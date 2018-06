Sidelined

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks are expected to cut DT Malik McDowell "in the near future."

The 35th overall pick in last year's draft, McDowell didn't play a snap as a rookie after suffering severe injuries in an offseason ATV accident. McDowell was then arrested last December for disorderly conduct in Atlanta. McDowell was a top-20 prospect on talent alone coming out of Michigan State in 2017, but fell in the draft due to off-field concerns, which now appear warranted.