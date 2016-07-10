Christian Kirksey | Linebacker | #58 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (24) / 8/31/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 235 College: Iowa Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (71) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/30/2017: Signed a five-year, $38.765 million contract. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed. 2017: $765,000, 2018-2021: Under Contract, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Browns signed WLB Christian Kirksey to a four-year, $38 million extension through 2021. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed, and makes Kirksey the fourth-highest paid player at his position. It was unclear whether Kirksey would maintain a three-down role in Greg Williams' 4-3 defense — he struggled in pass coverage last season — but this is the answer. Kirksey is a two-down dynamo, thumping and making plays. The Browns will take that good with the shaky on third downs. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Browns will move Christian Kirksey to weak-side linebacker in new DC Gregg Williams' 4-3 scheme. Demario Davis will align at middle linebacker with Jamie Collins manning the strong side. Kirksey was an IDP monster in 2016, tallying 148 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Kirksey was exposed frequently in pass coverage, however, and it remains to be seen whether he will maintain a three-down role under Williams. For what it is worth, Kirksey said the Browns have indicated they are interested in signing him to an extension, suggesting they think he can be a full-time player. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns' starting inside linebacker jobs are "essentially written in pen." Chris Kirksey and Demario Davis are written in pen with backups Tank Carder, Justin Tuggle and Scooby Wright filling out the depth chart. Despite sharing time with Craig Robertson last season, Kirksey racked up 63 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble across 16 games (5 starts). A 2014 third-round pick, Kirksey has a shot at a third-year leap if he can nail down a three-down role. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer