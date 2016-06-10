Player Page

Ryan Grant | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
College: Tulane
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (142) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Redskins WRs coach Ike Hilliard continued to talk up fourth-year WR Ryan Grant at the start of training camp.
The Redskins had a rift over Grant when Scot McCloughan was still GM; McCloughan preferred speedier, more athletic Rashad Ross, while Grant was a coaches' pet and remains so. "I'm easily Ryan Grant's biggest fan," said Hilliard. "He's always been our best pure route runner out of everyone, even with Pierre (Garcon) and DJax (DeSean Jackson) here." Grant worked ahead of first-round pick Josh Doctson throughout Redskins OTAs and minicamp. Jul 25 - 10:37 AM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014WAS167684.39.70000.0.00000000
2015WAS162326816.811.70200.0.00000000
2016WAS169764.88.40000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL155.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CLE00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PHI00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@DET155.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN11717.0000.0000000
10Nov 13MIN00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20GB144.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ22010.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI00.0000.0000000
15Dec 19CAR00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@CHI3258.3000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG00.0000.0000000
 

 