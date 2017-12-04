DaQuan Jones | Defensive Lineman | #90

Jones is an ace run defender who has contributed five sacks over the past two seasons. A starter since 2015, Jones turns 27 in December.

He's undergoing surgery. The Titans' starting left end, Jones registed 3.5 sacks in 12 games. He was playing roughly 50-60 percent of the snaps. Austin Johnson and David King will rotate snaps in Jones' absence. 23 days shy of his 26th birthday, Jones will be a free agent in the spring.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website singled out third-year LE DaQuan Jones as someone who has a chance to take a "giant step" forward this season.

The 112th pick in the 2014 draft, Jones started all 16 games at left end in the Titans' 3-4 base defense last season and received really strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run defense. Per Wyatt, Jones "should be a force to be reckoned with" and was "especially impressive" during the spring. With RE Jurell Casey drawing all the attention, Jones will see a ton of one-on-ones.