DaQuan Jones | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 322
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (112) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Titans re-signed DE DaQuan Jones.
Jones is an ace run defender who has contributed five sacks over the past two seasons. A starter since 2015, Jones turns 27 in December. Mar 14 - 5:35 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN121912313.5205.7000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TEN75381.011.0000001000000
2015TEN162520450.00.0000100000000
2016TEN16179261.5128.0000110000000
2017TEN121912313.5205.7000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK1230.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@JAC1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24SEA0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@HOU1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@MIA3250.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@CLE3470.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5BAL2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CIN0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16@PIT1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@IND3142.094.5000000000000
13Dec 3HOU2351.5117.3000000000000
 

 