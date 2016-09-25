Player Page

Weather | Roster

Brandon Linder | Guard | #65

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (93) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jaguars signed G/C Brandon Linder to a five-year, $51.7 million extension through 2022.
It's one of the richest deals ever for a center. It includes $24 million guaranteed. It's actually been unclear if Linder would play center or guard in 2017, but the tea leaves have been suggesting the pivot, where Linder excelled in 2016. Linder played right guard in 2014-15. The No. 93 overall pick of the 2014 draft had been heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Jul 25 - 5:07 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Brandon Linder Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC150000.00.0000000000000
2015JAC30000.00.0000000000000
2016JAC141010.00.0000001000000
Brandon Linder's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Brandon Linder's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Linder's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Brandon Linder's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 