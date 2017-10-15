Lamarcus Joyner | Defensive Back | #20

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports the Rams are more likely to use the franchise tag on DB Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins.

Formerly the Rams' slot corner, Joyner shifted full time to safety in 2017 and had by far his best season. Joyner picked off the first three passes of his career, forced a fumble and earned high all-around marks from Pro Football Focus. He turns 28 in November.