Ryan Grant | Wide Receiver | #14

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Chris Taylor hitting .525 over past 10 games
Eddie Rosario posts another multi-hit game
J.D. Martinez swats first homer for Arizona
George Springer (quad) expected to avoid DL
HOU recalls outfield prospect Derek Fisher
Astros roll Phils, Altuve 4-for-4, 3 RBI, 3 R
Alex Meyer (shoulder) placed on disabled list
Red Sox 'continue to scout' Eduardo Nunez
Brewers 'fading' in pursuit of Sonny Gray
Moose hits 29th homer, Royals win in extras
Leake works seven shutout against Rockies
Wilson Ramos (head) aims to play Wednesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Charges dropped against ex-Cowboy Whitehead
Kubiak reunites with Broncos in scouting role
Panthers TE Greg Olsen will play out contract
Skins coaches keep talking up WR Ryan Grant
49ers TE McDonald's roster spot in jeopardy
Kenneth Dixon is undergoing meniscus surgery
Mariota to play lighter at 215 pounds in 2017
Smallwood to have 'pretty significant role'?
FA RGIII to work out for Chargers on Tuesday
Raiders to limit Marshawn under 200 carries?
Carlos Hyde could be surprise cut by Niners?
Greg Olsen opts against holdout, will report
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
Kyrie Watch Possibilities: NY, SA, MIA, MIN
Woj: Pau Gasol re-signs with the Spurs
ESPN: Kyrie Irving asked Cavs to trade him
ESPN: Rose, Lakers meet for about 3 hours
Report: Lakers have interest in Ian Clark
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
Detroit signs Tomas Tatar to four-year deal
Senators avoid arbitration with Ryan Dzingel
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske extend contract
Theriault: 4th at LOR, retains ARCA lead
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after fourth at Indy
Allgaier: 35th at Indy, 3rd in points
Riley Herbst: 13th in LOR, 3rd in points
Poole: 4th in points after 7th at Indy
Gus Dean: 6th at LOR, 4th in ARCA points
Hemric: 8th at Indy, 5th in NXS standings
Shane Lee: 9th at LOR, 5th in ARCA points
Holmes: Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 results
Cole Custer: Lilly Diabetes 250 results
Zane Smith: Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
Hao Tong Li crashes the party w/ closing 63
MDF sends 11 to the exits at the Barbasol
Rookie Murray second straight 64; trails by 1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rutgers WR Janarion Grant is '100 percent'
Schiano offered two 'significant' HC jobs
Vols request media to not report injury info
Darren Carrington pleads not guilty to DUI
Big Ten sets six-year deal with ESPN, FOX
Florida nets QB of future in five-star Corral
Indiana LB Simmons done for his career
Les Miles 'extremely interested' in Ole Miss?
McNeal could ascend to FAU's No. 1 WR role
SMU's Morris opens as fav for Ole Miss HC job
Ex-NM QB Lawson transfers to Rhode Island
PSU RB Barkley leads Feldman's 'Freaks' list
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
Shaw impressed by MUFC attacking play
Bailly ban extended to cover UEFA Super Cup
CFC signing working hard to regain fitness
Martial gets a vote of confidence from Mou
Injury ends pre-season tour for CFC winger
Herrera injury takes the shine off MUFC win
Injured MUFC trio still have a long way to go
Kolarov leaves, but City adds Real's Danilo
Diouf scores for second match running
JRod narrowly misses as Palace down Albion
Weather
Roster
Brandon Banks
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
James Quick
(WR)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Levern Jacobs
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Ryan Grant | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/19/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 204
College:
Tulane
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (142) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/17/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,433,612 contract. The deal included a $213,612 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins WRs coach Ike Hilliard continued to talk up fourth-year WR Ryan Grant at the start of training camp.
The Redskins had a rift over Grant when Scot McCloughan was still GM; McCloughan preferred speedier, more athletic Rashad Ross, while Grant was a coaches' pet and remains so. "I'm easily Ryan Grant's biggest fan," said Hilliard. "He's always been our best pure route runner out of everyone, even with Pierre (Garcon) and DJax (DeSean Jackson) here." Grant worked ahead of first-round pick Josh Doctson throughout Redskins OTAs and minicamp.
Jul 25 - 10:37 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Ryan Grant is the team's "most consistent" wide receiver.
"Without a doubt, as a far as being able to line up everywhere, run the routes exactly how we want them at the right depth coming out of them," Gruden continued. "Hopefully he’ll get more opportunities." Grant worked with the first-team during the offseason program ahead of 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson, and this helps explain why. That said, Gruden had similarly great things to say about Grant at this time last year before the receiver saw just 19 targets. Doctson remains the favorite to win the No. 3 job.
Jun 19 - 10:06 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Redskins WR Ryan Grant caught nine passes for 76 yards in 2016.
Grant was active for all 16 games, but couldn't carve out a role on offense. Even with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon headed for free agency, Grant is unlikely to be ticketed for a bigger role in 2017.
Jan 1 - 8:25 PM
Coach Jay Gruden said third-year WR Ryan Grant has had a "great camp" at OTAs.
Gruden noted Grant's crazy work ethic and precise route-running chops. With Josh Doctson (foot) and DeSean Jackson (voluntary) sitting out practices, Grant has been getting increased reps with the first- and second-team offenses. He's expected to open the season as Washington's No. 5 receiver.
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 12:52:00 PM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Skins coaches keep talking up WR Ryan Grant
Jul 25 - 10:37 AM
Gruden calls Ryan Grant 'most consistent' WR
Jun 19 - 10:06 AM
Ryan Grant catches nine passes in 2016
Jan 1 - 8:25 PM
Jay Gruden praises Ryan Grant's OTAs work
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 12:52:00 PM
More Ryan Grant Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
WAS
16
7
68
4.3
9.7
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
16
23
268
16.8
11.7
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
16
9
76
4.8
8.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
3
25
8.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Matt Jones
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Maurice Harris
4
Robert Davis
5
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Brian Quick
3
Ryan Grant
4
Matt Hazel
5
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
5
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
John Kling
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
3
Ronald Patrick
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
Patrick Daugherty forecasts the best- and worst-case scenarios for the league's top 36 running backs.
»
Charges dropped against ex-Cowboy Whitehead
»
Kubiak reunites with Broncos in scouting role
»
Panthers TE Greg Olsen will play out contract
»
Skins coaches keep talking up WR Ryan Grant
»
49ers TE McDonald's roster spot in jeopardy
»
Kenneth Dixon is undergoing meniscus surgery
»
Mariota to play lighter at 215 pounds in 2017
»
Smallwood to have 'pretty significant role'?
»
FA RGIII to work out for Chargers on Tuesday
»
Raiders to limit Marshawn under 200 carries?
»
Carlos Hyde could be surprise cut by Niners?
»
Greg Olsen opts against holdout, will report
