Justin Ellis | Defensive Lineman | #78 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (27) / 12/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 335 College: Louisiana Tech Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (107) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2018: Signed a 3-year, $15 million contract. The deal includes $6.25 million guaranteed. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Raiders placed DT Justin Ellis (foot) on injured reserve. He has multiple sprained ligaments in his foot. It's a big blow to Oakland's run defense, which got shredded in Week 1 by Todd Gurley. Ellis is a 334-pound space eater in the middle, and fellow DT P.J. Hall (ankle) also emerged from Monday night's loss with a concerning injury. The Raiders next visit Denver, where Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay are coming off promising openers.

Raiders DT Justin Ellis is week to week with a strained foot. Ellis is the Raiders' starting nose tackle. He played 45-of-63 snaps in the opener, receiving dreadful marks from PFF for his run defense against the Rams. This injury explains the Raiders' interest in free agent DT Johnathan Hankins. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Raiders re-signed DT Justin Ellis to a three-year, $15 million contract. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal includes more than $6 million guaranteed. The 335-pound Ellis showed well against the run last season, earning PFF's No. 14 run-stopping grade out of 79 qualifiers at defensive tackle. He's been with the Raiders since 2014. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter