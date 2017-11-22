Cassius Marsh | Defensive Lineman | #54 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 7/7/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 245 College: UCLA Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (108) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2/7/2018: Signed a two-year contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers re-signed DE Cassius Marsh to a two-year contract. Marsh was traded by the Seahawks to the Patriots at final cuts last summer before then getting cut in November and claimed off waivers by the Niners. He developed into a major part of the Niners' rotation the final month of the season and totaled three sacks in 2017. Marsh will play a rotational and special teams role in 2018. He was initially scheduled to hit free agency next month.

49ers claimed DE Cassius Marsh off waivers from the Patriots. It took Marsh roughly 24 hours to resurface after being let go by New England on Tuesday. The Niners are his third team in less than two months. Marsh holds PFF's worst grade among 4-3 defensive ends this season. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Patriots waived DE Cassius Marsh. DE Eric Lee was signed in a corresponding roster move. Acquired from the Seahawks before Week 1, Marsh played 266 snaps over nine games, making one start. He tallied one sack. The No. 108 overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Seahawks, Marsh turned 25 in July. Source: Field Yates on Twitter