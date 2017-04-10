Cameron Fleming | Tackle | #71 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (25) / 9/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 320 College: Stanford Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (140) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cowboys signed OT Cameron Fleming, formerly of the Patriots. Dallas was Fleming's only free agent visit. The Patriots had interest in bringing him back, but let him walk despite losing Nate Solder. Fleming allowed four sacks over 369 snaps last year but still managed solid PFF grades. A swingman in New England, Fleming should start at right tackle with the Cowboys, moving La'El Collins back to left guard. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Free agent OT Cameron Fleming will visit the Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday. If signed, the Cowboys could consider starting Fleming at right tackle and moving La'El Collins back to left guard. Fleming is also drawing interest from the Patriots, who need help at left tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency. Source: Todd Archer on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are interested in re-signing OT Cameron Fleming. Per Rapoport, LaAdrian Waddle and ex-Raven Austin Howard are also on the Patriots' radar. New England has a big hole to fill on the O line after losing starting left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants in free agency. Fleming allowed four sacks over 369 snaps between right and left tackle last season. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter