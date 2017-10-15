Lamarcus Joyner | Defensive Back | #20

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Polanco vs. Puig
Feb 22
Podcast: SS/3B Rankings
Feb 22
ST Daily: Rays Go Gomez
Feb 22
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 21
Lowdown: Martinez to Fenway
Feb 21
Showdown: Bryant vs. Machado
Feb 21
Lowdown: Hosmer Gets Paid
Feb 19
Lowdown: Straight Cash-ner
Feb 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A's Matt Chapman getting MRI on right hand
Pirates acquire Corey Dickerson from Rays
Ohtani to make Cactus debut this Saturday
Brent Honeywell diagnosed with forearm strain
Austin Barnes dealing with elbow discomfort
Chris Young diagnosed with right calf strain
Hold-up on J.D. Martinez deal is 'logistical'
Levine: Sano put on more weight this winter
Rays sign OF Carlos Gomez to one-year pact
Orioles reach agreement with Colby Rasmus
Forrest Whitley gets 50-game drug suspension
O's finalize new contract with Chris Tillman
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 20
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 12
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Jones: Lawrence will be Cowboy in '18
Rams more likely to tag Joyner than Watkins?
Report: Jets won't give Cousins 'blank check'
Lamar Jackson drawing Kordell Stewart comps
Report: BUF not planning to cut Tyrod Taylor
Dolphins could designate Suh post-June 1 cut
Dolphins planning to release Lawrence Timmons
Dolphins planning to release Julius Thomas
Panthers could sell for $2.3-$2.8 billion
Case involving DeSean Jackson's car inactive
Panthers K Gano candidate for franchise tag
Report: Seahawks unlikely to tag Richardson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Feb 22
Rookies & Post-Break Potential
Feb 22
Dose: Rearranging of the Bulls
Feb 22
Notable Numbers
Feb 21
All-Star Break News Recap
Feb 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 19
The Specialists: Smith's Shot
Feb 19
Dose: All-Star Weekend Recap
Feb 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Milos Teodosic starting vs. GSW on Thursday
Dante Cunningham busts out for 22 and 12
Josh Huestis will start on Thursday vs. Kings
Kosta Koufos (illness) will not play Thursday
JaVale McGee expected to start on Thursday
Mudiay, Lee, THJ, Beasley & Kanter starting
Justin Holiday will not play on Thursday
D'Angelo Russell starting next to Dinwiddie
De'Aaron Fox (pink eye) will not play vs. OKC
Ricky Rubio (hip) goes through practice
Lonzo Ball expected to return for Friday
Avery Bradley (groin) ruled out vs. Warriors
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 21
Feb 22
Vegas is Golden Yet Again
Feb 22
Pod: Trade Deadline Preview
Feb 21
Trade Deadline Targets
Feb 21
Barrie Sets Franchise Record
Feb 21
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 20
Zucker goes Wild on Islanders
Feb 20
Panthers on the PP Prowl
Feb 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Konecny (foot) won't play on Thursday
Louis Domingue to start vs. Senators on THU
Report: Isles, Josh Bailey close to extension
Bobby Ryan will make his return Thursday
Rangers scratch Nash, Grabner on Thursday
Carey Price out indefinitely with concussion
Jon Gillies will start for Calgary Thursday
Panthers acquire Frank Vatrano from Boston
Sharks likely to start Aaron Dell on Thursday
Sharks get Tomas Hertl (UBI) back Thursday
Shea Weber (foot) won't return this season
Mike Green (UBI) might be back this weekend
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
NASCAR DFS: QuickTrip 500
Feb 22
Start or Park: QuikTrip 500
Feb 21
QuikTrip 500 Cheat Sheet
Feb 20
Power Ranking After: Daytona
Feb 19
Wrap-up: Daytona
Feb 18
Weekend Update: Daytona 500
Feb 17
4. Kevin Harvick
Feb 16
Start or Park: Daytona 500
Feb 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Tifft: Rinnai 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Atlanta
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 advance
Matt Crafton: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Ben Rhodes: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Myatt Snider: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Grant Enfinger: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Logano: Atlanta Motor Speedway Double Duty
Austin Cindric: Rinnai 250 advance
Remember Austin Dillon’s 1st win?
Atlanta was one highlight for Cole Whitt
Chase Elliott almost perfect on track type
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
Watson wins his third Genesis
Feb 19
The Honda Classic Preview
Feb 19
Qatar Masters Preview
Feb 19
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
Webb Simpson shares the R1 Honda lead
Bud Cauley (wrist) WDs after R1 at The Honda
Danny Lee (personal) WDs during R1 of Honda
Kaymer WDs from Honda with a wrist injury
Woods looks strong in R1 of The Honda Classic
Noren claims top spot after Honda AM wave
Berger blemish-free in R1 of Honda Classic
Thomas takes his share of early Honda lead
Hoffmann heats up early at The Honda Classic
Lindheim WDs ahead of The Honda Classic
Pepperell co-leads Qatar Masters after Rnd 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 15
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida to hold open quarterback competition
Stanford QB Keller Chryst visiting Tennessee
Tennessee, Auburn intrigued by ECU QB Minshew
Report: Cichy (knee) not ready for testing
Shooting victim Larry Aaron passes away
Campbell: Frank Ragnow (ankle) to miss tests
Report: Washington State snags Spurrier Jr.
