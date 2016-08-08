Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Trent Murphy
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trent Murphy | Linebacker | #93
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 290
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (47) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/23/2014: Signed a four-year, $4.472 million contract. The deal contains $2.616 million guaranteed, including a $1.572 million signing bonus. 2016: $826,618, 2017: $1.03 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended OLB Trent Murphy four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
The ban especially raises red flags because Murphy piled up a career-high nine sacks in 2016 after managing six sacks across his first 31 NFL games. Murphy ran in the 4.8s coming out of Stanford and never projected as a big-time pass rusher. The Redskins briefly tried moving Murphy to defensive end last offseason. The Washington Post reports Murphy is currently appealing his four-game ban.
Mar 5 - 6:36 PM
Source:
Washington Post
The Redskins have moved DE Trent Murphy back to outside linebacker.
The move was necessitated by Junior Galette's season-ending injury shaking up the Redskins' front seven. The Redskins need more depth at linebacker. Coach Jay Gruden says Murphy will still see snaps up front. Murphy hasn't developed as a pass rusher, and had packed on over 20 pounds as he prepared for his move to end. He's reportedly already back down to 275. Whatever his position listing this season, he might really be a man without a position.
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 02:49:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jones on Twitter
The Redskins are listing DE Trent Murphy at 290 pounds this spring.
That's up a whopping 24 pounds since the start of last season. The No. 47 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Murphy is making the move from outside linebacker. Murphy will work as a run stopper after struggling to get after the passer his first two years in the league.
Thu, May 26, 2016 07:03:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Redskins coach Jay Gruden confirmed Trent Murphy will play defensive end this season.
This was expected after Murphy worked exclusively with the defensive line at voluntary workouts. An outside linebacker since being taken in the second round of the 2014 draft, Murphy will slide down to perhaps his better fit as a 3-4 end. Even with Murphy making the switch, the Skins need to more bodies on the defensive line. Murphy will be a run-stuffing role player on the line.
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 08:57:00 AM
Source:
CSN Washington
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
Mar 5 - 6:36 PM
Redskins move Trent Murphy back to linebacker
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 02:49:00 PM
Redskins listing Trent Murphy at 290 pounds
Thu, May 26, 2016 07:03:00 PM
Gruden confirms Trent Murphy is now DE
Sat, Apr 30, 2016 08:57:00 AM
More Trent Murphy Player News
Player Page
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
16
28
19
47
8.0
44
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
WAS
15
22
11
33
2.5
16
6.4
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
16
13
20
33
3.5
23
6.6
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
16
28
19
47
8.0
44
5.5
0
0
0
1
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
3
3
6
2.0
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
1
3
4
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
5
0
5
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
2
1
3
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
0
2
2
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
2
0
2
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
2
1
3
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
2
1
3
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden hinted the team is looking for an upgrade at running back.
"When you get a great one, it makes a team different," Gruden said. "And it takes a team from a pretender to an immediate contender. We’re all looking for that." Rob Kelley was solid once he became the starter in 2016, but he is not the level of running back Gruden is talking about. Gruden did say he expects Kelley to "get better and better," but it would not be surprising if Washington takes a back early in the draft.
Mar 4
2
Chris Thompson
3
Matt Jones
4
Keith Marshall
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Maurice Harris
3
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
Josh Doctson (Achilles') has progressed to running receiver drills.
In a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, Doctson is seen doing some ladder drills and route-running at Redskins Park. Doctson didn't look to be running at full speed, but it's certainly progress. Coach Jay Gruden had hoped February would bring more results in Doctson's rehab, and it appears the sophomore is on track for OTAs. If DeSean Jackson and/or Pierre Garcon leave as free agents, and Doctson can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year-two leap.
Feb 24
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Niles Paul
3
Derek Carrier
4
Wes Saxton
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Ronald Patrick
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
»
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
»
'Ship has sailed' on Ravens keeping RT Wagner
»
Report: No serious offers for Garoppolo, yet
»
GMs, scouts predict Mixon drafted on day two
»
Browns have 'significant interest' in Tyrod
»
FA CB Gilmore aiming for $14M-plus per year
»
Utah's Williams posts 2nd best RB Speed Score
»
PFT: A.P., Charles not getting much interest
»
Myles Garrett runs 4.64, has monster Combine
»
FA Calais Campbell atop Broncos' wish list?
»
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
»
'Understanding' Romo won't sign with Redskins
