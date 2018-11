Texans RG Zach Fulton (shoulder) and LG Senio Kelemete (ankle) are both active for Week 12 against the Titans.

Both were listed as questionable, and having both in the lineup is a boost to Deshaun Watson and Lamar Miller. Inactive for the Texans are OLB Duke Ejiofor, CB Natrell Jamerson, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Deante Burton, ILB Josh Keyes, DE Carlos Watkins, and DE Joel Heath.