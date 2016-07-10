Player Page

Christian Kirksey | Linebacker | #58

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 235
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (71) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns signed WLB Christian Kirksey to a four-year, $38 million extension through 2021.
The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, and makes Kirksey the fourth-highest paid player at his position. It was unclear whether Kirksey would maintain a three-down role in Greg Williams' 4-3 defense — he struggled in pass coverage last season — but this is the answer. Kirksey is a two-down dynamo, thumping and making plays. The Browns will take that good with the shaky on third downs. May 30 - 4:07 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CLE164734812.073.5000001300000
2015CLE164023633.5133.7000101100000
2016CLE1696521482.5166.4000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI4261.044.0000000000000
2Sep 18BAL5270.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@MIA8190.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@WAS4370.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NE115160.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@TEN2350.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@CIN4590.548.0000000100000
8Oct 30NYJ103130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DAL4590.00.0000000000000
10Nov 10@BAL85130.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20PIT6390.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27NYG47110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11CIN1230.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BUF8190.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24LAC73100.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@PIT102121.088.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cody Kessler
2Brock Osweiler
3DeShone Kizer
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Matt Dayes
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5James Wright
WR21Kenny Britt
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Matt McCants
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
3Zach Sterup
4Chris Barker
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
3Roderick Johnson
K1Zane Gonzalez
2Cody Parkey
 

 