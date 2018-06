Andre Hal | Defensive Back | #29 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (26) / 5/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 190 College: Vanderbilt Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 7 (216) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 8/31/2017: Signed a four-year, $15.69 million contract. The deal includes $7 million guaranteed. Hal is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018-2020: $3.25 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Texans S Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. "My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it." It is unclear what this means for Hal's football future, but that is obviously a secondary concern at this point. We wish him a fast recovery. Source: houstontexans.com

Texans signed S Andre Hal to a contract extension. A seventh-round pick in 2014, Hal was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The details are not yet known, but Hal earned a raise with solid play in 22 starts over the last two seasons. That said, the Texans could use a step forward from Hal this year with Quintin Demps gone. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Texans S Andre Hal said he has "put on some weight" this offseason. "I lifted more this year and gained some strength," Hal said, "and the weight came with the strength." The 2014 seventh-rounder entered the league as a 188-pound corner, but he has worked himself up close to 200 after switching to safety. After holding his own in 11 starts last year, Hal should retain a starting role this season. Source: Houston Chronicle