DeMarcus Lawrence | Defensive Lineman | #90 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (25) / 4/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 265 College: Boise State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (34) / DAL

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the team wants to avoid using the franchise tag on impending free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence. "Our first goal is to sign him to a long-term deal, obviously," Jones said. "To me, the only reason you use a franchise tag is to hopefully protect yourself if you can’t get a long-term deal signed that you like." A second-round pick in 2014, Lawrence recorded eight sacks as a sophomore and exploded for 14.5 in 2017, but he has already undergone two back surgeries in his short career, a history which could complicate long-term negotiations. It will cost Dallas over $17 million to tag Lawrence. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer expects Dallas to use the franchise tag on impending free agent DE DeMarcus Lawrence if they're unable to sign him to a long-term deal. It's a no-brainer move. The Cowboys have been starved for pass-rush help the past few years, and Lawrence finally gave it to them this past season, amassing 14.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles after combining for nine sacks and two forced fumbles in his first 32 career games. Injuries and suspensions played a part in Lawrence's slow start to his career. Lawrence was Pro Football Focus' No. 3-ranked 4-3 end in 2017. The franchise tag would cost about $17 million. Source: ESPN.com

Cowboys LE Demarcus Lawrence was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Lawrence absolutely abused Cardinals RT Jared Veldheer on Monday night, registering three sacks of Carson Palmer and three tackles for loss. He currently leads the conference in sacks with 6.5 and has a commanding lead as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked 4-3 end. Lawrence is in a contract year.