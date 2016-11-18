Welcome,
date 2016-11-18
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Barkley
(QB)
KD Cannon
(WR)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
George Kittle
(TE)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Tyler McCloskey
(TE)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Blake Bell
(TE)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Nick Rose
(K)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Jim Dray
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aaron Lynch | Defensive Lineman | #59
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 270
College:
South Florida
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (150) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.418 million contract. The deal included a $198,000 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat's Grant Cohn, 49ers pass rusher Aaron Lynch reported to the team "a cool 20 pounds overweight."
Cohn named Lynch as the likeliest Trent Baalke-era holdover to get cut this offseason, just ahead of Vance McDonald, whom the new regime is known to have dangled in draft-weekend trade talks. Lynch missed four games to a substance abuse suspension last season, then battled a high ankle sprain for most of the year. Lynch has been an enigmatic underachiever since college.
May 5 - 7:12 PM
Source:
Grant Cohn on Twitter
Aaron Lynch will play defensive end in the 49ers' new scheme.
"He's on the defensive line," new DC Robert Saleh said. "We’re going to try to keep his hand in the ground at all times." Saleh added the Jaguars were looking at Lynch as a possible "LEO" in the 2014 draft, and the pass rusher "has all the traits that you would like" to play that position. Lynch had 12.5 sacks through his first two seasons but was limited to seven games last year. His healthy return would be a big boost to Saleh's defense.
Apr 11 - 10:13 AM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
49ers OLB Aaron Lynch (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11.
Theoretically the 49ers' best pass rusher, Lynch has barely played in 2016.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:04:00 PM
49ers OLB Aaron Lynch (ankle) and CB Rashard Robinson (knee) have been ruled out for Week 9 against the Saints.
Lynch is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while Robinson has a sprained MCL. They are both week to week. The 49ers will be without their top pass rusher and a starting cornerback in Robinson for Sunday's matchup with Drew Brees.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 03:41:00 PM
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
May 5 - 7:12 PM
Aaron Lynch moving to the defensive line
Apr 11 - 10:13 AM
Aaron Lynch ruled out for Week 11
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:04:00 PM
Niners pass defense depleted vs. Drew Brees
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 03:41:00 PM
More Aaron Lynch Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SF
16
17
6
23
6.0
39
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
10
0
0
0
2015
SF
14
30
8
38
6.5
50
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
7
12
1
13
1.5
6
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aaron Lynch's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Aaron Lynch's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Aaron Lynch's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Aaron Lynch's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
5
Oct 6
ARZ
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
3
0
3
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
0
1
1
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
Matt Barkley
3
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3
Joe Williams
4
DuJuan Harris
5
Kapri Bibbs
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Jeremy Kerley
3
Aaron Burbridge
4
Rashad Ross
5
KD Cannon
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
DeAndre Smelter
4
Trent Taylor
WR3
1
Jeremy Kerley
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers GM John Lynch admitted the team was shopping TE Vance McDonald during the draft.
"That’s the reality of new regimes coming in, new schemes," Lynch said. "Nothing ended up happening, so Vance will come back and have an opportunity to compete." It always seemed odd ex-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December when it was clear he was on the way out, and now it looks like the new regime is stuck. It would cost San Francisco a little over $3.5 million against the cap to cut McDonald.
Apr 29
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Logan Paulsen
5
George Kittle
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
3
Erik Magnuson
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Daniel Kilgore
3
Tim Barnes
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
2
Nick Rose
