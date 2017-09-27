Player Page

DeMarcus Lawrence | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (34) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team wants to avoid using the franchise tag on impending free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence.
"Our first goal is to sign him to a long-term deal, obviously," Jones said. "To me, the only reason you use a franchise tag is to hopefully protect yourself if you can’t get a long-term deal signed that you like." A second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence recorded eight sacks as a sophomore and exploded for 14.5 in 2017, but he has already undergone two back surgeries in his short career, a history which could complicate long-term negotiations. It will cost Dallas over $17 million to tag Lawrence. Jan 25 - 9:31 AM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DAL1636225815.016310.9000204100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014DAL76390.00.0000000000000
2015DAL163520558.0718.9000001000000
2016DAL983111.088.0000001000000
2017DAL1636225815.016310.9000204100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYG4152.0136.5000000000000
2Sep 17@DEN5272.02914.5000001000000
3Sep 25@ARZ5053.0248.0000000000000
4Oct 1LAR3141.01111.0000001000000
5Oct 8GB1231.01616.0000000000000
7Oct 22@SF2131.01414.0000101000000
8Oct 29@WAS1121.01111.0000100000000
9Nov 5KC0220.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@ATL2461.01111.0000000000000
11Nov 19PHI4150.00.0000000100000
12Nov 23LAC0440.00.0000000000000
13Nov 30WAS4042.0126.0000001000000
14Dec 10@NYG3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@OAK0220.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SEA2021.02222.0000000000000
17Dec 31@PHI0000.00.0000000000000
 

 