C.J. Fiedorowicz | Tight End | #87 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (25) / 10/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 265 College: Iowa Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (65) / HOU Contract: 8/31/2017: Signed a four-year, $22.33 million contract. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $831,810, 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent

Texans signed TE C.J. Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million extension through 2020. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. The No. 65 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Fiedorowicz hung around the fringes of relevance before breaking out for 54/559/4 last season. That was in spite, or perhaps sometimes because of, awful quarterback play. He's a chain-moving pass catcher who offers a 6-foot-5 frame in the red zone. He's a plug-and-play TE2 for fantasy purposes. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

C.J. Fiedorowicz caught 3-of-5 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' Divisional Round loss to the Patriots. Brock Osweiler targeted Fiedorowicz in the end zone late in the first quarter, but the pass was a bit too high and bounced off his fingertips. Fiedorowicz atoned with a second-quarter score on a backfield-misdirection play that froze the Patriots’ linebackers and sprung him wide open. Fiedorowicz dropped an easy third-quarter pass underneath, hearing the footsteps of Patriots LB Elandon Roberts. 25 years old, Fiedorowicz emerged as a valued possession target in the Texans' 2016 offense. He will stay on the late-round tight end radar in 2017 fantasy drafts.

C.J. Fiedorowicz caught 2-of-4 targets for 35 yards in the Texans' Wild Card win over the Raiders. He did all of his work early in this one, with the Texans only completing two passes after halftime as they nursed a multi-score lead. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin have both become involved in an offense that likes to throw to its tight ends. Fiedorowicz will be worth DFS consideration next week.