John Brown | Wide Receiver | #12

"He is very healthy, looks like they found the issue," Bidwill said. "We’ll get 'Smoke' back the way we had him." Brown missed only game in 2016, but was limited for many others. His numbers plummeted from his breakout sophomore campaign. With Michael Floyd out of the desert, Brown will have an excellent shot at rebounding to WR3 status if he can remain healthy for 2017.

John Brown reeled in two-of-four targets for 25 yards Sunday in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Rams.

Brown cracked 1,000 yards for the first time last season but didn’t come close to matching that accomplishment in 2016. Sickle-cell issues hampered Brown all year. He caught two passes or fewer in seven of his last eight games while playing on a snap count. There’s opportunity for Brown with Michael Floyd gone and Larry Fitzgerald weighing retirement, but only if his health permits. He’ll probably go undrafted in the majority of 10 and 12-team leagues next summer.