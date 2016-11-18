Aaron Lynch | Defensive Lineman | #59 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (24) / 3/8/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 270 College: South Florida Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (150) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.418 million contract. The deal included a $198,000 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Grant Cohn, 49ers pass rusher Aaron Lynch reported to the team "a cool 20 pounds overweight." Cohn named Lynch as the likeliest Trent Baalke-era holdover to get cut this offseason, just ahead of Vance McDonald, whom the new regime is known to have dangled in draft-weekend trade talks. Lynch missed four games to a substance abuse suspension last season, then battled a high ankle sprain for most of the year. Lynch has been an enigmatic underachiever since college. Source: Grant Cohn on Twitter

Aaron Lynch will play defensive end in the 49ers' new scheme. "He's on the defensive line," new DC Robert Saleh said. "We’re going to try to keep his hand in the ground at all times." Saleh added the Jaguars were looking at Lynch as a possible "LEO" in the 2014 draft, and the pass rusher "has all the traits that you would like" to play that position. Lynch had 12.5 sacks through his first two seasons but was limited to seven games last year. His healthy return would be a big boost to Saleh's defense. Source: Sacramento Bee

49ers OLB Aaron Lynch (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11. Theoretically the 49ers' best pass rusher, Lynch has barely played in 2016.