Cameron Fleming | Tackle | #71

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Breakdowns: 3rd Basemen
Mar 23
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 23
Roundtable: Taking Stock
Mar 23
Week Ahead: I Wanna Go Fast
Mar 23
ST Daily: Crisis Averted
Mar 23
Podcast: Turner Hurting
Mar 22
Live Mock Draft Grades
Mar 22
ST Daily: Murphy Not Ready
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Greg Bird (foot) to undergo CT scan and MRI
Chris Sale diagnosed with left hip contusion
Greg Bird scratched with sore right foot
Chris Sale departs after getting hit by liner
Rangers release 44-year-old Bartolo Colon
Brewers option Keon Broxton to Triple-A
Red Sox sign Vazquez to three-year extension
Realmuto could begin season on disabled list
Gallo whacks two homers in loss to Padres
Alonso pounds seventh homer of the spring
Carlos Gonzalez hits first homer of spring
Ian Happ slugs sixth homer of spring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
The Second Wave
Mar 20
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dallas adds Cameron Fleming to offensive line
Cowboys restructure Jason Witten's contract
Reggie Nelson returns to Raiders on 1-yr deal
Duron Harmon busted for drug smuggling
Martellus Bennett retires after 10 seasons
Broncos trade sixth-rounder for OT Veldheer
Dolphins take flyer on QB Brock Osweiler
Corey Liuget draws 4-game PED suspension
Josh Allen 'dazzles' at Wyoming Pro Day
Eagles DE Bennett indicted on felony charge
Jets a 'serious suitor' for Ndamukong Suh
Browns swing deal for CB E.J. Gaines
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Recap Podcast
Mar 24
Dose: Down Goes Curry... Again
Mar 24
Thursday Recap & Baseball Pod
Mar 23
Stew: Olynyk Clinic
Mar 23
Dose: Pelicans' Trifecta
Mar 23
Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 22
Dose: Down goes Giannis!!
Mar 22
Back-to-Backs & Bargain Bin
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Warren (knee) listed out on Saturday
Devin Booker (hand) doubtful Saturday vs. ORL
Isaiah Thomas (hip) to miss at least 2 games
Dirk Nowitzki (knee) questionable Saturday
Nikola Mirotic (hip) questionable Saturday
Rajon Rondo (wrist) will not play Saturday
Steph Curry to have an MRI on Saturday
Shabazz Muhammad scores 21 points in win
Dennis Schroder returns to action
LaMarcus Aldridge posts career-high 45 points
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores career-high 39 pts
Donovan Mitchell scores 35 points in OT loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: More Murray
Mar 24
Devils Get Key Win vs Penguins
Mar 24
The Penultimate Week
Mar 23
Senators Mathematically Out
Mar 23
Where do Hawks go from here?
Mar 22
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 22
John Gibson shuts out Flames
Mar 22
Ranting on Rantanen
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Expect to see Rinne tonight, Saros tomorrow
Eeli Tolvanen free to sign with Nashville
Braden Holtby (LBI) still out tonight
Roberto Luongo dealing with minor UBI
Evgeny Kuznetsov expected to return on Sat
Erik Karlsson will play vs. CAR on Saturday
Patrice Bergeron could return on Sunday
Ty Rattie excelling on McDavid's wing
Sean Monahan to undergo wrist surgery
Carl Gunnarsson tore his ACL on Friday
Pastrnak scores winner with 12 seconds left
Comeback win for Rask and Bruins over Stars
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
Wrap-up: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 18
Update: Auto Club
Mar 17
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. sweeps M’ville practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashes in final practice
Rhodes on pole for Truck race at Martinsville
Martin Truex Jr. tops Martinsville practice 1
Harvick posts bonus honoring Ted Christopher
Nemechek: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Enfinger fastest in final truck practice
Sauter has top 10-laps in NCWTS Practice 2
Crafton leads Martinsville truck Practice 2
Richard Childress Racing, eBay Motors team up
Rowan Pennink planning for Thompson return
Gilliland has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
32-seed Kisner eliminates 16-seed Kuchar 1 UP
Red-hot Poulter into last 8 with birdie blitz
First-timer and 46-seed C. Smith advances 2&1
13-seed Noren knocks out 19-seed Reed 5&3
Stanley sees off seventh seed Sergio in Texas
Thomas surges into last 8; on course for No.1
32-seed Kevin Kisner moves on to Round of 16
25-seed Oosthuizen advances in WGC playoff
G-Mac among notable MCs at Corales; MDF looms
19-seed Reed eliminates 4-seed Spieth 2&1
13-seed Noren bests Finau in WGC Match Play
Mitchell circles 15 birdies thru 36 @ Corales
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Mar 24
Draft Prospect Comparisons: WR
Mar 21
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn WR Will Hastings suffers knee injury
Brandon Dawkins to visit FAU and Indiana
Michigan TE Tyrone Wheatley fractures foot
Nyqwan Murray (knee) out for spring remainder
Tagovailoa undergoes surgery on broken finger
Five-star ATH Williams commits to Illinois
Jimmy Haslam attending Josh Allen pro day
Giles (undisclosed) out through spring break
Malzahn: Eli Stove (ACL) could play in 2018
NFC exec: Josh Allen the best QB in draft
John Humphrey (Achilles) done for 2018
Pauline: Jets showing heavy interest in Rosen
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Liverpool midfielder struggling with injury
Everton's Gueye could miss weeks
Charlie Austin set for Saints return
Liverpool defender limps off after 10 minutes
Fatigue sends defender back to Chelsea
Palace attackers withdraw from internationals
Benitez fretting over Slimani callup
Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United early
Collins back on the West Ham treatment table
Holgate out amid fears his season is over
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cameron Fleming | Tackle | #71
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 320
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (140) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys signed OT Cameron Fleming, formerly of the Patriots.
