C.J. Fiedorowicz | Tight End | #87

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 265
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (65) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Texans signed TE C.J. Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million extension through 2020.
The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. The No. 65 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Fiedorowicz hung around the fringes of relevance before breaking out for 54/559/4 last season. That was in spite, or perhaps sometimes because of, awful quarterback play. He's a chain-moving pass catcher who offers a 6-foot-5 frame in the red zone. He's a plug-and-play TE2 for fantasy purposes. Aug 31 - 6:11 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014HOU154281.97.00100.0.00000000
2015HOU161716710.49.80100.0.00010000
2016HOU155455937.310.40400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI166.0000.0000000
2Sep 18KC111.0000.0000000
3Sep 22@NE00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN44812.0100.0000000
5Oct 9@MIN46115.3000.0000000
6Oct 16IND68514.2100.0000000
7Oct 24@DEN5357.0000.0000000
8Oct 30DET5438.6100.0000000
10Nov 13@JAC3268.7000.0000000
11Nov 21@OAK68213.7000.0000000
12Nov 27LAC44210.5000.0000000
13Dec 4@GB6447.3000.0000000
14Dec 11@IND33210.7000.0000000
16Dec 24CIN44210.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@TEN2126.0100.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Tyler Ervin
5Akeem Hunt
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Jaelen Strong
3Dres Anderson
4Chris Thompson
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
4Justin Hardee
5Deante' Gray
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
5Evan Baylis
LT1Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Kyle Fuller
4Erik Austell
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
3David Quessenberry
RT1Chris Clark
2Breno Giacomini
3Julie'n Davenport
4Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 