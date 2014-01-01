Player Page

Corey Linsley | Center | #63

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 301
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (161) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers signed C Corey Linsley to a three-year, $25.5 million extension through 2020.
Linsley was one of the Packers' top priority signings along with Davante Adams, who they re-signed on Friday. Despite Green Bay shelling out a large contract, Linsley is having the worst season of his career, grading as Pro Football Focus' 23rd ranked center. With Linsley and Adams locked up, the Packers may focus their attention on Aaron Rodgers, who has two years left on his deal but is severely underpaid. Dec 30 - 11:23 AM
Source: Packers on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017GB 152020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014GB 163030.00.0000000000000
2015GB 130000.00.0000000000000
2016GB 90000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brett Hundley
2Joe Callahan
RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3Devante Mays
GLB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
3RB1Aaron Jones
2Jamaal Williams
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Michael Clark
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Richard Rodgers
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Adam Pankey
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Justin McCray
RT1Ulrick John
K1Mason Crosby
 

 