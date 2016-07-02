Anthony Hitchens | Linebacker | #59

Suspended

Suspended RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed six times for 18 yards and caught two passes for six yards in the Cowboys' third preseason game.

Elliott didn't break any big plays in limited action, but he looked in usual form. More important than Zeke's preseason stats is the appeal hearing for his six-game suspension, which will take place next Tuesday. Early indications are that Elliott's odds of having the ban overturned or reduced are slim.