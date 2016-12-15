Player Page

E.J. Gaines | Defensive Back | #33

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (188) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Bills acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick from the Rams in exchange for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Gaines, a 2014 sixth-rounder, had a strong rookie season as a 15-game starter, but he missed all of 2015 with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot and didn't look the same last year. Coach Sean McDermott is taking a flier here in the hopes Gaines can rebound. Gaines figures to replace Ronald Darby in Buffalo after he was traded to the Eagles as part of the Jordan Matthews trade on Friday. Aug 11 - 12:56 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAR15637700.00.02001001500000
2016LAR114610560.00.0000101700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2@ARZ6170.00.0000000200000
5Oct 9BUF3030.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16@DET4150.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG4040.00.0000100200000
9Nov 6CAR6060.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@NYJ4150.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20MIA3030.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@NO55100.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NE1230.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SF7070.00.0000001000000
17Jan 1ARZ3030.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2T.J. Yates
3Nathan Peterman
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3Joe Banyard
4Cedric O'Neal
5Jordan Johnson
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Jonathan Williams
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Tolbert
FB1Patrick DiMarco
2Mike Tolbert
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Rod Streater
3Corey Brown
4Dezmin Lewis
5Brandon Reilly
WR21Zay Jones
2Jordan Matthews
3Andre Holmes
4Brandon Tate
5Rashad Ross
WR31Jordan Matthews
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Wes Saxton
4Logan Thomas
LT1Cordy Glenn
LG1Richie Incognito
2Cameron Jefferson
3Zach Voytek
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Karim Barton
RG1John Miller
2Vlad Ducasse
3Michael Ola
4Jordan Mudge
5Greg Pyke
RT1Dion Dawkins
2Jordan Mills
3Seantrel Henderson
K1Stephen Hauschka
 

 