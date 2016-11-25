Crockett Gillmore | Tight End | #80

Sidelined

Joe Flacco said his back injury isn't a disk issue; he's just dealing with some "stiffness" and hopes to miss only a week of practice.

He said there's no reason to believe he won't be out there well before Week 1. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport came out of the gates hot saying Flacco would miss 3-6 weeks, but every report and statement since then has characterized the injury as minor. It sounds like Flacco tweaked his back while lifting weights. Ryan Mallett will handle first-team reps for as long as Flacco is sidelined.