Brandon Linder | Guard | #65 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (25) / 1/25/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 315 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (93) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 7/25/2017: Signed a six-year, $52.4 million contract. The deal includes $24 million guaranteed. 2017: $702,000, 2018-2022: Under Contract, 2023: Free Agent

Jaguars signed G/C Brandon Linder to a five-year, $51.7 million extension through 2022. It's one of the richest deals ever for a center. It includes $24 million guaranteed. It's actually been unclear if Linder would play center or guard in 2017, but the tea leaves have been suggesting the pivot, where Linder excelled in 2016. Linder played right guard in 2014-15. The No. 93 overall pick of the 2014 draft had been heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Florida Times Union expects Jaguars C/G Brandon Linder to use Raiders RG Gabe Jackson's new five-year, $56 million extension as a baseline in contract negotiations. Linder earned PFF's No. 6 center grade last year and was selected just 12 spots after Jackson in the 2014 draft. The 25-year-old will earn a modest $702,000 in the final year of his rookie deal. Locking Linder up long-term shouldn't be a major stumbling block for the Jags, who have over $45 million in cap space. Source: Florida Times Union

Brandon Linder said he is working mostly a guard during Jaguars OTAs. Linder shined at center last season after doing the same at guard as a rookie in 2014 -- a shoulder injury caused him to miss most of 2015. The Jaguars have needs at both spots, although second-round pick Cam Robinson could eventually end up at left guard if Branden Albert decides to show up. No matter where he lines up, the smart money is on Linder performing well. Source: Mike Kaye on Twitter