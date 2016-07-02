Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Zac Dysert
(QB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
M.J. McFarland
(TE)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Karel Hamilton
(WR)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Anthony Hitchens | Linebacker | #59
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 6/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 235
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (119) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.838 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys fear MLB Anthony Hitchens (knee) is out for the year.
The prognosis still needs to be confirmed by an MRI, but teams almost always know immediately when knee injuries are season ending. Hitchens had been starting at middle linebacker in the Cowboys' base defense between WLB Sean Lee and SLB Damien Wilson. (Just before camp, Wilson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.) The Cowboys are going to have to turn to Jaylon Smith for a huge role sooner than they expected.
Aug 26 - 11:39 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Anthony Hitchens is expected to replace suspended MLB Rolando McClain.
Hitchens started five games in place of McClain last year. He’ll likely get the majority of McClain’s snaps in base sets, with Sean Lee staying on the weak side. Dallas has Andrew Gachkar and Mark Nzeocha behind Hitchens.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 02:31:00 PM
Source:
Clarence Hill on Twitter
The Cowboys are expected to start Anthony Hitchens at strong-side linebacker this season.
A 2014 fourth-round pick, Hitchens dabbled at all three linebacker positions last year, earning positive PFF grades in run defense but very poor marks in pass coverage. As the Cowboys' Sam 'backer, Hitchens would likely leave the field on passing downs, with WLB Sean Lee and MLB Rolando McClain staying in.
Sun, May 10, 2015 02:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
Anthony Hitchens is starting at middle linebacker in Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Justin Durant, who had seven solo tackles last week, is out with a groin injury. The Cowboys will turn to their fourth-round rookie Hitchens, who makes for a boom-or-bust IDP play. Shonn Greene's matchup continues to get better.
Sun, Sep 14, 2014 11:58:00 AM
Cowboys fear MLB Hitchens out for season
Aug 26 - 11:39 PM
Anthony Hitchens expected to replace McClain
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 02:31:00 PM
Hitchens favorite for Sam linebacker job
Sun, May 10, 2015 02:09:00 PM
Anthony Hitchens starting in place of Durant
Sun, Sep 14, 2014 11:58:00 AM
More Anthony Hitchens Player News
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
DAL
16
59
16
75
0.0
0
.0
1
8
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
40
27
67
2.0
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
39
39
78
1.5
12
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Anthony Hitchens's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Anthony Hitchens's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Anthony Hitchens's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Anthony Hitchens's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
1
5
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
1
3
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
3
3
6
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
6
4
10
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
3
Luke McCown
4
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Darren McFadden
2
Alfred Morris
3
Rod Smith
4
Ronnie Hillman
5
Ezekiel Elliott
Suspended
Suspended RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed six times for 18 yards and caught two passes for six yards in the Cowboys' third preseason game.
Elliott didn't break any big plays in limited action, but he looked in usual form. More important than Zeke's preseason stats is the appeal hearing for his six-game suspension, which will take place next Tuesday. Early indications are that Elliott's odds of having the ban overturned or reduced are slim.
Aug 26
GLB
1
Darren McFadden
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Darren McFadden
2
Rod Smith
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
4
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
Sidelined
Cowboys WR Brice Butler has a sprained foot.
The team is seeking a second opinion. The speed demon was the team's No. 4 receiver last season, and is slated for a similar role in 2017.
Aug 10
3
Andy Jones
4
Noah Brown
5
Lance Lenoir
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
3
Rico Gathers
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Gathers remains in the concussion protocol. He's been a pleasant surprise this preseason, nabbing seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The former Baylor power forward didn't see the field as a rookie.
Aug 22
4
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
5
M.J. McFarland
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Kadeem Edwards
LG
1
Jonathan Cooper
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys LG Chaz Green is week to week with a shoulder injury.
It sounds like an AC joint sprain. The Dallas Morning News' Brandon George reports Green could be sidelined for two weeks. With Ronald Leary gone to Denver, the Cowboys were hoping Green would lock down their left guard vacancy. Jonathan Cooper and Joe Looney will now get longer looks for the job.
Jul 30
3
Nate Theaker
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Clay DeBord
RT
1
La'el Collins
2
Byron Bell
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Dan Bailey
