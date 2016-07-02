Player Page

Anthony Hitchens | Linebacker | #59

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 235
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (119) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys fear MLB Anthony Hitchens (knee) is out for the year.
The prognosis still needs to be confirmed by an MRI, but teams almost always know immediately when knee injuries are season ending. Hitchens had been starting at middle linebacker in the Cowboys' base defense between WLB Sean Lee and SLB Damien Wilson. (Just before camp, Wilson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.) The Cowboys are going to have to turn to Jaylon Smith for a huge role sooner than they expected. Aug 26 - 11:39 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014DAL165916750.00.0180000400000
2015DAL164027672.0147.0000001100000
2016DAL163939781.5128.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG1560.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CHI1230.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@SF5160.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CIN1340.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@GB1230.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI1230.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@CLE3360.548.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT4150.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS1230.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1@MIN64101.088.0000000100000
14Dec 11@NYG3470.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TB0330.00.0000000000000
16Dec 26DET4590.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@PHI3140.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
3Luke McCown
4Cooper Rush
RB1Darren McFadden
2Alfred Morris
3Rod Smith
4Ronnie Hillman
5Ezekiel Elliott
GLB1Darren McFadden
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Darren McFadden
2Rod Smith
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Andy Jones
4Noah Brown
5Lance Lenoir
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Geoff Swaim
3Rico Gathers
4James Hanna
5M.J. McFarland
LT1Tyron Smith
2Emmett Cleary
3Kadeem Edwards
LG1Jonathan Cooper
2Chaz Green
3Nate Theaker
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
3Ross Burbank
RG1Zack Martin
2Clay DeBord
RT1La'el Collins
2Byron Bell
3Dan Skipper
K1Dan Bailey
 

 