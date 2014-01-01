Welcome,
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Anthony Kukwa
(TE)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Ishmael Zamora
(WR)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Gabe Jackson | Guard | #66
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 335
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (81) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/29/2017: Signed a six-year, $56.705 million contract. The deal includes $26 million guaranteed. 2017: $705,000, 2018-2022: Under Contract, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed RG Gabe Jackson to a five-year, $56 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $26 million guaranteed. Including Jackson's 2017 salary, his new contract is worth $56.705 million, and locks the No. 81 overall pick of the 2014 draft up through 2022. Aside from extending Derek Carr, Jackson was the Raiders' offseason priority. Headed into his age-26 season, Jackson has been one of the league's better guards since his rookie year. He's a road paver in the passing game, and an integral part of the Raiders' elite blocking. Jackson has never missed a game with injury.
Jun 29 - 6:46 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Raiders and RG Gabe Jackson are "very, very early" in contract negotiations.
Anderson was told a "deal will likely get done." Set to be a free agent after the season, Jackson is next in line after the Raiders extended Derek Carr last week. Anderson reports that Jackson is looking to exceed the $10 million per year in new money Joel Bitonio got from the Browns in March. Kevin Zeitler is currently the NFL's highest paid guard at $12 million a year with Jackson's teammate Kelechi Osemele next up at $11.7 million.
Jun 29 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Josina Anderson on Twitter
The Las Vegas Review-Journal expects the Raiders to extend contract-year RG Gabe Jackson.
Jackson is next in line after the Raiders extend Derek Carr. A starter his first three years, Jackson is one of the top pass-blocking guards in the league. He should command more than the four-year, $29 million deal Brian Winters got from the Jets this offseason.
Jun 21 - 5:14 PM
Source:
Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport confirms the Raiders are pursuing an extension with walk-year RG Gabe Jackson.
Rapoport's source could be GM Reggie McKenzie, since McKenzie himself said so three weeks ago. Extending Derek Carr will be the priority for Oakland/Las Vegas.
Apr 17 - 1:52 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Jun 29 - 6:46 PM
OAK, Gabe Jackson 'very early' in negotiation
Jun 29 - 12:48 PM
Raiders likely to extend RG Gabe Jackson
Jun 21 - 5:14 PM
Raiders hope to extend RG Gabe Jackson
Apr 17 - 1:52 PM
More Gabe Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Crowder
WAS
(5297)
2
M. Floyd
MIN
(3438)
3
M. Forte
NYJ
(3387)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(3314)
5
C. Newton
CAR
(3207)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(2913)
7
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2814)
8
K. Cousins
WAS
(2673)
9
D. Carr
OAK
(2587)
10
N. Fairley
NO
(2561)
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
OAK
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Gabe Jackson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Gabe Jackson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Gabe Jackson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Gabe Jackson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
3
E.J. Manuel
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
4
Taiwan Jones
5
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
4
Jaydon Mickens
5
Ishmael Zamora
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
4
Keon Hatcher
5
Isaac Whitney
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
2
Clive Walford
3
Lee Smith
4
Gabe Holmes
5
Cooper Helfet
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Marshall Newhouse
3
Denver Kirkland
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Oni Omoile
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Ian Silberman
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard (shoulder) is questionable for training camp.
Howard is recovering from January surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. There was hope he would get in some minicamp work, but he'll miss the entire offseason. Marshall Newhouse, Vadal Alexander, and rookie David Sharpe have been splitting right tackle reps.
Jun 14
2
David Sharpe
3
Jylan Ware
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
2
Giorgio Tavecchio
»
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
»
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
»
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
»
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
»
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
»
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
»
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
»
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
»
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
»
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
»
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
»
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
