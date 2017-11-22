Cassius Marsh | Defensive Lineman | #54

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 7
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Feb 7
Lowdown: Down Goes Frazier
Feb 7
Showdown: Contreras vs. Posey
Feb 6
Lowdown: Bartolo Rides Again
Feb 5
Lowdown: Targeting an Archer
Feb 2
2018 Category Sleepers - RBI
Feb 1
2018 All Bullpen Review
Jan 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Todd Frazier finalize 2-year, $17M deal
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson from Rangers
Orioles have 'checked out' Lynn, Cobb, others
Rays have checked in on FA Eduardo Nunez
Report: J.D. Martinez 'fed up' with Red Sox
Lincecum to throw for teams next Thursday
Ervin Santana (hand surgery) out 10-12 weeks
Schoop, Orioles avoid arbitration at $8.5 mil
Rangers in agreement with Seung Hwan Oh
Nats, Marlins remain in touch on Realmuto
Astros, Springer avoid arb. with 2-year deal
Rangers sign Bartolo Colon to minors contract
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 6
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts GM says Luck doesn't need more surgery
Patricia keeping OC Jim Bob Cooter on staff
49ers re-up DE Cassius Marsh on 2-year deal
McDaniels' agent leaves him post-Colts fiasco
Colts to interview Saints asst. Dan Campbell
Ballard confirms Eberflus will be Colts' DC
Report: DC Greg Schiano staying at Ohio State
Colts want to interview Eagles OC Frank Reich
Report: Doctors remain concerned about Luck
Awkward: McDaniels assistants inked contracts
Report: B.B. staying despite McDaniels news
Stunner: McDaniels backs out of Colts deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Youth Will Be Served
Feb 7
Notable Numbers
Feb 7
Porzingis & Trade Deadline Pod
Feb 7
Dose: Buh-bye, Porzingis
Feb 7
Stats & Pod: Bam, Monday Recap
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Drum Major
Feb 6
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 5
Dose: Super Sunday
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tim Hardaway Jr. not on the injury report
Enes Kanter (mouth) out for Thursday night
De'Aaron Fox (ankle) practices Wednesday
Devin Booker ruled out for Wednesday night
Evan Turner (left calf) questionable vs. CHA
Marvin Williams says he'll play vs. Blazers
Enes Kanter (mouth) limited in practice
Lonzo Ball (knee) will not play vs. OKC
Knicks will waive Johnny O'Bryant
Paul Millsap (wrist) out until March
Harrison Barnes (ankle) questionable Thursday
Aaron Gordon (hip) remains out for Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Grounded Jets
Feb 7
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 7
Penguins Best Fleury In Return
Feb 7
McDavid's Four Goal Night
Feb 6
Canadiens on Fire
Feb 5
Fleury Moving On Up
Feb 5
WW: Connect with Konecny
Feb 4
Daily Dose: Petry Dish
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sam Gagner is sidelined with a sprained ankle
Jonathan Bernier will get the nod on Thursday
Mikko Rantanen (LBI) might play on Thursday
Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) stops using crutches
Frederik Andersen is good to go Wednesday
Burrows waives right to in-person hearing
Report: Burrows offered in-person hearing
Brad Marchand set to return from suspension
Jonas Brodin injured on Tuesday night
Dustin Byfuglien nets 2 points in 800th game
Eric Staal posts two points in win over STL
David Pastrnak pushes point streak to 9 games
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Jimmie Johnson
Feb 7
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
Rookie Watch: William Byron
Feb 5
12. Jamie McMurray
Feb 3
13. Clint Bowyer
Feb 2
14. Daniel Suarez
Feb 1
Rookie Watch: Darrell Wallace
Jan 31
15. Ryan Newman
Jan 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
David Starr joins Jimmy Means Racing
Smithley returns to JDM for third NXS season
Ryan Newman: Advance Auto Parts Clash advance
Dillon: Advance Auto Parts Clash advance
LFR competes in Clash at Daytona for 1st time
Josh Bilicki joins JP Motorsports for 2018
Whitt and LaJoie to pilot TriStar #72 Cup car
LaJoie and Whitt to pilot TriStar #72 Cup car
Hailie Deegan: K&N East season opener advance
Cole Rouse: K&N East season opener advance
Derek Kraus: K&N East season opener advance
Finchum plans full XFINITY season with MBM
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
AT&T Pebble Beach Preview
Feb 5
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 5
DFS Dish: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson in familiar pairing at AT&T
Rumford gets set for title defense in Perth
Johnston staking a claim in World Super 6s
McIlroy makes season debut at Pebble Beach
Spieth searching ahead of AT&T title defense
Past course winner Olesen has Super 6 appeal
Cabrera Bello a popular DFS target @ the AT&T
Reavie R4 66; loses WMPO in sudden death
Woodland R4 64; wins WMPO in extra time
Schniederjans posts 15-under; bogey-free 65
Sharma strikes 62; wins Maybank Championship
DeChambeau dips to T2; one back at WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Chip Kelly snags four-star TE Michael Ezeike
Four-star WR Waddle goes Tide over Aggies
Texas WR Hemphill-Mapps set to transfer out
Nebraska inks up with four-star RB Washington
Lane Train: Kiffin adds former-Bama RB Emmons
Miami holds on for four-star DT Silvera
QB Dungey (foot) cleared for spring practices
Florida lands four-star WR Jacob Copeland
Report: Colts could look Rhule's way again
LSU nets signature from four-star WR Chase
Five-star 2018 CB Griffin signs with USC
Trojans land four-star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
Team News - Week 26
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 26
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 1
Stag's Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
The FA could slap another ban on Watford capt
Cherries sweating on the fitness of Cook
Lowton eyeing a return at the Liberty
Huddersfield book FA Cup fifth round berth
Bakayoko to serve one-match ban
Mahrez still absent from training
Alderweireld, Rose confirmed for FA Cup tie
Patrice Evra set to sign for West Ham
Ospina is readied for the north London derby
Palace sweating on the fitness of star man
No way Pedro.... will play again this season
Hornets' late 3 goal salvo crushes Chelsea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
George Kittle
(TE)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cassius Marsh | Defensive Lineman | #54
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/7/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 245
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (108) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/7/2018: Signed a two-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers re-signed DE Cassius Marsh to a two-year contract.
