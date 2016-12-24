Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Dane Evans
(QB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Anthony Firkser
(TE)
Gabe Marks
(WR)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Myles White
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Quincy Enunwa | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/31/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 225
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 6 (209) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/27/2014: Signed a three-year, $1.995 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano suggests Quincy Enunwa could be the Jets' No. 1 receiver this season.
It's contingent on Eric Decker's (shoulder, hip) health, of course, but otherwise Enunwa's target competition consists of a slew of rookies and unproven pass catchers. Enunwa says he felt "limited" by ex-OC Chan Gailey's scheme and expects to play more X receiver this year, in addition to slot duties. Coming off a 58/857/4 breakout season, Enunwa makes for an intriguing late-round pick in best-ball leagues, where he is severely underpriced.
May 10 - 11:01 PM
Source:
SNY
Quincy Enunwa nabbed five-of-eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Jets' Week 17 win over the Bills.
He'll finish the year with a team-high 857 yards on 58 catches. Enunwa played a bigger role than expected this year largely due to Eric Decker’s season-ending shoulder injury. He topped 90 yards three times with his best game coming against New England in Week 12. Considering how poorly the Jets fared at quarterback this year, the fact that Enunwa was even remotely productive is a minor miracle. His target share could be even larger next year if the Jets move on from Brandon Marshall, which seems likely.
Jan 1 - 4:24 PM
Quincy Enunwa reeled in one-of-five targets for 30 yards and rushed once for 12 yards Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots.
He only caught one pass, but at least it was the Jets’ longest gain of the afternoon. Enunwa has averaged 33.3 receiving yards during his four-game touchdown drought. With the Jets seemingly in tank mode, we’re guessing Enunwa will be in for another rough game next week versus Buffalo.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:48:00 PM
Quincy Enunwa caught 5-of-9 targets for 54 yards in Week 15 against Miami.
Enunwa did most of his damage when the Jets abandoned the run in the second half. He saw more targets than Robby Anderson but remains the No. 3 option in the pass game. Enunwa isn't on the fantasy radar.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 12:12:00 AM
Enunwa to be Jets No. 1 receiver this season?
May 10 - 11:01 PM
Enunwa finishes year with team-high 857 yards
Jan 1 - 4:24 PM
Quincy Enunwa catches one ball in Week 16
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:48:00 PM
Quincy Enunwa goes for 54 yards in Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 12:12:00 AM
More Quincy Enunwa Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NYJ
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
12
22
315
26.3
14.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
16
58
857
53.6
14.8
1
4
1
12
.8
12.0
0
0
0
54
0
0
0
Quincy Enunwa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Quincy Enunwa's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Quincy Enunwa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Quincy Enunwa's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
7
54
7.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
6
92
15.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
4
37
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
54
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
6
60
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
4
51
12.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
2
73
36.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
4
93
23.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
1
25
25.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
5
109
21.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
5
64
12.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
1
30
30.0
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
5
81
16.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
The New York Daily News believes Bryce Petty is on the roster bubble.
Petty was overmatched in four starts before ending last season on IR. There are two years left on his rookie deal, but he could be cut if the Jets draft a quarterback. Recovering from labrum surgery, Petty is questionable for OTAs.
Apr 15
3
Christian Hackenberg
4
Dane Evans
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Brandon Wilds
5
Romar Morris
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
ESPN's Rich Cimini would be "surprised" if the Jets cut Eric Decker.
The Jets could save some money by designating Decker as a post-June 1 cut, but Cimini believes he's still part of the team's plans. Decker, who is coming off hip and shoulder surgeries, said he expects to be ready by the start of training camp. With Brandon Marshall gone, Decker should be Josh McCown's top receiving weapon heading into the 2017 campaign.
May 7
2
Robby Anderson
3
ArDarius Stewart
4
Charone Peake
5
KD Cannon
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Chad Hansen
4
Quinton Patton
Sidelined
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.
Mar 23
5
Frankie Hammond
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
