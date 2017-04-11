Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Smith | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/11/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 266
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (159) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Browns signed DE Chris Smith, formerly of the Bengals, to a three-year, $14 million contract.
After three years of light use in Jacksonville, Smith played a career-high 401 snaps last season, notching three sacks. Smith tested as an athletic freak in 2014, and the Browns are betting he will continue to tap into it after finally being given the opportunity last year. Smith turned 26 in February. He's an expensive but intriguing flier for a team that can afford it. Mar 13 - 4:10 PM
Source: Peter Schrager on Twitter
More Chris Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CIN16179263.03511.7000001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC73253.0248.0000001000000
2015JAC682100.524.0000000100000
2016JAC64041.044.0000000000000
2017CIN16179263.03511.7000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10BAL1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 14HOU3361.01414.0000000000000
3Sep 24@GB2130.5612.0000000000000
4Oct 1@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8BUF0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29IND2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@JAC2020.00.0000001000000
10Nov 12@TEN2021.01111.0000000000000
11Nov 19@DEN1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26CLE1230.548.0000000100000
13Dec 4PIT1010.00.0000000100000
14Dec 10CHI0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@MIN1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24DET0110.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@BAL0000.00.0000000000000
 

 