NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Weather | Roster

Spencer Long | Guard | #61

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 318
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (78) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets released G/C Spencer Long.
Long was due a $3 million roster bonus on Wednesday. The 28-year-old signed a "four-year, $27 million" deal last March. Long was a disaster manning the pivot in 2018 before a late-season switch to left guard, where he also played poorly. The Jets are supposedly interested in bringing him back at a cheaper price. Feb 5 - 4:03 PM
Source: Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
More Spencer Long Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018NYJ131010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014WAS41010.00.00000000012000
2015WAS130110.00.0000000000000
2016WAS150000.00.0000000000000
2017WAS70000.00.0000000000000
2018NYJ131010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Landry Jones
3Luke McCown
4Sam Bradford
5Brock Osweiler
6Trevone Boykin
7Phillip Sims
8Josh Freeman
9Chad Kelly
10John Wolford
11Bryan Bennett
12Thad Lewis
13Matt Simms
14Dylan Thompson
15Matt McGloin
16Johnny Manziel
17Aaron Murray
18Garrett Gilbert
19Jerrod Johnson
20Charlie Whitehurst
21Tim Tebow
22Ryan Williams
23Brad Sorensen
24Seth Lobato
25Dan Orlovsky
26Austin Trainor
27Pat Devlin
28Matt Blanchard
29Dan LeFevour
30McLeod Bethel-Thompson
31Austin Allen
32Peter Pujals
33Jack Heneghan
34E.J. Manuel
35Nic Shimonek
36R.J. Archer
37Bryce Petty
38Stephen Morris
39Zach Mettenberger
40Sean Renfree
41Cody Fajardo
42Shane Carden
43Dane Evans
44Sefo Liufau
45Tyler Ferguson
46Bart Houston
47David Olson
48Luis Perez
49Connor Jessop
50Griffin Neal
51Brandon Doughty
52Josh Woodrum
53Marquise Williams
54Max Wittek
55Joe Licata
56Ryan Nassib
57Trevor Knight
58Jerry Lovelocke
59Keith Wenning
60Chandler Harnish
61Chase Rettig
62Logan Woodside
63Dalton Sturm
64Alek Torgersen
65Dalyn Williams
66Eli Jenkins
67Jake Waters
68Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Kareem Hunt
3James Starks
4Chris Johnson
5Danny Woodhead
6Joseph Randle
7Terrance West
8Rashad Jennings
9Joique Bell
10Tim Hightower
11Mike Gillislee
12Robert Turbin
13T.J. Yeldon
14Dominique Williams
15Toby Gerhart
16Khiry Robinson
17De'Veon Smith
18Joe Banyard
19Alonzo Harris
20LaMichael James
21Karlos Williams
22Brandon Burks
23Terrell Newby
24John Crockett
25Akrum Wadley
26Sherman Badie
27Jalen Simmons
28Brandon Ross
29Cedric O'Neal
30Josh Harris
31Terron Ward
32Anthony Dixon
33Bishop Sankey
34Storm Johnson
35Darrin Reaves
36Zac Stacy
37Christine Michael
38Jamaal Charles
39Terrence Magee
40Darren McFadden
41Jordan Johnson
42Ronnie Hillman
43Bobby Rainey
44Malik Williams
45Tim Cook
46Mack Brown
47Glenn Winston
48LaVance Taylor
49Keshawn Hill
50B.J. Daniels
51Jerome Smith
52Fitzgerald Toussaint
53DuJuan Harris
54Matt Asiata
55Isaiah Pead
56Dan Herron
57Kenneth Harper
58Jawon Chisholm
59Kelvin Taylor
60Zac Brooks
61Jahwan Edwards
62Ross Scheuerman
63Trey Williams
64Brandon Brown-Dukes
