Jerick McKinnon | Running Back | #21

[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Pirates' Frazier homers, reaches six times
Chatwood allows one hit in seven innings
Gonzalez goes 3-for-5 with a three-run homer
Severino fires eight shutout frames vs KC
Souza Jr. smokes a pair of dingers vs Angels
Roark allows Mariners one run in seven frames
Ellsbury exits with concussion, neck sprain
Margot forced out with sore right calf
Jose Abreu homers, doubles, drives in three
Jed Lowrie doubles twice in four-hit showing
Sonny Gray strikes out 11 in win over Marlins
Mets activate Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) from DL
McKinnon gets top RB reps at Vikings OTAs
Laquon Treadwell runs with first-team offense
Bears WR White 'working to align his stride'
Branden Oliver all systems go for Bolts OTAs
Spencer Ware expected to 'return as starter'
Gase: RB Ajayi could handle up to 350 carries
Cowboys say Elliott does not have concussion
Browns add Ryan Grigson to front office staff
Patriots do deal with slot man Andrew Hawkins
Zeke Elliott suffers head injury in car crash
Rookie Mike Williams (back) in doubt for OTAs
RB Matt Jones not reporting to Redskins OTAs
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) out for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Patric Hornqvist might be ready for Game 7
Leafs give Avs permission to talk to Dubas
Craig Anderson outstanding in Game 6 win
Evgeni Malkin scores in loss to Sens in GM 6
Mike Hoffman scores GWG, Sens force Game 7
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
Matt Kenseth has been constant on type
Smith in for Almirola this weekend at CMS
Tyler Reddick: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Brennan Poole: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rides a top-15 streak
Landon Cassill improving in small measures
Derrike Cope got first DNF at Kansas
Gonzalez Jr. teams with Niece Motorsports
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Jacob Companies sponsors Kennedy at CMS
New sponsors for Ryan Sieg at Charlotte
Cale Conley: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
De Roon's comments cast doubt over future
United sweep Ajax aside in Europa League
Valdes will leave Boro at the end of June
Cuadrado completes permanent move to Juve
Varela's inking ruins chance of inking a deal
Toure holding out for Man City stay
Palace looking to keep on-loan Sakho
Maybe Marco Silva will stay in the PL?
Gedion Zelalem reportedly tears ACL at U20 WC
Newcastle sign Christian Atsu from Blues
Shortage at centre-back could force change
Stanislas flies to Germany for surgery
Jerick McKinnon | Running Back | #21
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 5/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 205
College:
Georgia Southern
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (96) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $700,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jerick McKinnon opened Vikings OTAs handling "most of the first-team reps" in the running back corps.
It's not a surprise since Latavius Murray (ankle) is on the shelf and Dalvin Cook is a rookie. With that said, McKinnon has no Rotoworld blurbs since January 1, and his outlook has changed dramatically in the past few months. McKinnon offers scheme experience and receiving skills, but Cook is a far superior inside runner, and Murray is making nearly $4 million this year. McKinnon is in danger of slipping to third string on the depth chart.
May 25 - 1:05 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Jerick McKinnon rushed 16 times for 89 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears.
He added three catches for 21 yards. McKinnon appeared in 15 games in his third NFL season, making seven starts, and set new career-highs in carries (159) and catches (43). Running behind the league's worst offensive line, McKinnon only averaged 3.39 YPC, turning his 159 attempts into 539 yards and just two touchdowns. McKinnon turned his 43 grabs into 255 additional yards and another score. Depending on what happens with Adrian Peterson, who is expected to be released, and in the draft/free agency, McKinnon could enter 2017 atop the depth chart. He has one year left on his rookie contract and turns 25 in May. McKinnon is someone to buy in Dynasty.
Jan 1 - 4:23 PM
Jerick McKinnon rushed 11 times for 50 yards in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers, adding five receptions for 35 additional yards.
Per Pro Football Focus, McKinnon out-snapped Matt Asiata 54-25. He was limited to 11 carries because the Vikings spent the entire afternoon in pass-happy comeback mode. McKinnon will be an intriguing Week 17 DFS option against the Bears' collapsed run defense.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:41:00 PM
Jerick McKinnon managed 12 yards on three carries, but caught 9-of-9 targets for 59 yards in the Vikings' Week 15 loss to the Colts.
The Vikings opened the game trying to establish Adrian Peterson on the ground. It didn't work whatsoever, so OC Pat Shurmur resorted to leaning heavily on McKinnon, particularly in the passing game. The Vikings need to make a commitment to McKinnon because he is the most effective back in the current state of their offense. Still, Peterson is likely to get more opportunities in Week 16 at Lambeau, where McKinnon will remain a risky flex option.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:08:00 PM
McKinnon gets top RB reps at Vikings OTAs
May 25 - 1:05 AM
Jerick McKinnon ends year with 110-yard game
Jan 1 - 4:23 PM
Jerick McKinnon totals 85 yards vs. Packers
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:41:00 PM
McKinnon catches 9 balls against Colts
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:08:00 PM
More Jerick McKinnon Player News
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
MIN
11
113
538
48.9
4.8
2
0
27
135
12.3
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
52
271
16.9
5.2
0
2
21
173
10.8
8.2
0
1
0
24
0
0
0
2016
MIN
15
159
539
35.9
3.4
0
2
43
255
17.0
5.9
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@TEN
1
6
6.0
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
GB
2
2
1.0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CAR
16
45
2.8
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
NYG
18
85
4.7
1
3
10
3.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
HOU
20
36
1.8
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PHI
11
43
3.9
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DET
7
8
1.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@WAS
6
16
2.7
0
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
ARZ
16
44
2.8
0
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DET
9
31
3.4
0
3
45
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
DAL
9
41
4.6
0
5
14
2.8
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@JAC
14
31
2.2
0
6
38
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
IND
3
12
4.0
0
9
59
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@GB
11
50
4.5
0
5
35
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CHI
16
89
5.6
1
3
21
7.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Teddy Bridgewater (left knee) took snaps and threw passes at Tuesday's OTAs session.
In a video released by the team, Bridgewater was dropping back with his surgically-repaired knee sheathed in a long brace. Speaking earlier this month, coach Mike Zimmer said he was feeling "more optimistic" about Bridgewater's recovery, but cautioned he still had a "long way to go." At best, Bridgewater is questionable to back up Sam Bradford in Week 1. The reserve/PUP list remains the most likely possibility.
May 23
3
Case Keenum
4
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
Sidelined
When asked who will start at running back in 2017, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "We've got a long way to go before we make any determinations on that."
Latavius Murray signed a three-year, $15 million deal in March, only to watch the Vikings trade up for Dalvin Cook in the second round. As Cook is a far superior talent, Murray will be nothing more than a late-round flier in 2017 re-draft leagues. He's also missing most of the offseason due to ankle surgery. Cook is the fantasy running back to target in Minnesota.
May 5
3
Jerick McKinnon
4
Bishop Sankey
5
C.J. Ham
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Dalvin Cook
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Michael Floyd
4
Isaac Fruechte
5
Stacy Coley
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
3
Rodney Adams
4
Cayleb Jones
5
Mitch Mathews
WR3
1
Jarius Wright
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Bucky Hodges
4
Kyle Carter
5
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Rashod Hill
4
Aviante Collins
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Willie Beavers
3
Danny Isidora
C
1
Joe Berger
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Pat Elflein
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Reid Fragel
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
