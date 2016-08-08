Player Page

Weather | Roster

Trent Murphy | Linebacker | #93

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 290
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (47) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL suspended OLB Trent Murphy four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing substances.
The ban especially raises red flags because Murphy piled up a career-high nine sacks in 2016 after managing six sacks across his first 31 NFL games. Murphy ran in the 4.8s coming out of Stanford and never projected as a big-time pass rusher. The Redskins briefly tried moving Murphy to defensive end last offseason. The Washington Post reports Murphy is currently appealing his four-game ban. Mar 5 - 6:36 PM
Source: Washington Post
More Trent Murphy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS162819478.0445.5000103100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014WAS152211332.5166.4000102100000
2015WAS161320333.5236.6000201000000
2016WAS162819478.0445.5000103100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18DAL3362.0105.0000001000000
3Sep 25@NYG1341.011.0000001000000
4Oct 2CLE5051.066.0000000000000
5Oct 9@BAL2130.548.0000000000000
6Oct 16PHI0220.548.0000000000000
7Oct 23@DET2021.022.0000001000000
8Oct 30@CIN3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13MIN2131.077.0000000000000
11Nov 20GB0220.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24@DAL1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ARZ2131.01010.0000000000000
14Dec 11@PHI2020.00.0000100000000
15Dec 19CAR2350.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NYG2240.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
C1Spencer Long
2Ronald Patrick
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 