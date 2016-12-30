Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
John Brown
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Stepfan Taylor
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
John Brown | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/3/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 179
College:
Pittsburg State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (91) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,798,900 contract. The deal included a $542,900 signing bonus. 2017: $702,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals president Michael Bidwill believes the team has solved John Brown's sickle-cell issue.
"He is very healthy, looks like they found the issue," Bidwill said. "We’ll get 'Smoke' back the way we had him." Brown missed only game in 2016, but was limited for many others. His numbers plummeted from his breakout sophomore campaign. With Michael Floyd out of the desert, Brown will have an excellent shot at rebounding to WR3 status if he can remain healthy for 2017.
Feb 14 - 7:03 PM
Source:
ArizonaSports.com
John Brown reeled in two-of-four targets for 25 yards Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams.
Brown cracked 1,000 yards for the first time last season but didn’t come close to matching that accomplishment in 2016. Sickle-cell issues hampered Brown all year. He caught two passes or fewer in seven of his last eight games while playing on a snap count. There’s opportunity for Brown with Michael Floyd gone and Larry Fitzgerald weighing retirement, but only if his health permits. He’ll probably go undrafted in the majority of 10 and 12-team leagues next summer.
Jan 1 - 8:36 PM
John Brown (illness) is questionable for Week 17 against the Rams.
He's been a limited participant at practice the last two days after being absent on Wednesday. Brown's status for Sunday's finale has never been in doubt. He had his best game of the season against the Rams in Week 4, delivering 10 catches for 144 yards. Of course that was before he was limited by his sickle-cell condition.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:30:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jurecki on Twitter
John Brown (illness) returned to a limited practice on Thursday.
Brown played 48.3 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in last week's victory over the Seahawks. He should see a similar workload in Sunday's season finale against the Rams.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Cardinals believe John Brown will be healthy
Feb 14 - 7:03 PM
Feb 14 - 7:03 PM
John Brown nabs two catches in season finale
Jan 1 - 8:36 PM
Jan 1 - 8:36 PM
John Brown (illness) questionable for finale
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:30:00 PM
John Brown (illness) returns to practice
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 04:23:00 PM
More John Brown Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
15
39
517
34.5
13.3
1
2
1
10
.7
10.0
0
0
0
51
0
119
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
ARZ
16
48
696
43.5
14.5
1
5
3
-6
-.4
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
15
65
1003
66.9
15.4
2
7
3
22
1.5
7.3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
15
39
517
34.5
13.3
1
2
1
10
.7
10.0
0
0
0
51
0
119
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
7
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
6
70
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
51
0
12
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
10
144
14.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
23
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
25
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
5
54
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
4
49
12.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
2
30
15.0
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
7
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
36
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
1
19
19.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
6
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
5
81
16.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
2
25
12.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Brittan Golden
4
Chris Hubert
5
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Marquis Bundy
4
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
C
1
Evan Boehm
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
