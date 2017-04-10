Player Page

Cameron Fleming | Tackle | #71

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 320
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (140) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys signed OT Cameron Fleming, formerly of the Patriots.
Dallas was Fleming's only free agent visit. The Patriots had interest in bringing him back, but let him walk despite losing Nate Solder. Fleming allowed four sacks over 369 snaps last year but still managed solid PFF grades. A swingman in New England, Fleming should start at right tackle with the Cowboys, moving La'El Collins back to left guard. Mar 24 - 2:54 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NE 120000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014NE 70000.00.0000000000000
2015NE 121010.00.0000000000000
2016NE 160000.00.0000000000000
2017NE 120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3Trey Williams
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4KD Cannon
5Lance Lenoir
WR21Terrance Williams
2Allen Hurns
3Deonte Thompson
4Noah Brown
5Brian Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Blake Jarwin
5Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Chaz Green
2Kadeem Edwards
C1Travis Frederick
RG1Zack Martin
RT1La'el Collins
2Jarron Jones
K1Dan Bailey
 

 