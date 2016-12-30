Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Brown | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 179
College: Pittsburg State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (91) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill believes the team has solved John Brown's sickle-cell issue.
"He is very healthy, looks like they found the issue," Bidwill said. "We’ll get 'Smoke' back the way we had him." Brown missed only game in 2016, but was limited for many others. His numbers plummeted from his breakout sophomore campaign. With Michael Floyd out of the desert, Brown will have an excellent shot at rebounding to WR3 status if he can remain healthy for 2017. Feb 14 - 7:03 PM
Source: ArizonaSports.com
More John Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ153951734.513.312110.710.00005101190
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014ARZ164869643.514.5153-6-.4-2.00000000
2015ARZ1565100366.915.4273221.57.30010000
2016ARZ153951734.513.312110.710.00005101190
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE188.0000.0000000
2Sep 18TB11414.0000.0000070
3Sep 25@BUF67011.7000.000510120
4Oct 2LAR1014414.4000.00000230
5Oct 6@SF11111.0000.00000250
6Oct 17NYJ55410.8000.0000030
8Oct 30@CAR44912.3100.0000000
10Nov 13SF23015.0011010.0000070
11Nov 20@MIN00.0000.00000360
12Nov 27@ATL11919.0000.0000060
13Dec 4WAS00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@MIA00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18NO58116.2100.0000000
16Dec 24@SEA11212.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@LAR22512.5000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Chris Hubert
5Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Marquis Bundy
4Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Darren Fells
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
C1Evan Boehm
2Daniel Munyer
RG1John Wetzel
2Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 