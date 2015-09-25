Morgan Moses | Tackle | #76

Sidelined

Redskins coach Jay Gruden hinted the team is looking for an upgrade at running back.

"When you get a great one, it makes a team different," Gruden said. "And it takes a team from a pretender to an immediate contender. We’re all looking for that." Rob Kelley was solid once he became the starter in 2016, but he is not the level of running back Gruden is talking about. Gruden did say he expects Kelley to "get better and better," but it would not be surprising if Washington takes a back early in the draft.