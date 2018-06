Ricardo Allen | Defensive Back | #37 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (26) / 12/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 186 College: Purdue Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (147) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Restricted Free Agent (Second-Round Level) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Falcons re-signed FS Ricardo Allen to a one-year, $2.914 million contract. Allen signed his restricted free agent tender. The 26-year-old former fifth-rounder is seeking an extension ahead of next year's unrestricted free agency. Allen has been solid in center field over the past two years. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter

Falcons contract-year FS Ricardo Allen wants an extension. Allen has yet to sign his RFA tender. With Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett up for extensions, his contract may not be a priority for the Falcons. Allen will make $2.9 million if he plays out his rookie deal. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons restricted free agent FS Ricardo Allen reported for the start of the offseason program. Allen has not signed his second-round tender, but he will participate in voluntary workouts. The deadline for Allen to sign an offer sheet with another team is Friday. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter