Crockett Gillmore | Tight End | #80

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 266
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (99) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
The Baltimore Sun reports TE Crockett Gillmore is dealing with a "potentially serious" knee injury.
Gillmore is still undergoing tests, but the early signs suggest a significant knee issue. It's another blow at tight end after losing Dennis Pitta and Darren Waller. Baltimore could be forced to add a veteran with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams coming off injuries. The Ravens have been linked to free agent Gary Barnidge. Jul 29 - 8:49 PM
Source: Baltimore Sun
More Crockett Gillmore Player News

Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL15101218.112.10100.0.000015000
2015BAL103341241.212.51400.0.00000000
2016BAL787110.18.90100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF155.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE12222.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2OAK2168.0000.0000000
5Oct 9WAS4287.0100.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ00.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
4David Olson
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Jarrod Pughsley
3Jermaine Eluemunor
4Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 