Kevin Pamphile | Tackle | #64 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (27) / 11/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 310 College: Purdue Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (149) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/22/2018: Signed a one-year contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans signed G/T Kevin Pamphile, formerly of the Bucs, to a one-year contract. Although capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line, Pamphile settled in at guard the past two seasons. He wasn't particularly effective but provides experienced, versatile depth in case the Titans lose LG Quinton Spain in restricted free agency. Source: Jenna Laine on Twitter

Bucs LG Kevin Pamphile (concussion) will play Week 12 against the Seahawks. He was inactive for Week 11. Pamphile has received extremely poor marks for his run blocking over at Pro Football Focus, but has started eight games. Source: Greg Auman on Twitter

Bucs LG Kevin Pamphile (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 11. He'll miss his second straight game. It's a downgrade to Doug Martin's matchup. The Bucs could start Ben Gottschalk at left guard after rookie Caleb Benenoch struggled in spot duty last week. Source: Pewter Report