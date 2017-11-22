Player Page

Cassius Marsh | Defensive Lineman | #54

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 245
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (108) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
49ers re-signed DE Cassius Marsh to a two-year contract.
Marsh was traded by the Seahawks to the Patriots at final cuts last summer before then getting cut in November and claimed off waivers by the Niners. He developed into a major part of the Niners' rotation the final month of the season and totaled three sacks in 2017. Marsh will play a rotational and special teams role in 2018. He was initially scheduled to hit free agency next month. Feb 7 - 3:28 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 15264303.0279.0000003000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SEA51450.00.0000000000000
2015SEA16208280.00.0000000000000
2016SEA16157223.0299.70001010017000
2017SF 15264303.0279.0000003000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7KC2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@NO1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24HOU4151.077.0000001000000
4Oct 1CAR3140.00.0000000000000
5Oct 5@TB2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@NYJ2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22ATL0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29LAC2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26SEA2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@CHI1011.01414.0000001000000
14Dec 10@HOU1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17TEN2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24JAC1010.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@LAR3031.066.0000001000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1C.J. Beathard
2Nick Mullens
RB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
3Raheem Mostert
4Jeremy McNichols
GLB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
3RB1Matt Breida
2Joe Williams
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
2Malcolm Johnson
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Trent Taylor
3Kendrick Bourne
4Max McCaffrey
5Aaron Burbridge
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3Victor Bolden
4DeAndre Carter
WR31Trent Taylor
TE1George Kittle
2Garrett Celek
3Cole Hikutini
4Cole Wick
LT1Joe Staley
2Darrell Williams
3Pace Murphy
LG1Laken Tomlinson
2Zane Beadles
RG1Josh Garnett
RT1Trent Brown
2Erik Magnuson
3Andrew Lauderdale
K1Robbie Gould
 

 