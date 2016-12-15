E.J. Gaines | Defensive Back | #33

Bills acquired CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick from the Rams in exchange for WR Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

Gaines, a 2014 sixth-rounder, had a strong rookie season as a 15-game starter, but he missed all of 2015 with a Lisfranc fracture in his foot and didn't look the same last year. Coach Sean McDermott is taking a flier here in the hopes Gaines can rebound. Gaines figures to replace Ronald Darby in Buffalo after he was traded to the Eagles as part of the Jordan Matthews trade on Friday.