Player Page

Weather | Roster

Aaron Lynch | Defensive Lineman | #59

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 270
College: South Florida
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (150) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Grant Cohn, 49ers pass rusher Aaron Lynch reported to the team "a cool 20 pounds overweight."
Cohn named Lynch as the likeliest Trent Baalke-era holdover to get cut this offseason, just ahead of Vance McDonald, whom the new regime is known to have dangled in draft-weekend trade talks. Lynch missed four games to a substance abuse suspension last season, then battled a high ankle sprain for most of the year. Lynch has been an enigmatic underachiever since college. May 5 - 7:12 PM
Source: Grant Cohn on Twitter
More Aaron Lynch Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SF 16176236.0396.50000004010000
2015SF 14308386.5507.7000000300000
2016SF 7121131.564.0000000000000
Aaron Lynch's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Aaron Lynch's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Aaron Lynch's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Aaron Lynch's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 6ARZ2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@BUF0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23TB3031.044.0000000000000
14Dec 11NYJ0110.524.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ATL4040.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1SEA2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4DuJuan Harris
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Rashad Ross
5KD Cannon
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Trent Taylor
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5George Kittle
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
3Erik Magnuson
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Josh Garnett
2Brandon Fusco
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 