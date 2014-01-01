Gabe Jackson | Guard | #66

The deal includes $26 million guaranteed. Including Jackson's 2017 salary, his new contract is worth $56.705 million, and locks the No. 81 overall pick of the 2014 draft up through 2022. Aside from extending Derek Carr, Jackson was the Raiders' offseason priority. Headed into his age-26 season, Jackson has been one of the league's better guards since his rookie year. He's a road paver in the passing game, and an integral part of the Raiders' elite blocking. Jackson has never missed a game with injury.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Raiders and RG Gabe Jackson are "very, very early" in contract negotiations.

Anderson was told a "deal will likely get done." Set to be a free agent after the season, Jackson is next in line after the Raiders extended Derek Carr last week. Anderson reports that Jackson is looking to exceed the $10 million per year in new money Joel Bitonio got from the Browns in March. Kevin Zeitler is currently the NFL's highest paid guard at $12 million a year with Jackson's teammate Kelechi Osemele next up at $11.7 million.