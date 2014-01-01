Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 30
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 30
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 29
Daily Dose: Week 17 Updates
Dec 29
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 28
Dose: Gordon's Shaky Status
Dec 28
Podcast: Week 17 Excitement
Dec 28
Murray, Martin Sputtering
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Raiders expected to pursue Jon Gruden
Giants interested in Eagles DC Jim Schwartz
Jets send Matt Forte to injured reserve
Trai Turner doesn't clear protocol, ruled out
Cole Beasley (illness) ruled out for Sunday
Report: Ereck Flowers will not play Week 17
Giants surprisingly cut ties with Bobby Hart
Packers sign C Linsley to 3-year extension
Eagles activate 2nd-round CB Sidney Jones
Giants want Eli Manning to return in 2018
Offseason hype bunny Joe Williams healthy now
Kerwynn Williams questionable for Week 17
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Emanuel Byrd
(TE)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Colby Pearson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Michael Clark
(WR)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Corey Linsley | Center | #63
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/27/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 301
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (161) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/30/2017: Signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension. 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers signed C Corey Linsley to a three-year, $25.5 million extension through 2020.
Linsley was one of the Packers' top priority signings along with Davante Adams, who they re-signed on Friday. Despite Green Bay shelling out a large contract, Linsley is having the worst season of his career, grading as Pro Football Focus' 23rd ranked center. With Linsley and Adams locked up, the Packers may focus their attention on Aaron Rodgers, who has two years left on his deal but is severely underpaid.
Dec 30 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Packers on Twitter
Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year.
Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center.
Jun 27 - 8:55 AM
Source:
ESPN
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team still expects C Corey Linsley (ankle surgery) to be ready for camp.
Linsley missed the entire offseason program, but McCarthy is sticking to the timeline the Packers floated in March. With questions at guard, the Packers need Linsley fully healthy this season, so it would not be surprising if they are cautious early in camp. He should be 100 percent well before Week 1, however.
Jun 15 - 11:53 AM
Source:
ESPN
Packers C Corey Linsley is recovering from ankle surgery, and could be sidelined until training camp.
It's apparently a "clean up" operation stemming from Linsley's 2015 high-ankle sprain. Linsley missed seven games in 2016 with a hamstring issue. He's expected to be close to 100 percent by "mid-May," but the notoriously injury-cautious Pack will likely hold him out until camp. Linsley is an above average pivot when healthy.
Mar 6 - 2:08 PM
Source:
Rob Demovsky on Twitter
Packers sign C Linsley to 3-year extension
Dec 30 - 11:23 AM
Linsley will 'follow the plan' this year
Jun 27 - 8:55 AM
Packers expect Corey Linsley back for camp
Jun 15 - 11:53 AM
Corey Linsley recovering from ankle surgery
Mar 6 - 2:08 PM
More Corey Linsley Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
GB
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
GB
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brett Hundley
2
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Aaron Jones
Sidelined
Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Week 17 against the Lions.
Devante Mays will back up Jamaal Williams, who should carry much of the load.
Dec 29
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
3RB
1
Aaron Jones
2
Jamaal Williams
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
Sidelined
Jordy Nelson (shoulder) is out for Week 17 against the Lions.
He finishes an extremely disappointing 2017 with a 53-482-6 line and turns 33 in May. Nelson has one year left on his contract, at $9.25 million in 2018.
Dec 29
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Michael Clark
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Richard Rodgers
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
Sidelined
Packers OT Jason Spriggs (injured reserve) is dealing with a dislocated left kneecap.
The team originally feared a torn ACL, so this is a big relief. Spriggs should be ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder has yet to establish himself as anything more than a swing tackle.
Dec 28
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Adam Pankey
C
1
Corey Linsley
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Justin McCray
RT
1
Ulrick John
K
1
Mason Crosby