65Dalton Crossan
66Joel Bouagnon
67Darius Victor
68Nick Holley
69William Stanback
70Michael Dyer
71Shaun Draughn
72Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Kareem Hunt
3Rashad Jennings
4Robert Turbin
5Mike Gillislee
6Tim Hightower
7Chris Johnson
8Toby Gerhart
9Terrance West
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Kareem Hunt
3DeMarco Murray
4James Starks
5Joseph Randle
6Terrance West
7Rashad Jennings
8T.J. Yeldon
FB1Jay Prosch
2Henry Hynoski
3Lawrence Thomas
4Erik Lorig
5Will Johnson
6Emil Igwenagu
7Jorvorskie Lane
8Lorenzo Taliaferro
9James Casey
10Darrel Young
11Paul Lasike
12Shane Smith
13Julian Howsare
14Brandon Cottom
15Joe Kerridge
16Sam Rogers
17Ryan Mueller
18Joe Don Duncan
19Cory Harkey
20Andrew Bonnet
21Will Ratelle
22Soma Vainuku
23Jordan Campbell
24Patrick Skov
25Glenn Gronkowski
26Juwan Thompson
27Darrin Laufasa
28Anthony Manzo-Lewis
29Freddie Stevenson
30Tyler McCloskey
31Alstevis Squirewell
32Devon Johnson
33Quayvon Hicks
34Joe Bacci
35Luke McNitt
36Johnny Stanton
37Henry Poggi
38Blake Renaud
39John Conner
40Kiero Small
41J.C. Copeland
42Jalston Fowler
43Joey Iosefa
44Zach Boren
45Brad Smelley
46Chris Swain
47Sam Bergen
48Trey Millard
49Nikita Whitlock
50Algernon Brown
51Zach Olstad
52Austin Johnson
53Tyler Renew
54Sione Houma
55Kobe McCrary
56John Robinson-Woodgett
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Eric Decker
4Greg Jennings
5Marques Colston
6Terrelle Pryor
7Kendall Wright
8Keith Mumphery
9Jerome Simpson
10Marcus Easley
11Stevie Johnson
12Eddie Royal
13Arrelious Benn
14Douglas McNeil
15Hakeem Nicks
16Jacoby Ford
17Josh Morgan
18Tyler Davis
19Kyle Prater
20Bradley Marquez
21Tanner McEvoy
22Travis Rudolph
23Markus Wheaton
24Tavarres King
25Corey Fuller
26Griff Whalen
27Jared Abbrederis
28Dwayne Bowe
29James Jones
30Preston Parker
31Kris Durham
32Janarion Grant
33Kamar Aiken
34DeAndre Reaves
35Kain Colter
36Miles Austin
37Greg Salas
38Ed Eagan
39John Diarse
40K.J. Maye
41Carlton Mitchell
42Armon Binns
43Nick Harwell
44Reggie Dunn
45Ben Edwards
46Daniel Braverman
47Dontez Ford
48Paul Turner
49Damian Williams
50Nate Washington
51Shaq Evans
52Solomon Patton
53Bernard Reedy
54Jonathan Krause
55Robert Herron
56Josh Lenz
57Uzoma Nwachukwu
58Eric Rogers
59Damaris Johnson
60Bug Howard
61Shay Fields
62Taj Williams
63Jaelen Strong
64Andrew Turzilli
65Isaac Fruechte
66Zach D'Orazio
67Kenzel Doe
68Keyarris Garrett
69Mitch Mathews
70Nelson Spruce
71Jared Dangerfield
72Cayleb Jones
73Joshua Stangby
74Jaxon Shipley
75Dezmin Lewis
76Ricky Collins
77Tevin Reese
78Kenny Cook
79Canaan Severin
80Kenny Bell
81Issac Blakeney
82Michael Rector
83Ryan Spadola
84Corey Washington
85L'Damian Washington
86David Porter
87Josh Harper
88Donatella Luckett
89Tyler Murphy
90Marquez Clark
91Chandler Worthy
92Jamaal Jones
93Dennis Parks
94Quinshad Davis
95DeMarcus Ayers
96Robert Wheelwright
97Shaq Hill
98Rashaun Simonise
99Reece Horn
100Ishmael Zamora
101Jarrett Boykin
102Josh Stewart
103Devin Street
104Lance Lewis
105Joseph Anderson
106Travis Labhart
107Marlon Moore
108Korey Robertson
109Drew Morgan
110Mekale McKay
111Jeff Beathard
