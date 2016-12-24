Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jerick McKinnon | Running Back | #21

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 205
College: Georgia Southern
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (96) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jerick McKinnon opened Vikings OTAs handling "most of the first-team reps" in the running back corps.
It's not a surprise since Latavius Murray (ankle) is on the shelf and Dalvin Cook is a rookie. With that said, McKinnon has no Rotoworld blurbs since January 1, and his outlook has changed dramatically in the past few months. McKinnon offers scheme experience and receiving skills, but Cook is a far superior inside runner, and Murray is making nearly $4 million this year. McKinnon is in danger of slipping to third string on the depth chart. May 25 - 1:05 AM
Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
More Jerick McKinnon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014MIN1111353848.94.8202713512.35.00000000
2015MIN165227116.95.2022117310.88.201024000
2016MIN1515953935.93.4024325517.05.90200000
Jerick McKinnon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jerick McKinnon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jerick McKinnon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jerick McKinnon's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN166.00133.0000000
2Sep 18GB221.001-1-1.0000000
3Sep 25@CAR16452.80122.0000000
4Oct 3NYG18854.713103.3000000
5Oct 9HOU20361.8011010.0000000
7Oct 23@PHI11433.90155.0000000
9Nov 6DET781.1000.0000000
10Nov 13@WAS6162.703175.7000000
11Nov 20ARZ16442.801-3-3.0000000
12Nov 24@DET9313.4034515.0000000
13Dec 1DAL9414.605142.8100000
14Dec 11@JAC14312.206386.3000000
15Dec 18IND3124.009596.6000000
16Dec 24@GB11504.505357.0000000
17Jan 1CHI16895.613217.0100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Case Keenum
4Taylor Heinicke
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5C.J. Ham
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Michael Floyd
4Isaac Fruechte
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Rodney Adams
4Cayleb Jones
5Mitch Mathews
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
4Aviante Collins
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
3Danny Isidora
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Pat Elflein
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 