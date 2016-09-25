Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Player Page
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Brandon Linder | Guard | #65
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/25/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (93) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
7/25/2017: Signed a six-year, $52.4 million contract. The deal includes $24 million guaranteed. 2017: $702,000, 2018-2022: Under Contract, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars signed G/C Brandon Linder to a five-year, $51.7 million extension through 2022.
It's one of the richest deals ever for a center. It includes $24 million guaranteed. It's actually been unclear if Linder would play center or guard in 2017, but the tea leaves have been suggesting the pivot, where Linder excelled in 2016. Linder played right guard in 2014-15. The No. 93 overall pick of the 2014 draft had been heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
Jul 25 - 5:07 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Florida Times Union expects Jaguars C/G Brandon Linder to use Raiders RG Gabe Jackson's new five-year, $56 million extension as a baseline in contract negotiations.
Linder earned PFF's No. 6 center grade last year and was selected just 12 spots after Jackson in the 2014 draft. The 25-year-old will earn a modest $702,000 in the final year of his rookie deal. Locking Linder up long-term shouldn't be a major stumbling block for the Jags, who have over $45 million in cap space.
Jul 2 - 9:09 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Brandon Linder said he is working mostly a guard during Jaguars OTAs.
Linder shined at center last season after doing the same at guard as a rookie in 2014 -- a shoulder injury caused him to miss most of 2015. The Jaguars have needs at both spots, although second-round pick Cam Robinson could eventually end up at left guard if Branden Albert decides to show up. No matter where he lines up, the smart money is on Linder performing well.
Jun 1 - 1:03 PM
Source:
Mike Kaye on Twitter
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Ravens.
He got hurt on Wednesday. The Jaguars will also be without LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion). Jacksonville's offensive line completely failed to open run-game holes in the first two weeks when their line was at full strength, so we wouldn't expect any improvement from the decimated group Sunday against the Ravens.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:20:00 AM
Source:
Michael DiRocco on Twitter
Jaguars lock Brandon Linder up through 2022
Jul 25 - 5:07 PM
Jul 25 - 5:07 PM
Linder hoping for deal similar to Jackson?
Jul 2 - 9:09 AM
Jul 2 - 9:09 AM
Brandon Linder working mostly at guard
Jun 1 - 1:03 PM
Jun 1 - 1:03 PM
Jags to be without 2 offensive line starters
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 08:20:00 AM
More Brandon Linder Player News
Player Page
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
JAC
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
3
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
I'Tavius Mathers
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Shane Wynn
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Marqise Lee
2
Allen Hurns
3
Rashad Greene
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Allen Hurns
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Josh Wells
LG
1
Cam Robinson
2
Earl Watford
3
Chris Reed
4
Avery Gennesy
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
3
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Patrick Omameh
4
Nila Kasitati
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
K
1
Jason Myers
