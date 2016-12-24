Player Page

Quincy Enunwa | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (209) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano suggests Quincy Enunwa could be the Jets' No. 1 receiver this season.
It's contingent on Eric Decker's (shoulder, hip) health, of course, but otherwise Enunwa's target competition consists of a slew of rookies and unproven pass catchers. Enunwa says he felt "limited" by ex-OC Chan Gailey's scheme and expects to play more X receiver this year, in addition to slot duties. Coming off a 58/857/4 breakout season, Enunwa makes for an intriguing late-round pick in best-ball leagues, where he is severely underpriced. May 10 - 11:01 PM
Source: SNY
More Quincy Enunwa Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014NYJ100.0.00000.0.00000000
2015NYJ122231526.314.30000.0.00000000
2016NYJ165885753.614.814112.812.000054000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN7547.7100.0000000
2Sep 15@BUF69215.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@KC4379.3000.00054000
4Oct 2SEA66010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT45112.8000.0000000
6Oct 17@ARZ34214.0000.0000000
7Oct 23BAL27336.5100.0000000
8Oct 30@CLE49323.3100.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA12525.0000.0000000
10Nov 13LAR177.0000.0000000
12Nov 27NE510921.8100.0000000
13Dec 5IND11010.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@SF3299.7000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA56412.8000.0000000
16Dec 24@NE13030.0011212.0000000
17Jan 1BUF58116.2000.0000000

