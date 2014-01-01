Player Page

Gabe Jackson | Guard | #66

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 335
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (81) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed RG Gabe Jackson to a five-year, $56 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $26 million guaranteed. Including Jackson's 2017 salary, his new contract is worth $56.705 million, and locks the No. 81 overall pick of the 2014 draft up through 2022. Aside from extending Derek Carr, Jackson was the Raiders' offseason priority. Headed into his age-26 season, Jackson has been one of the league's better guards since his rookie year. He's a road paver in the passing game, and an integral part of the Raiders' elite blocking. Jackson has never missed a game with injury. Jun 29 - 6:46 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Gabe Jackson Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014OAK130000.00.0000000000000
2015OAK162020.00.0000000000000
2016OAK163030.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
3E.J. Manuel
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
5Elijah Hood
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
4Jaydon Mickens
5Ishmael Zamora
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
4Keon Hatcher
5Isaac Whitney
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Clive Walford
3Lee Smith
4Gabe Holmes
5Cooper Helfet
LT1Donald Penn
2Marshall Newhouse
3Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
3Oni Omoile
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2David Sharpe
3Jylan Ware
K1Sebastian Janikowski
2Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 