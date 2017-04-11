Chris Smith | Defensive Lineman | #94

After three years of light use in Jacksonville, Smith played a career-high 401 snaps last season, notching three sacks. Smith tested as an athletic freak in 2014, and the Browns are betting he will continue to tap into it after finally being given the opportunity last year. Smith turned 26 in February. He's an expensive but intriguing flier for a team that can afford it.

Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports free agent DE Chris Smith "is expected to have a lot of interest" when the market opens next week.

It won't be as a starter. Smith was acquired from the Jaguars around this time last year and played 401 rotational snaps for Cincinnati last season, recording three sacks. The former fifth-rounder has 7.5 career sacks across 35 appearances. Smith tested really well athletically at the Combine in 2014.