Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Kevin Pamphile | Tackle | #64
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 310
College:
Purdue
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (149) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
3/22/2018: Signed a one-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Titans signed G/T Kevin Pamphile, formerly of the Bucs, to a one-year contract.
Although capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line, Pamphile settled in at guard the past two seasons. He wasn't particularly effective but provides experienced, versatile depth in case the Titans lose LG Quinton Spain in restricted free agency.
Mar 22 - 6:58 PM
Source:
Jenna Laine on Twitter
Bucs LG Kevin Pamphile (concussion) will play Week 12 against the Seahawks.
He was inactive for Week 11. Pamphile has received extremely poor marks for his run blocking over at Pro Football Focus, but has started eight games.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Source:
Greg Auman on Twitter
Bucs LG Kevin Pamphile (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 11.
He'll miss his second straight game. It's a downgrade to Doug Martin's matchup. The Bucs could start Ben Gottschalk at left guard after rookie Caleb Benenoch struggled in spot duty last week.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:37:00 PM
Source:
Pewter Report
Bucs reserve OLs Kevin Pamphile and Caleb Benenoch will play multiple positions during OTAs.
Pamphile spent time at guard and right tackle last season and is working to get acclimated at center. A tackle by trade, Benenoch will also get practice reps inside as a rookie. Like most NFL offensive line coaches, Bucs OL coach George Warhop values versatility from backup offensive linemen.
Sun, May 22, 2016 10:29:00 AM
Source:
Pewter Report
Kevin Pamphile signs 1-year deal with Titans
Mar 22 - 6:58 PM
Bucs LG Pamphile back from concussion
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Bucs LG Kevin Pamphile out for Week 11
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:37:00 PM
Pamphile and Benenoch working at center
Sun, May 22, 2016 10:29:00 AM
More Kevin Pamphile Player News
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TB
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TB
14
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
TB
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Alex Tanney
3
Tyler Ferguson
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
Dion Lewis
3RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Corey Davis
2
Tajae Sharpe
3
Zach Pascal
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
3
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Taywan Taylor
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Phillip Supernaw
4
Luke Stocker
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Tyler Marz
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Cody Wichmann
C
1
Ben Jones
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
Sidelined
Titans RT Jack Conklin (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list.
Conklin is less than a month removed from ACL surgery. The Titans are hoping he can return for the start of the season, but he's a strong candidate for reserve/PUP, costing him at least the first six weeks. Tennessee should add veteran depth behind Conklin this offseason.
Feb 17
2
Dennis Kelly