112Ezell Ruffin
113Tyler McDonald
114Javontee Herndon
115DaVaris Daniels
116Jordan Leslie
117Aaron Dobson
WR21Jeremy Kerley
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Ace Sanders
5Riley Cooper
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Kenny Britt
10Brandon Marshall
11Sammie Coates
12Freddie Martino
13Eric Weems
14Jace Billingsley
15Rashad Ross
16Tandon Doss
17Shakim Phillips
18Da'Ron Brown
19Andre Debose
20Mike Brown
21Jeff Janis
22Kenbrell Thompkins
23Emory Blake
24A.J. Jenkins
25Chris Matthews
26Ryan Broyles
27Ryan Whalen
28Joe Morgan
29Kevin Norwood
30Kaelin Clay
31R.J. Harris
32Kevin Smith
33Dorial Green-Beckham
34Wendall Williams
35Chris Thompson
36Jordan Payton
37Darius Powe
38Carlos Henderson
39Greg Little
40Austin Pettis
41Jacoby Jones
42Nathan Palmer
43Chris Harper
44Victor Cruz
45Onterio McCalebb
46Amir Carlisle
47Valdez Showers
48Michael Preston
49Reggie Bell
50Phil Bates
51Milton Williams III
52Noel Thomas
53Deante' Gray
54Brandon Tate
55Clyde Gates
56Amba Etta-Tawo
57Jerome Lane
58Marquess Wilson
59Chris Brown
60Daniel Rodriguez
61A.J. Cruz
62James Butler
63Kenny Lawler
64Anthony Dable
65Cody Hollister
66Isiah Ferguson
67Kasen Williams
68Rannell Hall
69Rasheed Bailey
70Titus Davis
71Kadron Boone
72Isaiah Burse
73Ryan Lankford
74Jeremy Ross
75Marcus Harris
76T.J. Graham
77Myles White
78Donteea Dye
79River Cracraft
80Quan Bray
81Brandon Shippen
82Jimmie Hunt
83Devon Wylie
84Keshawn Martin
85Marcus Leak
86Frankie Hammond
87Devante Davis
88Mike Williams
89Jay Lee
90Jake Lampman
91DeVier Posey
92Rashawn Scott
93Bryce Treggs
94Shane Wynn
95Josh Huff
96ArDarius Stewart
97Jake Wieneke
98Jalin Marshall
99Dom Williams
100Corey Willis
101Marlon Brown
102Damore'ea Stringfellow
103Reggie Diggs
104Levi Norwood
105Ed Williams
106Danny Anthrop
107Christion Jones
108Devonte Boyd
109Lamar Jordan
110Adonis Jennings
111Cobi Hamilton
112KD Cannon
113Juron Criner
114Saalim Hakim
115Kashif Moore
116Josh Boyce
117Charles Johnson
118Stephen Hill
119Andre Davis
120Demetrius Wilson
121Josh Reese
122DiAndre Campbell
123Trevor Harman
124Larry Pinkard
125Paul Browning
126Austin Willis
127DeAndre Smelter
128Keeon Johnson
129Durron Neal
130Mitchell Paige
131Lamar Atkins
132Ervin Philips
133Michael Bennett
134Devin Lucien
135Josh Magee
136Malcolm Lewis
137David Glidden
138Marcus Tucker
139Kieran Duncan
140Marquis Bundy
141Jarvis Turner
142T.J. Thorpe
143Tom Nelson
144Leonard Hankerson
145Chris King
146Trindon Holliday
147Evan Berry
148Aaron Lacombe
149James Quick
150Rodney Smith
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Terrelle Pryor
4Chris Givens
5Kenny Britt
6Andre Holmes
TE1Niles Paul
2Owen Daniels
3Gary Barnidge
4Ladarius Green
5Tony Moeaki
6Braedon Bowman
7Zach Sudfeld
8Ifeanyi Momah
9Dante Rosario
10Brandon Bostick
11Craig Stevens
12Scott Chandler
13Khari Lee
14David Grinnage
15Austin Traylor
16Chase Ford
17Dominique Jones
18Nic Jacobs
19Bruce Miller
20Andrew Quarless
21Kyle Miller
22Blake Annen
23Alex Ellis
24Coby Fleener
25Matt Spaeth
26Martellus Bennett
27Mickey Shuler
28Tim Wright
29Beau Gardner
30Phillip Supernaw
