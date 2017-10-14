Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
The Second Wave
Mar 20
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 17
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
Suh 'intrigued' by Rams, still in LA Tues. PM
Zay Jones arrested in bizarre, nude incident
Update: Hurns visiting Cowboys before Jets
Josh Rosen worked out for Browns and Giants
Hurns says he's drawn interest from 10 teams
Pats bring back ST ace Matthew Slater
Report: Cameron Meredith visited Colts
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rodney Adams
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Seantavius Jones
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Mo Alie-Cox
(TE)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Justice Liggins
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
K.J. Brent
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
George Winn
(RB)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
James Wright
(WR)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jack Mewhort | Guard | #75
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 305
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (59) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts re-signed OG Jack Mewhort to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
Another $1.5 million is available via incentives. Mewhort was a second-round pick in 2014 and was one of the Colts' better linemen in 2015 and 2016 before injuries started taking a toll. He's missed 17 games over the past two seasons with knee and triceps issues. If healthy, Mewhort should be able to earn a starting job.
Mar 21 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Colts placed RG Jack Mewhort on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Mewhort's knee swelled up in practice on Friday, and an MRI revealed he needed surgery. Mewhort was not playing well as he attempted to work through the injury, but this is still another blow for the Colts' struggling offensive line.
Sat, Oct 14, 2017 01:12:00 PM
Source:
Stephen Holder on Twitter
The Colts have worked Jack Mewhort at right guard the last two days.
Fifth-round sophomore Joe Haeg has been working on the left side. It is not clear if the switch is permanent, but this configuration allows Mewhort to work next to inexperienced RT Le'Raven Clark and Haeg to work next to veteran LT Anthony Castonzo. If Clark and Haeg are able to take a step forward, the Colts have the makings of a solid offensive line.
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 09:42:00 AM
Source:
Zak Keefer on Twitter
Colts LG Jack Mewhort (knee) said he is "ready to go."
Mewhort ended an injury-riddled season on injured reserve with a chondral defect, which involved his meniscus and bone. He underwent surgery to repair the issue, but he is nearing the end of his recovery. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Mewhort should be in a great position to cash in next offseason if he is able to stay healthy.
Sat, Feb 25, 2017 09:16:00 AM
Source:
colts.com
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
Mar 21 - 11:42 AM
Colts place RG Jack Mewhort on IR
Sat, Oct 14, 2017 01:12:00 PM
IND moves Mewhort to left side, Haeg to right
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 09:42:00 AM
Colts LG Jack Mewhort (knee) 'ready to go'
Sat, Feb 25, 2017 09:16:00 AM
More Jack Mewhort Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Suh
FA
(3524)
2
R. Grant
IND
(3478)
3
A. Clayborn
NE
(3154)
4
E. Ebron
IND
(3092)
5
M. Crabtree
BAL
(2958)
6
J. Nelson
OAK
(2862)
7
J. McKinnon
SF
(2784)
8
T. Mathieu
HOU
(2771)
9
A. Hurns
FA
(2644)
10
D. Murray
FA
(2520)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
IND
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
IND
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
IND
10
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
IND
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Colts GM Chris Ballard said he has no doubt Andrew Luck (shoulder) will be ready for the 2018 season.
"I wish I could give you a date. There's no drop-down date. Can't do it," Ballard said. "Do I have any doubt that he's going to be ready? No, I don't." It is impossible to take anything the Colts say about Luck at face value after last season, but this is as strong a comment as Ballard has made about the situation. Both Ballard and coach Frank Reich expressed optimism Luck will be with the team when they open the offseason program at the beginning of April.
Mar 1
2
Jacoby Brissett
3
Brad Kaaya
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Marlon Mack
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Matt Jones
5
George Winn
GLB
1
Robert Turbin
2
Marlon Mack
3RB
1
Robert Turbin
2
Marlon Mack
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
K.J. Brent
3
Krishawn Hogan
Sidelined
Colts WR Krishawn Hogan is done for the year with a torn ACL.
Just recently signed off the Cardinals' practice squad, Hogan played ten snaps in two games with Indy. He was a size-speed specimen out of Marian University.
Oct 9
4
Seantavius Jones
5
James Wright
WR2
1
Chester Rogers
2
Ryan Grant
3
Dres Anderson
4
Kolby Listenbee
5
DeAndre Smelter
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Eric Ebron
3
Erik Swoope
Sidelined
Colts tendered offers to exclusive rights free agents TE Erik Swoope, CB Chris Milton, LS Luke Rhodes, and OG Jeremy Vujnovich.
Swoope missed all of last season with a knee injury. He's been talked about as a prospect for a couple years now but has done nothing in the NFL.
Mar 14
4
Ross Travis
5
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Le'Raven Clark
3
Tyreek Burwell
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
3
Isaiah Williams
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Deyshawn Bond
3
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
Matt Slauson
2
Mark Glowinski
RT
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
Headlines
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
Evan Silva unveils his Tight End Tiers for best-ball leagues.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Tiers
Mar 21
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Mar 20
»
The Second Wave
Mar 20
»
Silva's Best-Ball QB Tiers
Mar 19
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Mar 19
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 17
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
NFL Headlines
»
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
»
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
»
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
»
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
»
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
»
Suh 'intrigued' by Rams, still in LA Tues. PM
»
Zay Jones arrested in bizarre, nude incident
»
Update: Hurns visiting Cowboys before Jets
»
Josh Rosen worked out for Browns and Giants
»
Hurns says he's drawn interest from 10 teams
»
Pats bring back ST ace Matthew Slater
»
Report: Cameron Meredith visited Colts
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
