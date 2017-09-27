Welcome,
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
DeMarcus Lawrence | Defensive Lineman | #90
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 265
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (34) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team wants to avoid using the franchise tag on impending free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence.
"Our first goal is to sign him to a long-term deal, obviously," Jones said. "To me, the only reason you use a franchise tag is to hopefully protect yourself if you can’t get a long-term deal signed that you like." A second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence recorded eight sacks as a sophomore and exploded for 14.5 in 2017, but he has already undergone two back surgeries in his short career, a history which could complicate long-term negotiations. It will cost Dallas over $17 million to tag Lawrence.
Jan 25 - 9:31 AM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer expects Dallas to use the franchise tag on impending free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence if they're unable to sign him to a long-term deal.
It's a no-brainer move. The Cowboys have been starved for pass-rush help the past few years, and Lawrence finally gave it to them this past season, amassing 14.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles after combining for nine sacks and two forced fumbles in his first 32 career games. Injuries and suspensions played a part in Lawrence's slow start to his career. Lawrence was Pro Football Focus' No. 3-ranked 4-3 end in 2017. The franchise tag would cost about $17 million.
Jan 17 - 11:59 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Cowboys LE Demarcus Lawrence was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.
Lawrence absolutely abused Cardinals RT Jared Veldheer on Monday night, registering three sacks of Carson Palmer and three tackles for loss. He currently leads the conference in sacks with 6.5 and has a commanding lead as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked 4-3 end. Lawrence is in a contract year.
Wed, Sep 27, 2017 09:45:00 AM
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence (back) will be limited early in training camp.
As will DE Charles Tapper, OG Joe Looney, DE Benson Mayowa, TE Geoff Swaim, and TE James Hanna. Lawrence underwent offseason back surgery for the second year in a row. Limited by that injury and a four-game suspension, the pass rusher was limited to one sack last season after recording eight the year before. Lawrence returning to his 2015 form would be a big boost for the defense.
Sun, Jul 23, 2017 03:03:00 PM
Source:
Jon Machota on Twitter
DAL hopes to avoid tagging DeMarcus Lawrence
Jan 25 - 9:31 AM
Cowboys likely to re-sign or tag DE Lawrence
Jan 17 - 11:59 AM
Demarcus Lawrence takes home DPOW honors
Wed, Sep 27, 2017 09:45:00 AM
Demarcus Lawrence (back) to be limited early
Sun, Jul 23, 2017 03:03:00 PM
More DeMarcus Lawrence Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Brady
NE
(6259)
2
R. Gronkowski
NE
(4857)
3
R. Burkhead
NE
(3746)
4
A. Thielen
MIN
(3664)
5
J. Edelman
NE
(3562)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(3212)
7
M. Gillislee
NE
(3053)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(3027)
9
C. Wentz
PHI
(2930)
10
N. Foles
PHI
(2851)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DAL
16
36
22
58
15.0
163
10.9
0
0
0
2
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
DAL
7
6
3
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
35
20
55
8.0
71
8.9
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
9
8
3
11
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
DAL
16
36
22
58
15.0
163
10.9
0
0
0
2
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
NYG
4
1
5
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@DEN
5
2
7
2.0
29
14.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@ARZ
5
0
5
3.0
24
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
LAR
3
1
4
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
GB
1
2
3
1.0
16
16.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@SF
2
1
3
1.0
14
14.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@WAS
1
1
2
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
KC
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@ATL
2
4
6
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
PHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
LAC
0
4
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Nov 30
WAS
4
0
4
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@NYG
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@OAK
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SEA
2
0
2
1.0
22
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3
Trey Williams
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
KD Cannon
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Noah Brown
3
Lance Lenoir
4
Brian Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
3
Geoff Swaim
4
Blake Jarwin
5
Rico Gathers
LT
1
Tyron Smith
LG
1
Chaz Green
2
Kadeem Edwards
C
1
Travis Frederick
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
La'el Collins
2
Jarron Jones
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
Jesse Pantuosco reflects on Danny Amendola's clutch performance in the AFC title game in Tuesday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 22
»
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 22
»
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
»
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
»
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
»
Dose: Brady Banged Up
Jan 19
NFL Headlines
»
Marlon Humphrey booked for 3rd-degree robbery
»
Stephen Jones doubles down on Dez criticism
»
Snead confirms Rams want to re-sign Watkins
»
DAL hopes to avoid tagging DeMarcus Lawrence
»
Gruden wants Cousins to be more aggressive
»
New Giants coach Shurmur plans to call plays
»
Gettleman: We'll 'take the best player' No. 2
»
49ers ‘working hard’ on Garoppolo extension
»
Dolphins unlikely to re-sign Jarvis Landry
»
TEN, NYJ to interview Brian Callahan for OC
»
Steelers, Bell 'lot closer' in contract talks
»
Jaguars to tag A-Rob if no multi-year deal?
