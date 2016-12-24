Jerick McKinnon | Running Back | #21 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (25) / 5/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 205 College: Georgia Southern Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (96) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $700,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jerick McKinnon opened Vikings OTAs handling "most of the first-team reps" in the running back corps. It's not a surprise since Latavius Murray (ankle) is on the shelf and Dalvin Cook is a rookie. With that said, McKinnon has no Rotoworld blurbs since January 1, and his outlook has changed dramatically in the past few months. McKinnon offers scheme experience and receiving skills, but Cook is a far superior inside runner, and Murray is making nearly $4 million this year. McKinnon is in danger of slipping to third string on the depth chart. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Jerick McKinnon rushed 16 times for 89 yards and one touchdown in the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Bears. He added three catches for 21 yards. McKinnon appeared in 15 games in his third NFL season, making seven starts, and set new career-highs in carries (159) and catches (43). Running behind the league's worst offensive line, McKinnon only averaged 3.39 YPC, turning his 159 attempts into 539 yards and just two touchdowns. McKinnon turned his 43 grabs into 255 additional yards and another score. Depending on what happens with Adrian Peterson, who is expected to be released, and in the draft/free agency, McKinnon could enter 2017 atop the depth chart. He has one year left on his rookie contract and turns 25 in May. McKinnon is someone to buy in Dynasty.

Jerick McKinnon rushed 11 times for 50 yards in the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Packers, adding five receptions for 35 additional yards. Per Pro Football Focus, McKinnon out-snapped Matt Asiata 54-25. He was limited to 11 carries because the Vikings spent the entire afternoon in pass-happy comeback mode. McKinnon will be an intriguing Week 17 DFS option against the Bears' collapsed run defense.