Crockett Gillmore | Tight End | #80

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mitch Haniger (lip) likely headed to DL
Melancon and Cueto to begin rehab assignments
Brewers and Marlins in ongoing Straily talks
Report: Dodgers pursuing Justin Wilson
Hill gives up one run in 5 2/3 to beat Giants
Official: Sonny Gray won't start on Sunday
Report: Angels open to trading Bud Norris
Haniger leaves after getting hit in the face
Roberto Osuna unravels in ugly blown save
Update: Dustin Pedroia out with knee injury
D'Backs place Robby Ray on concussion DL
Braves place Matt Kemp (hamstring) on DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions LT Taylor Decker 'on track' in recovery
Ravens TE Gillmore has 'serious' knee injury
Mike Williams officially starts camp on PUP
Tajae Sharpe (foot) lands on active/PUP list
Vikings close to extension with Xavier Rhodes
Titans finally get WR Corey Davis signed
Report: Kaepernick wants to play for Ravens
Mike Gillislee gets 1st GL carry at Pats camp
Andrew Luck noncommittal on playing Week 1
Chiefs give Demarcus Robinson 1st-team reps
Ravens looking at free agent OL Austin Howard
Many fans 'staunchly opposed' to Kaepernick
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Preece wins XFINITY Series race at Pocono
Preece on pole for US Cellular 250 in Iowa
Bell wins NASCAR truck race at Pocono
Kyle Busch fastest in Happy Hour
Martin Truex Jr. sits out 30 mins of HH
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Pocono am practice
Matt Kenseth fastest in Pocono practice 1
Alex Tagliani: LUXXUR 300 stats
Andrew Ranger: LUXXUR 300 stats
Preece: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Cayden Lapcevich: LUXXUR 300 stats
Ben Kennedy tops XFINITY Final Practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
Every posts -11 and clubhouse lead at RBC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
Pagano (foot) ahead of schedule in recovery
WR Carrington cleared, admitted into Utah
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Anrie on target as Hammers draw
Arsenal wide men fire in Emirates Cup
Ashley Fletcher moves to Middlesbough
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Terrance West
(RB)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
David Olson
(QB)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Crockett Gillmore | Tight End | #80
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 266
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (99) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/14/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.906 million contract. The deal included a $606,376 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Baltimore Sun reports TE Crockett Gillmore is dealing with a "potentially serious" knee injury.
Gillmore is still undergoing tests, but the early signs suggest a significant knee issue. It's another blow at tight end after losing Dennis Pitta and Darren Waller. Baltimore could be forced to add a veteran with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams coming off injuries. The Ravens have been linked to free agent Gary Barnidge.
Jul 29 - 8:49 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (shoulder, hamstring) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Gillmore missed OTAs recovering from twin shoulder surgeries. He's part of a wide open competition for snaps with Dennis Pitta gone and Darren Waller suspended. Gillmore had some 2015 success, but needs to prove his health after being limited to seven games last season.
Jul 8 - 2:30 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore says he dealt with a "broken back" in 2016.
Gillmore, who was coming back from twin shoulder operations, was limited to seven games by back, hamstring and thigh issues. He didn't play after Week 7. Gillmore made a little fantasy noise in 2015, but his moment in the sun seems to have come and gone.
Jan 31 - 7:39 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Bengals.
He's going to miss his fourth straight game. Darren Waller will continue to play opposite Dennis Pitta in two-tight ends sets.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 05:14:00 PM
Ravens TE Gillmore has 'serious' knee injury
Jul 29 - 8:49 PM
Crockett Gillmore on track for training camp
Jul 8 - 2:30 PM
TE Gillmore says he dealt with broken back
Jan 31 - 7:39 PM
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore listed doubtful
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 05:14:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BAL
15
10
121
8.1
12.1
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
2015
BAL
10
33
412
41.2
12.5
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
7
8
71
10.1
8.9
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
4
28
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
Joe Flacco said his back injury isn't a disk issue; he's just dealing with some "stiffness" and hopes to miss only a week of practice.
He said there's no reason to believe he won't be out there well before Week 1. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport came out of the gates hot saying Flacco would miss 3-6 weeks, but every report and statement since then has characterized the injury as minor. It sounds like Flacco tweaked his back while lifting weights. Ryan Mallett will handle first-team reps for as long as Flacco is sidelined.
Jul 28
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
4
David Olson
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
PUP
Ravens placed WR Michael Campanaro (toe) on the PUP list.
The 26-year-old has been slow to recover from a sprained toe despite assurances from coach John Harbaugh that it's only a minor injury. Campanaro wasn't targeted in his 17 offensive snaps last season.
Jul 21
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Crockett Gillmore
Sidelined
The Baltimore Sun reports TE Crockett Gillmore is dealing with a "potentially serious" knee injury.
Gillmore is still undergoing tests, but the early signs suggest a significant knee issue. It's another blow at tight end after losing Dennis Pitta and Darren Waller. Baltimore could be forced to add a veteran with Ben Watson and Maxx Williams coming off injuries. The Ravens have been linked to free agent Gary Barnidge.
Jul 29
3
Maxx Williams
4
Nick Boyle
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Jarrod Pughsley
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
4
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Evan Silva wraps up his Team Fantasy Previews with the Washington Redskins.