Marsh was traded by the Seahawks to the Patriots at final cuts last summer before then getting cut in November and claimed off waivers by the Niners. He developed into a major part of the Niners' rotation the final month of the season and totaled three sacks in 2017. Marsh will play a rotational and special teams role in 2018. He was initially scheduled to hit free agency next month.
Feb 7 - 3:28 PM
49ers claimed DE Cassius Marsh off waivers from the Patriots.
It took Marsh roughly 24 hours to resurface after being let go by New England on Tuesday. The Niners are his third team in less than two months. Marsh holds PFF's worst grade among 4-3 defensive ends this season.
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 05:13:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Patriots waived DE Cassius Marsh.
DE Eric Lee was signed in a corresponding roster move. Acquired from the Seahawks before Week 1, Marsh played 266 snaps over nine games, making one start. He tallied one sack. The No. 108 overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Seahawks, Marsh turned 25 in July.
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 05:24:00 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Patriots acquired DE Cassius Marsh from the Seahawks in exchange for 2018 fifth- and seventh-round picks.
Marsh recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 387 snaps last season. He has one year left on his rookie deal. Marsh is a high-energy player who can also play special teams.
Sat, Sep 2, 2017 04:53:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
49ers re-up DE Cassius Marsh on 2-year deal
Feb 7 - 3:28 PM
49ers poach Cassius Marsh from New England
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 05:13:00 PM
Patriots waive Cassius Marsh after nine games
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 05:24:00 PM
Patriots acquire Cassius Marsh from Seahawks
Sat, Sep 2, 2017 04:53:00 PM
More Cassius Marsh Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Gronkowski
NE
(4760)
2
M. Butler
NE
(3690)
3
K. Cousins
WAS
(3611)
4
N. Foles
PHI
(3334)
5
T. Brady
NE
(3186)
6
C. Wentz
PHI
(3082)
7
J. Edelman
NE
(2976)
8
A. Luck
IND
(2969)
9
D. Watson
HOU
(2833)
10
O. Beckham
NYG
(2453)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
15
26
4
30
3.0
27
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SEA
5
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
20
8
28
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
16
15
7
22
3.0
29
9.7
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
17
0
0
0
2017
SF
15
26
4
30
3.0
27
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
KC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@NO
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
HOU
4
1
5
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
CAR
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 5
@TB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@NYJ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
LAC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@CHI
1
0
1
1.0
14
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@HOU
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
JAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@LAR
3
0
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
C.J. Beathard
2
Nick Mullens
RB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
3
Raheem Mostert
4
Jeremy McNichols
GLB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
3RB
1
Matt Breida
2
Joe Williams
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
2
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
Sidelined
Pierre Garcon (neck) is on track for OTAs.
There was some concern over Garcon's status as a 31-year-old coming off a neck injury. He's expected to be cleared for the 49ers' offseason program and isn't a cut candidate despite a $9M-plus cap number. Garcon was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before going down in Week 8. With a full year as the No. 1 receiver in a Jimmy Garoppolo offense, Garcon's stock is on the rise entering 2018.
Jan 7
2
Trent Taylor
3
Kendrick Bourne
4
Max McCaffrey
5
Aaron Burbridge
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Victor Bolden
4
DeAndre Carter
WR3
1
Trent Taylor
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Garrett Celek
3
Cole Hikutini
4
Cole Wick
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
Darrell Williams
3
Pace Murphy
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Zane Beadles
RG
1
Josh Garnett
RT
1
Trent Brown
Sidelined
49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder, IR) will need 5-6 months to fully recover from surgery.
It means Brown will miss all of OTAs. Brown had been playing through a torn labrum since November, but the 49ers wanted to get started on his rehab as soon as possible. Brown will need to avoid setbacks to be ready for training camp.
Dec 16
2
Erik Magnuson
3
Andrew Lauderdale
K
1
Robbie Gould
Headlines
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 6
Nick Mensio keeps track of all the reserve/future contracts signed around the NFL.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 6
»
They Did It!
Feb 6
»
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
»
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
»
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Player Rankings
Feb 1
NFL Headlines
»
Colts GM says Luck doesn't need more surgery
»
Patricia keeping OC Jim Bob Cooter on staff
»
49ers re-up DE Cassius Marsh on 2-year deal
»
McDaniels' agent leaves him post-Colts fiasco
»
Colts to interview Saints asst. Dan Campbell
»
Ballard confirms Eberflus will be Colts' DC
»
Report: DC Greg Schiano staying at Ohio State
»
Colts want to interview Eagles OC Frank Reich
»
Report: Doctors remain concerned about Luck
»
Awkward: McDaniels assistants inked contracts
»
Report: B.B. staying despite McDaniels news
»
Stunner: McDaniels backs out of Colts deal
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved