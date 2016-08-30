Player Page

Bruce Ellington | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 197
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (106) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

49ers waived WR Bruce Ellington.
A popular fantasy sleeper last season, Ellington missed the entire year with a torn hamstring. Adam Schefter reports the receiver has fully recovered from that injury, but the 49ers are moving on anyway. Injury concerns aside, Ellington has return experience and brings some upside as a receiver. He will likely find a new home in the near future. Aug 3 - 12:48 PM
Source: Matt Maiocco on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014SF136624.810.3026282.24.701061401880
2015SF131315311.811.80017.57.000166501370
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

