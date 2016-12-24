Quincy Enunwa | Wide Receiver | #81 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (24) / 5/31/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 225 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (209) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 12/27/2014: Signed a three-year, $1.995 million contract. 2017: $615,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano suggests Quincy Enunwa could be the Jets' No. 1 receiver this season. It's contingent on Eric Decker's (shoulder, hip) health, of course, but otherwise Enunwa's target competition consists of a slew of rookies and unproven pass catchers. Enunwa says he felt "limited" by ex-OC Chan Gailey's scheme and expects to play more X receiver this year, in addition to slot duties. Coming off a 58/857/4 breakout season, Enunwa makes for an intriguing late-round pick in best-ball leagues, where he is severely underpriced. Source: SNY

Quincy Enunwa nabbed five-of-eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Jets' Week 17 win over the Bills. He'll finish the year with a team-high 857 yards on 58 catches. Enunwa played a bigger role than expected this year largely due to Eric Decker’s season-ending shoulder injury. He topped 90 yards three times with his best game coming against New England in Week 12. Considering how poorly the Jets fared at quarterback this year, the fact that Enunwa was even remotely productive is a minor miracle. His target share could be even larger next year if the Jets move on from Brandon Marshall, which seems likely.

Quincy Enunwa reeled in one-of-five targets for 30 yards and rushed once for 12 yards Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots. He only caught one pass, but at least it was the Jets’ longest gain of the afternoon. Enunwa has averaged 33.3 receiving yards during his four-game touchdown drought. With the Jets seemingly in tank mode, we’re guessing Enunwa will be in for another rough game next week versus Buffalo.