31Michael Cooper
32Bryce Williams
33Beau Sandland
34Henry Krieger-Coble
35Eric Wallace
36Colin Jeter
37Aaron Peck
38Mychal Rivera
39Tim Semisch
40Casey Pierce
41Mike McFarland
42Troy Niklas
43Jace Amaro
44Rob Blanchflower
45Jacob Maxwell
46D.J. Williams
47Chase Coffman
48David Johnson
49Ben Johnson
50Matt Flanagan
51Hakeem Valles
52Larry Donnell
53Rashaun Allen
54Cooper Helfet
55Randall Telfer
56Cameron Clear
57Steve Maneri
58David Paulson
59Justice Cunningham
60Devon Cajuste
61Nick Kasa
62Emanuel Byrd
63Richard Gordon
64Chase Dixon
65Dan Light
66Arthur Lynch
67Jack Tabb
68Rob Housler
69Garrett Hudson
70Jordan Thompson
71Kevin Greene
72Brandon Barden
73Gerell Robinson
74Nick Truesdell
75Ryan O'Malley
76Chris Gragg
77Jake Stoneburner
78Ethan Wolf
79Cole Hunt
80Adrien Robinson
81Sean McGrath
82Ryan Taylor
83Konrad Reuland
84Brett Brackett
85Michael Egnew
86Asante Cleveland
87Jake Murphy
88Rory Anderson
89Wes Saxton
90Austin Seferian-Jenkins
91John Peters
92Tevin Westbrook
93Thomas Duarte
94Chris Pantale
95Kent Taylor
96Marcus Baugh
97Tyler Hoppes
98Taylor McNamara
99Clayton Echard
100Jay Rome
101Kivon Cartwright
102Braxton Deaver
103M.J. McFarland
LT1Rob Crisp
2Darrell Williams
3Fahn Cooper
4Justin Senior
5King Dunlap
6Eugene Monroe
7Charles Brown
8Cameron Bradfield
9Darrell Williams
10Landon Lechler
11Chris Bordelon
12Steven Moore
13Reid Fragel
14Michael Bowie
15Carter Bykowski
16Matt Tobin
17Kevin Graf
18Takoby Cofield
19Jason Fox
20Micah Hatchie
21Kyle Roberts
22Darrell Brown
23Michael Oher
24Jordan Rigsbee
25Terry Poole
26Matt McCants
27Nick Becton
28Tyson Chandler
29Robert Myers
30Jah Reid
31Lars Hanson
32Garry Williams
33Tyrus Thompson
34Chauncey Briggs
35Bentley Spain
36John Weidenaar
37Wil Freeman
38Jared Machorro
39Mo Porter
40David Hedelin
41Taylor Fallin
42Vince Kowalski
43Timon Parris
44Jake Rodgers
45Cody Booth
46Justin Renfrow
47David Foucault
48Andrew McDonald
49Jessamen Dunker
50Collin Buchanan
51Cole Gardner
52Jonathan McLaughlin
53Zachary Crabtree
54Larson Graham
55Arturo Uzdavinis
56Donald Hawkins
57Austin Fleer
58Jordan Swindle
59Max Rich
LG1David Yankey
2Ben Grubbs
3Tim Lelito
4Sam Brenner
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Cyril Richardson
7Jake Simonich
8Jarell Broxton
9Geoff Gray
10Anthony Steen
11Ben Heenan
12Antoine Everett
13Vadal Alexander
14Sebastian Tretola
15Jordan Morgan
16Jason King
17John Jerry
18Orlando Franklin
19David Arkin
20Adam Gettis
21Edawn Coughman
22Vinston Painter
23Ryan Seymour
24Dallas Thomas
25JP Flynn
26Givens Price
27Brian Folkerts
28Matthew Masifilo
29Michael Dunn
30Dakota Shepley
31Fred Lauina
32Trevor Darling
33Avery Young
34Lene Maiava
35Jamison Lalk
36Marquis Lucas
37Josh James
38Isaiah Williams
39Jeremiah Poutasi
40Austin Shepherd
41Brett Boyko
42Kaleb Eulls
43Al Bond
44Josh Allen
45Ronald Patrick
46John Fullington
47Nate Theaker
48Zach Voytek
49Kitt O'Brien
50Collin Rahrig
51Jake Bernstein
52Vi Teofilo
53Darren Keyton
54Cameron Lee
55Darrell Greene
56Alex Kozan
57Jeremiah Kolone
58Alex Cooper
59Mason Gentry
60Tanner Hawkinson
61Adrian Bellard
62Brandon Greene