Dallas was Fleming's only free agent visit. The Patriots had interest in bringing him back, but let him walk despite losing Nate Solder. Fleming allowed four sacks over 369 snaps last year but still managed solid PFF grades. A swingman in New England, Fleming should start at right tackle with the Cowboys, moving La'El Collins back to left guard.
Mar 24 - 2:54 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Free agent OT Cameron Fleming will visit the Cowboys on Monday and Tuesday.
If signed, the Cowboys could consider starting Fleming at right tackle and moving La'El Collins back to left guard. Fleming is also drawing interest from the Patriots, who need help at left tackle after losing Nate Solder in free agency.
Mar 18 - 12:20 PM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are interested in re-signing OT Cameron Fleming.
Per Rapoport, LaAdrian Waddle and ex-Raven Austin Howard are also on the Patriots' radar. New England has a big hole to fill on the O line after losing starting left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants in free agency. Fleming allowed four sacks over 369 snaps between right and left tackle last season.
Mar 15 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Patriots re-signed OT Cameron Fleming to a one-year, $1.797 million contract.
Tendered at the lowest level, Fleming didn't receive any outside interest as a restricted free agent. He's been a valuable reserve for the Pats the past three seasons.
Mon, Apr 10, 2017 05:14:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Dallas adds Cameron Fleming to offensive line
Mar 24 - 2:54 PM
Cameron Fleming to visit with Dallas
Mar 18 - 12:20 PM
Pats interested in bringing back Cam Fleming
Mar 15 - 11:07 AM
Cameron Fleming officially signs RFA tender
Mon, Apr 10, 2017 05:14:00 PM
More Cameron Fleming Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Hurns
DAL
(4501)
2
N. Suh
FA
(3440)
3
Z. Jones
BUF
(2708)
4
E. Gaines
CLE
(2573)
5
J. Matthews
FA
(2319)
6
E. Ebron
IND
(2304)
7
M. Wallace
PHI
(2122)
8
F. Gore
MIA
(2102)
9
T. Bridgewater
NYJ
(2091)
10
R. Grant
IND
(2080)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NE
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NE
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NE
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3
Trey Williams
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
Sidelined
Ryan Switzer is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
Switzer had a scope to remove bone spurs. This shouldn't impact his status for the start of OTAs. Switzer was limited to special teams as a rookie but would be in the mix for a slot role if Dallas moves on from Cole Beasley ($3.5M salary).
Jan 27
4
KD Cannon
5
Lance Lenoir
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Allen Hurns
3
Deonte Thompson
4
Noah Brown
5
Brian Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim (knee scope) is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.
The Cowboys' No. 3 tight end, Swaim played 172 snaps behind Jason Witten and James Hanna last season. Swaim is due a non-guaranteed $705,000 in the final year of his rookie deal.
Jan 27
4
Blake Jarwin
5
Rico Gathers
LT
1
Tyron Smith
LG
1
Chaz Green
2
Kadeem Edwards
C
1
Travis Frederick
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
La'el Collins
2
Jarron Jones
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Evan Silva unveils his Tight End Tiers for best-ball leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
»
The Second Wave
Mar 20
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 20
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
NFL Headlines
»
Dallas adds Cameron Fleming to offensive line
»
Cowboys restructure Jason Witten's contract
»
Reggie Nelson returns to Raiders on 1-yr deal
»
Duron Harmon busted for drug smuggling
»
Martellus Bennett retires after 10 seasons
»
Broncos trade sixth-rounder for OT Veldheer
»
Dolphins take flyer on QB Brock Osweiler
»
Corey Liuget draws 4-game PED suspension
»
Josh Allen 'dazzles' at Wyoming Pro Day
»
Eagles DE Bennett indicted on felony charge
»
Jets a 'serious suitor' for Ndamukong Suh
»
Browns swing deal for CB E.J. Gaines
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved