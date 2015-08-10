Player Page

Ryan Groy | Guard | #72

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/30/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 320
College: Wisconsin
Contract: view contract details
Rams signed restricted free agent C Ryan Groy to a two-year offer sheet.
Groy is expected to sign the sheet on Tuesday, and the Bills will then have five days to match it or let him walk. A 2014 UDFA out of Wisconsin, Groy has played all five positions on the offensive line since entering the pros. He made seven starts at center for Buffalo last season, receiving plus marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run and pass blocking. After the Rams released C Tim Barnes last week, Groy would likely take over there in L.A. His offensive line coach in Buffalo, Aaron Kromer, was hired by the Rams earlier this offseason. Mar 14 - 2:30 AM
Source: Mike Rodak on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CHI40000.00.0000000000000
2015BUF40000.00.0000000000000
2016BUF160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

