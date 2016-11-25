Player Page

Kevin Pamphile | Tackle | #64

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 310
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (149) / TB
Titans signed G/T Kevin Pamphile, formerly of the Bucs, to a one-year contract.
Although capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line, Pamphile settled in at guard the past two seasons. He wasn't particularly effective but provides experienced, versatile depth in case the Titans lose LG Quinton Spain in restricted free agency. Mar 22 - 6:58 PM
Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB 70000.00.0000000000000
2015TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2016TB 143030.00.0000000000000
2017TB 160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Alex Tanney
3Tyler Ferguson
RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1Derrick Henry
2Dion Lewis
3RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Cody Wichmann
C1Ben Jones
RG1Josh Kline
2Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
2Dennis Kelly
 

 