Jack Mewhort | Guard | #75

Another $1.5 million is available via incentives. Mewhort was a second-round pick in 2014 and was one of the Colts' better linemen in 2015 and 2016 before injuries started taking a toll. He's missed 17 games over the past two seasons with knee and triceps issues. If healthy, Mewhort should be able to earn a starting job.

Mewhort's knee swelled up in practice on Friday, and an MRI revealed he needed surgery. Mewhort was not playing well as he attempted to work through the injury, but this is still another blow for the Colts' struggling offensive line.

The Colts have worked Jack Mewhort at right guard the last two days.

Fifth-round sophomore Joe Haeg has been working on the left side. It is not clear if the switch is permanent, but this configuration allows Mewhort to work next to inexperienced RT Le'Raven Clark and Haeg to work next to veteran LT Anthony Castonzo. If Clark and Haeg are able to take a step forward, the Colts have the makings of a solid offensive line.