Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Justin Hardee
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
Germone Hopper
(WR)
Dare Ogunbowale
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
C.J. Fiedorowicz | Tight End | #87
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 265
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (65) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/31/2017: Signed a four-year, $22.33 million contract. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $831,810, 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Texans signed TE C.J. Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million extension through 2020.
The deal includes $10 million guaranteed. The No. 65 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Fiedorowicz hung around the fringes of relevance before breaking out for 54/559/4 last season. That was in spite, or perhaps sometimes because of, awful quarterback play. He's a chain-moving pass catcher who offers a 6-foot-5 frame in the red zone. He's a plug-and-play TE2 for fantasy purposes.
Aug 31 - 6:11 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
C.J. Fiedorowicz caught 3-of-5 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
Brock Osweiler targeted Fiedorowicz in the end zone late in the first quarter, but the pass was a bit too high and bounced off his fingertips. Fiedorowicz atoned with a second-quarter score on a backfield-misdirection play that froze the Patriots’ linebackers and sprung him wide open. Fiedorowicz dropped an easy third-quarter pass underneath, hearing the footsteps of Patriots LB Elandon Roberts. 25 years old, Fiedorowicz emerged as a valued possession target in the Texans' 2016 offense. He will stay on the late-round tight end radar in 2017 fantasy drafts.
Jan 15 - 12:03 AM
C.J. Fiedorowicz caught 2-of-4 targets for 35 yards in the Texans' Wild Card win over the Raiders.
He did all of his work early in this one, with the Texans only completing two passes after halftime as they nursed a multi-score lead. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin have both become involved in an offense that likes to throw to its tight ends. Fiedorowicz will be worth DFS consideration next week.
Jan 7 - 8:52 PM
C.J. Fiedorowicz caught 2-of-7 targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' Week 17 loss to the Titans.
Fiedorowicz's touchdown was delivered by BFF Brock Osweiler. With Tom Savage battling a concussion, Osweiler could be under center in the Wild Card round, keeping Fiedorowicz on the DFS radar.
Jan 1 - 5:57 PM
Texans finalize C.J. Fiedorowicz extension
Aug 31 - 6:11 PM
Fiedorowicz manages 36 yards, scores TD
Jan 15 - 12:03 AM
Fiedorowicz catches two balls in Wild Card W
Jan 7 - 8:52 PM
C.J. Fiedorowicz goes 2/12/1 versus Titans
Jan 1 - 5:57 PM
More C.J. Fiedorowicz Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hunt
KC
(12935)
2
A. Luck
IND
(12735)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(11864)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(11276)
5
S. Ware
KC
(11272)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10853)
7
D. Martin
TB
(10822)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(10222)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(10107)
10
R. Kelley
WAS
(9847)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
HOU
15
4
28
1.9
7.0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
17
167
10.4
9.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
15
54
559
37.3
10.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
C.J. Fiedorowicz's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
C.J. Fiedorowicz's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View C.J. Fiedorowicz's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
C.J. Fiedorowicz's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
4
48
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
4
61
15.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
6
85
14.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
5
35
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
5
43
8.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@JAC
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
6
82
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAC
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
6
44
7.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
2
12
6.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
Sidelined
Alfred Blue is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.
The Texans "hope he'll return soon," but it's at least a multi-week setback and puts his Week 1 status is in jeopardy. Third-round pick D'Onta Foreman is also missing time with a groin strain.
Aug 25
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
Sidelined
Texans signed WR DeAndre Hopkins to a five-year extension through 2022.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal includes the most guaranteed money ever for a receiver. Julio Jones and Demaryius Thomas both received $35 million guaranteed. Despite a down 2016 fueled by horrendous quarterback play, 25-year-old Hopkins has established himself as one of the league's top wideouts. He boasts unreal body control to go along with top-notch explosion and excellent hands. He surpassed 1,200 yards in both 2014-15. Quarterback remains the issue, but Hopkins is a true No. 1 receiver.
Aug 31
2
Jaelen Strong
Suspended
Texans WR Jaelen Strong lost the appeal of his one-game suspension.
He'll sit out against the Jaguars and return against the Bengals in Week 2. With Will Fuller (collarbone) sidelined, the Texans will be low on receivers in Week 1. The No. 70 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Strong isn't about to break out in 2017.
Aug 24
3
Dres Anderson
4
Chris Thompson
WR2
1
Will Fuller
Sidelined
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2
2
Braxton Miller
Sidelined
Texans WR Braxton Miller suffered a mild ankle sprain in the preseason opener.
It likely will not keep him out too long, but it is another blow to a receiving corps which will be without Will Fuller (collarbone) for at least the early part of the season. Houston recently added depth in the form of slot-receiver Bruce Ellington.
Aug 14
3
Wendall Williams
Sidelined
Texans WR Wendall Williams broke his collarbone in the team's third preseason game.
He joins Will Fuller as Texans wideouts with broken collarbones. Williams isn't valuable enough for the Texans to keep on the 53-man roster when he's likely out for the first 4-6 weeks of the season, so he will likely go on I.R.
Aug 27
4
Justin Hardee
5
Deante' Gray
I.L.
Jan 1
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
5
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Kyle Fuller
4
Erik Austell
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
3
David Quessenberry
RT
1
Chris Clark
2
Breno Giacomini
3
Julie'n Davenport
4
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Rich Hribar makes a bold fantasy prediction for every team in the league.
