Jack Mewhort | Guard | #75

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 305
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (59) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts re-signed OG Jack Mewhort to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
Another $1.5 million is available via incentives. Mewhort was a second-round pick in 2014 and was one of the Colts' better linemen in 2015 and 2016 before injuries started taking a toll. He's missed 17 games over the past two seasons with knee and triceps issues. If healthy, Mewhort should be able to earn a starting job. Mar 21 - 11:42 AM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017IND50000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014IND142020.00.0000000000000
2015IND161010.00.0000000000000
2016IND100000.00.0000000000000
2017IND50000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

