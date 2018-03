Nevin Lawson | Defensive Back | #24 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (26) / 4/23/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 192 College: Utah State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (133) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2018: Signed a two-year, $9.2 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Lions re-signed CB Nevin Lawson to a two-year, $9.2 million contract. The move was reported soon after the Lions struck out on Malcolm Butler. A starter each of the past three seasons, Nelson has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He was shaky as the closest thing the Lions had to a No. 2 corner last year. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

The Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett said CB Nevin Lawson's physical style is a good fit with DC Teryl Austin. Lawson had ups and down after taking over as a starter last season, but he is the clear favorite to open the year opposite Darius Slay after the Lions failed to address the corner position. Playing opposite a legitimate shut-down corner, Lawson will be targeted early and often. He's name to keep in mind for DFSers to pick on. Source: Detroit Free Press

Lions CB Nevin Lawson is the favorite to start opposite Darius Slay. Despite the retirement of Rashean Mathis, the Lions did not add a starting-caliber corner in free agency or the draft. That leaves Lawson as the de facto option opposite Slay. Lawson struggled in nine starts last year, but he has a fourth-round pedigree and is reportedly well-liked within the organization. He should be given every chance to win the starting job. Source: ESPN