63Jeff Adams
64Pearce Slater
65Garrick Mayweather
66Nila Kasitati
67Freddie Tagaloa
68Richard Levy
69Greg Pyke
70Toby Weathersby
C1Spencer Long
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Erik Austell
4T.J. Johnson
5Dillon Day
6Deyshawn Bond
7Julian Vandervelde
8Khaled Holmes
9Manuel Ramirez
10Mitchell Bell
11Max Tuerk
12J.J. Dielman
13Jacob Flores
14Fernando Velasco
15Jacques McClendon
16Drew Nowak
17Garth Gerhart
18Parker Collins
19Travis Averill
20Alan Knott
21J.P. Quinn
22Barrett Jones
23Dalton Freeman
24Patrick Lewis
25Brian De La Puente
26Ben Clarke
27Ross Burbank
28Luke Bowanko
29Demetrius Rhaney
30Karim Barton
31Mike Matthews
32Robert Kugler
33Alex Officer
34Austin Davis
35Quinton Schooley
36Mark Spelman
37Braxston Cave
38Tony Adams
39James Stone
40Taylor Boggs
41Lucas Crowley
42Jack Allen
43Alex Balducci
44Reese Dismukes
45Dillon Farrell
46Ben Gottschalk
47Erick Wren
48Tyler Orlosky
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Geoff Schwartz
5Cyril Lemon
6Robert Myers
7Craig Watts
8Kadeem Edwards
9Chase Farris
10Emmett Cleary
11Jamil Demby
12Kraig Urbik
13Paul Fanaika
14Hugh Thornton
15Jared Smith
16Will Pericak
17Tre' Jackson
18Josue Matias
19Leon Brown
20Clay DeBord
21Darrion Weems
22Tyler Johnstone
23Norman Price
24Mitchell Kirsch
25Boston Stiverson
26Gabe Ikard
27Jarrod Pughsley
28Alvin Bailey
29Adam Replogle
30Chris Scott
31Antoine McClain
32Tony Hills
33Terran Vaughn
34Donovan Williams
35Avery Gennesy
36Salesi Uhatafe
37Cory Helms
38Chris Schleuger
39Ian Park
40Aaron Evans
41Chris Durant
42Damien Mama
43Skyler Phillips
44Shahbaz Ahmed
45John Montelus
46Kareem Are
47Trip Thurman
48Matt Rotheram
49Jarvis Harrison
50Andrew Tiller
51Ethan Cooper
52Chris Muller
53Ruben Carter
54Thomas Evans
55Chris Gonzalez
56Malcolm Bunche
57Oni Omoile
58Mike McQueen
59Nick Callender
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Blaine Clausell
3Quinterrius Eatmon
4Kevin Bowen
5Taylor Hart
6Tayo Fabuluje
7Erik Pears
8Andrew Jelks
9Sebastian Vollmer
10Mitchell Van Dyk
11Adrian Bellard
12Nick Ritcher
13Patrick Miller
14Cameron Jefferson
15John Kling
16Isiah Cage
17Robert Leff
18Bryce Johnson
19Laurence Gibson
20Javarius Leamon
21Darryl Baldwin
22Matt Diaz
23Ryan Mack
24Torian White
25Andrew Lauderdale
26Jerry Ugokwe
27Greg Pyke
28Leon Johnson
29Austin Golson
30Jaryd Jones-Smith
31Brandon Smith
32Zeth Ramsay
33Lamar Holmes
34Michael Williams
35Luke Marquardt
36Martin Wallace
37Colin Kelly
38Pierce Burton
39Dan France
40Kona Schwenke
41Brant Weiss
42Jonah Pirsig
43Keavon Milton
44Kendall Calhoun
45Roubbens Joseph
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Caleb Sturgis
6Nick Folk
7Taylor Bertolet
8Brad Craddock
9Devon Bell
10Brandon Bogotay
11Jordan Gay
12Zach Hocker
13Kyle Brindza
14Andy Phillips
15Tyler Davis
16Shayne Graham
17Shaun Suisham
18David Marvin
19Andrew Furney
20Corey Acosta
21Justin Manton
22Marshall Morgan
23Mike Meyer
24Patrick Murray
25Trevor Moore
26Ross Martin
27Jonathan Brown
28Roberto Aguayo
29Marshall Koehn
30Nick Rose
31Carey Spear
32Billy Cundiff
33Jaden Oberkrom
34John Lunsford
35Tom Obarski
 

 