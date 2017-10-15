Player Page

Lamarcus Joyner | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 190
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (41) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports the Rams are more likely to use the franchise tag on DB Lamarcus Joyner than Sammy Watkins.
Formerly the Rams' slot corner, Joyner shifted full time to safety in 2017 and had by far his best season. Joyner picked off the first three passes of his career, forced a fumble and earned high all-around marks from Pro Football Focus. He turns 28 in November. Feb 22 - 4:52 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAR123910490.00.031041001900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAR10355401.066.0000000200000
2015LAR165418722.0115.5000100600000
2016LAR145016661.077.0000001500000
2017LAR123910490.00.031041001900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10IND4040.00.01291000200000
2Sep 17WAS8190.00.0000000000000
3Sep 21@SF1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22ARZ2130.00.01290000100000
9Nov 5@NYG2240.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12HOU2130.00.0000000100000
11Nov 19@MIN4040.00.0000000100000
12Nov 26NO0000.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3@ARZ4150.00.01460000300000
14Dec 10PHI3250.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@SEA3140.00.0000001000000
16Dec 24@TEN6060.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Brandon Allen
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Justin Davis
4Lenard Tillery
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
FB1Sam Rogers
2Zach Laskey
WR11Robert Woods
2Tavon Austin
3Pharoh Cooper
WR21Cooper Kupp
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Fred Brown
WR31Josh Reynolds
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Henry Krieger-Coble
4Temarrick Hemingway
5Johnny Mundt
LT1Andrew Whitworth
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Austin Blythe
C1Aaron Neary
2Jake Eldrenkamp
RG1Jamon Brown
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
2Sam Ficken
 

 