Player Page

Weather | Roster

Morgan Moses | Tackle | #76

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 335
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (66) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Redskins signed RT Morgan Moses to a five-year extension through 2022.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal makes Moses the league's second-highest paid right tackle after Lane Johnson. The No. 66 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Moses had been heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Moses came on as one of the league's better right tackles in 2016, and forms a top duo with LT Trent Williams. The extension is a smart move in a league with increasingly-poor line play. Apr 27 - 1:44 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Morgan Moses Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014WAS71010.00.0000000000000
2015WAS160000.00.0000000000000
2016WAS161010.00.0000000000000
Morgan Moses's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Morgan Moses's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Morgan Moses's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Morgan Moses's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Kendal Thompson
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Brian Quick
3Ryan Grant
4Matt Hazel
5Reggie Diggs
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Derek Carrier
5Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3John Kling
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
3Quinton Schooley
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 