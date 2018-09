Jon Halapio | Guard | #75 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 6/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 317 College: Florida Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (179) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/12/2018: Signed a one-year contract. 2018: Under Contract, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Giants C Jon Halapio suffered a season-ending broken ankle Week 2 against the Cowboys. The injury looked bad on the field, and it turned out to be a season-ender. Halapio will undergo surgery this week, and he should land on injured reserve soon. John Greco replaced Halapio on Sunday night. Source: Jordan Raanan on Twitter

Giants C Jon Halapio was carted off with a leg injury in Week 2 against the Cowboys. This looked like a bad injury, with Halapio getting put in an air cast. It's the last thing the Giants needed on a struggling offensive line. John Greco replaced Halapio.

Jon Halapio has continued to work as the Giants' starting center at training camp this week. Brett Jones continues to work with the second team, following the same lineup the Giants used this spring. Halapio drew some praise for his work at OTAs. A 2014 sixth-rounder of the Patriots, Halapio played his first-ever snaps last season. The rest of the Giants' line: LT Nate Solder, LG Will Hernandez, RG Patrick Omameh, and RT Ereck Flowers. It's a brand-new starting five. Source: northjersey.com