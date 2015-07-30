Player Page

C.J. Mosley | Linebacker | #57

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 241
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (17) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley is recovering from shoulder surgery, but it's not considered a long-term concern.
Coach John Harbaugh didn't provide an exact timeline, but it sounds like the team expects Mosley to be ready for camp. The Ravens didn't seem to have any worries about Mosley's health when they exercised his fifth-year team option for 2018 late last month. Coming off another strong year, Mosley is a candidate for a long-term deal. May 25 - 2:44 PM
Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL1687451323.0165.32230100800000
2015BAL1677401174.0184.5000211700000
2016BAL145636920.00.04400001800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE4260.00.0100000100000
3Sep 25@JAC5160.00.0100000200000
4Oct 2OAK7290.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS4260.00.01120000100000
9Nov 6PIT6060.00.0000000100000
10Nov 10CLE4150.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DAL5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN2240.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4MIA1230.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE1450.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18PHI85130.00.0000001000000
16Dec 25@PIT6280.00.01280000100000
17Jan 1@CIN210120.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kenny Bell
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jermaine Eluemunor
C1John Urschel
2Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 