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley pleads guilty to DWI
Rudolph (foot) healthy in advance of Combine
Stanford QB Davis Mills (knee) to miss spring
Tennessee makes Chris Weinke hiring official
Four-star LB Marcel Brooks down to LSU, Tide
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Gameweek 28
Feb 22
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Feb 22
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Feb 22
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Feb 21
The Bargain Hunter - Week 28
Feb 20
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Dyche in no rush for Heaton return
Ramsey fighting to be fit for Cup final
Firmino not charged by FA, ready for weekend
Everton signs Gueye to new contract
Jose shifts the blame onto his medical team
Former SAFC hitman could return vs old rivals
Swans south coast injury boost
De Gea holds the fort again for toothless Utd
Howe complimentary of consistent Ake
AFC duo gunning for a return in the Cup Final
Mawson escapes injury scare, back training
Aguero cleared for the Carabao Cup final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Lenard Tillery
(RB)
Fred Brown
(WR)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Johnny Mundt
(TE)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Sam Ficken
(K)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Sam Rogers
(RB)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lamarcus Joyner | Defensive Back | #20
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 190
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (41) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports the Rams are more likely to use the franchise tag on DB Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins.
Formerly the Rams' slot corner, Joyner shifted full time to safety in 2017 and had by far his best season. Joyner picked off the first three passes of his career, forced a fumble and earned high all-around marks from Pro Football Focus. He turns 28 in November.
Feb 22 - 4:52 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Rams declared CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) inactive for Week 6 against the Jaguars.
Joyner has been sidelined since Week 3. Also inactive for the Rams are QB Brandon Allen, CB Troy Hill, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal and OT Cornelius Lucas.
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 02:38:00 PM
Rams declared DB Lamarcus Joyner, QB Brandon Allen, S Maurice Alexander, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal and OT Cornelius Lucas inactive for Week 5 against the Seahawks.
It's a quiet week for the Rams, who are one of the league's healthiest teams.
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 03:04:00 PM
Rams coach Sean McVay said DB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is day to day.
Joyner didn't return after going down in Thursday's win. It sounds like he's only dealing with a Grade-1 strain. Joyner has 10 days to get cleared for Week 4.
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 07:12:00 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
Rams more likely to tag Joyner than Watkins?
Feb 22 - 4:52 PM
Lamarcus Joyner missing another game
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 02:38:00 PM
Lamarcus Joyner leads Rams' inactives
Sun, Oct 8, 2017 03:04:00 PM
Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) day to day
Fri, Sep 22, 2017 07:12:00 PM
More Lamarcus Joyner Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. McCarron
CIN
(2833)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(2755)
3
V. Davis
FA
(2357)
4
A. Luck
IND
(2352)
5
L. Bell
PIT
(2045)
6
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1991)
7
J. Landry
MIA
(1872)
8
A. Robinson
JAC
(1870)
9
A. Cooper
OAK
(1721)
10
A. Vinatieri
IND
(1661)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAR
12
39
10
49
0.0
0
.0
3
104
1
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAR
10
35
5
40
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
54
18
72
2.0
11
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
14
50
16
66
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2017
LAR
12
39
10
49
0.0
0
.0
3
104
1
0
0
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
IND
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
29
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
WAS
8
1
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 21
@SF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ARZ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
29
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@NYG
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
HOU
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@MIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
NO
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ARZ
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
1
46
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
PHI
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@SEA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@TEN
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Justin Davis
4
Lenard Tillery
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
FB
1
Sam Rogers
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Robert Woods
2
Tavon Austin
3
Pharoh Cooper
WR2
1
Cooper Kupp
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
4
Fred Brown
WR3
1
Josh Reynolds
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Gerald Everett
3
Henry Krieger-Coble
4
Temarrick Hemingway
5
Johnny Mundt
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Austin Blythe
C
1
Aaron Neary
2
Jake Eldrenkamp
RG
1
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Sidelined
Rams placed K Greg Zuerlein (back) on injured reserve, ending his season.
He'll have surgery to repair a herniated disc on Thursday. A first-time Pro Bowler, Zuerlein has been the top kicker in both real life and fantasy this year, leading the league in field goals (38) and extra points (44). He's also second in percentage (95.0) behind Graham Gano (96.2). Sam Ficken was signed in the corresponding move.
Dec 20
2
Sam Ficken
Headlines
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
What will the market be for A.J. McCarron in free agency? Jesse Pantuosco takes a look in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 20
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
»
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 12
»
They Did It!
Feb 6
»
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
»
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
NFL Headlines
»
Stephen Jones: Lawrence will be Cowboy in '18
»
Rams more likely to tag Joyner than Watkins?
»
Report: Jets won't give Cousins 'blank check'
»
Lamar Jackson drawing Kordell Stewart comps
»
Report: BUF not planning to cut Tyrod Taylor
»
Dolphins could designate Suh post-June 1 cut
»
Dolphins planning to release Lawrence Timmons
»
Dolphins planning to release Julius Thomas
»
Panthers could sell for $2.3-$2.8 billion
»
Case involving DeSean Jackson's car inactive
»
Panthers K Gano candidate for franchise tag
»
Report: Seahawks unlikely to tag Richardson
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved