineman | #91

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 273
College: Florida
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams DE Dominique Easley was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury Tuesday.
The Rams can't afford to lose Easley. He's one of the lone members of the defense with experience in the new 3-4 front DC Wade Phillips is implementing, and Easley is coming off a fine 2016 season as an interior pass rusher. Along with Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, Easley is being counted on to play heavy snaps. Aug 1 - 8:22 PM
Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
More Dominique Easley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014NE 116391.044.0100000100000
2015NE 1196152.0136.5000000000000
2016LAR162411353.5216.0000002100000
Dominique Easley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dominique Easley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dominique Easley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Dominique Easley's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF3030.00.0000001000000
2Sep 18SEA1230.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TB1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ARZ1010.00.0000001000000
5Oct 9BUF2350.536.0000000000000
6Oct 16@DET0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6CAR1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ2020.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20MIA2242.0136.5000000000000
12Nov 27@NO2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NE0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ATL3030.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15@SEA0220.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SF4151.055.0000000000000
17Jan 1ARZ1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Dan Orlovsky
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Justin Davis
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Robert Woods
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Tavon Austin
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Gerald Everett
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
4Johnny Mundt
5Travis Wilson
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Michael Dunn
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jake Eldrenkamp
C1John Sullivan
2Austin Blythe
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
3Alex Kozan
RT1Jamon Brown
2Darrell Williams
3Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 