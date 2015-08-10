Welcome,
Blake Annen (TE)
(TE)
Patrick DiMarco (RB)
(RB)
Cardale Jones (QB)
(QB)
Nick O'Leary (TE)
(TE)
Logan Thomas (QB)
(QB)
Corey Brown (WR)
(WR)
Jerome Felton (RB)
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis (WR)
(WR)
Cedric O'Neal (RB)
(RB)
Mike Tolbert (RB)
(RB)
Reggie Bush (RB)
(RB)
Mike Gillislee (RB)
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee (WR)
(WR)
Walter Powell (WR)
(WR)
Sammy Watkins (WR)
(WR)
Jeremy Butler (WR)
(WR)
Chris Gragg (TE)
(TE)
E.J. Manuel (QB)
(QB)
Brandon Tate (WR)
(WR)
Jonathan Williams (RB)
(RB)
Charles Clay (TE)
(TE)
Steven Hauschka (K)
(K)
LeSean McCoy (RB)
(RB)
Tyrod Taylor (QB)
(QB)
Josh Woodrum (QB)
(QB)
Full Depth Charts
Ryan Groy | Guard | #72
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/30/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 320
College:
Wisconsin
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Restricted Free Agent (Original-Pick Tender)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams signed restricted free agent C Ryan Groy to a two-year offer sheet.
Groy is expected to sign the sheet on Tuesday, and the Bills will then have five days to match it or let him walk. A 2014 UDFA out of Wisconsin, Groy has played all five positions on the offensive line since entering the pros. He made seven starts at center for Buffalo last season, receiving plus marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run and pass blocking. After the Rams released C Tim Barnes last week, Groy would likely take over there in L.A. His offensive line coach in Buffalo, Aaron Kromer, was hired by the Rams earlier this offseason.
Mar 14 - 2:30 AM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
Bills tendered C Ryan Groy at the original-round level.
The tender will be worth $1.797 million if he signs it. Since he was an undrafted free agent in 2014, the Bills will receive no compensation if he ends up elsewhere. Groy started seven games at center last season. He should be back in Buffalo as versatile interior depth.
Mar 7 - 11:38 AM
Source:
ESPN
Patriots acquired OG Ryan Groy from the Bears in exchange for LB Matthew Wells.
Wells was a sixth-round pick in May. A 2014 undrafted free agent, Groy appeared in four games as a rookie, making three starts. He held his own in 237 snaps. He provides depth for the Pats' shaky guard situation.
Mon, Aug 10, 2015 01:40:00 PM
Rams give RFA C Ryan Groy 2-year offer sheet
Mar 14 - 2:30 AM
Bills tender C Groy at original-round level
Mar 7 - 11:38 AM
Pats trade for OG Ryan Groy
Mon, Aug 10, 2015 01:40:00 PM
More Ryan Groy Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4388)
2
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3374)
3
A. Peterson
FA
(3344)
4
B. Cooks
NE
(3333)
5
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2815)
6
M. Glennon
CHI
(2779)
7
D. Hightower
FA
(2756)
8
D. Poe
FA
(2616)
9
M. Butler
NE
(2569)
10
E. Lacy
FA
(2525)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CHI
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Dezmin Lewis
3
Kolby Listenbee
WR2
1
Corey Brown
2
Walter Powell
3
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Walter Powell
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Michael Ola
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Patrick Lewis
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Steven Hauschka
Headlines
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL Headlines
»
TEN offered to flip 1sts with a 3rd for Cooks
»
PFT: PHI offered FS Jenkins, picks for Cooks
»
Rams give RFA C Ryan Groy 2-year offer sheet
»
Done Deal: Raiders sign Cordarrelle Patterson
»
Report: Browns, Chargers interested in Geno
»
Jared Cook scheduled to visit Seahawks
»
Eagles make it official, release Chase Daniel
»
Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal
»
Jamaal Charles visiting Seattle on Wednesday
»
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
»
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
»
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
