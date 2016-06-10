Ryan Grant | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (26) / 12/19/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 204 College: Tulane Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (142) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/17/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,433,612 contract. The deal included a $213,612 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Redskins WRs coach Ike Hilliard continued to talk up fourth-year WR Ryan Grant at the start of training camp. The Redskins had a rift over Grant when Scot McCloughan was still GM; McCloughan preferred speedier, more athletic Rashad Ross, while Grant was a coaches' pet and remains so. "I'm easily Ryan Grant's biggest fan," said Hilliard. "He's always been our best pure route runner out of everyone, even with Pierre (Garcon) and DJax (DeSean Jackson) here." Grant worked ahead of first-round pick Josh Doctson throughout Redskins OTAs and minicamp. Source: ESPN.com

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Ryan Grant is the team's "most consistent" wide receiver. "Without a doubt, as a far as being able to line up everywhere, run the routes exactly how we want them at the right depth coming out of them," Gruden continued. "Hopefully he’ll get more opportunities." Grant worked with the first-team during the offseason program ahead of 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson, and this helps explain why. That said, Gruden had similarly great things to say about Grant at this time last year before the receiver saw just 19 targets. Doctson remains the favorite to win the No. 3 job. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

Redskins WR Ryan Grant caught nine passes for 76 yards in 2016. Grant was active for all 16 games, but couldn't carve out a role on offense. Even with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon headed for free agency, Grant is unlikely to be ticketed for a bigger role in 2017.