Dominique Easley | Defensive Lineman | #91 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (25) / 2/24/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 273 College: Florida Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (29) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2017: Signed a one-year, $1.797 million contract. 2017: $1.797 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams DE Dominique Easley was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury Tuesday. The Rams can't afford to lose Easley. He's one of the lone members of the defense with experience in the new 3-4 front DC Wade Phillips is implementing, and Easley is coming off a fine 2016 season as an interior pass rusher. Along with Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers, Easley is being counted on to play heavy snaps. Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter

Rams re-signed DT Dominique Easley to a one-year, $1.797 million contract. The deadline to sign offer sheets with other teams had come and gone, so Easley had nothing to gain by waiting any longer. Easley had a strong season as a situational lineman in 2016, notching 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on 470 snaps. The 2014 first-rounder could end up a decent find for a team lacking both high-end talent and depth.

Rams tendered restricted free agent DT Dominique Easley at the original-round level. Other teams can still sign Easley, but it would cost them a first-round pick. Easley never panned out in New England but turned in a decent season for the Rams in 2016 by setting career-highs in sacks (3.5), tackles (35) and forced fumbles (two). He turns 25 next month. Source: ProFootballTalk on Twitter