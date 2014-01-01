Corey Linsley | Center | #63 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (26) / 7/27/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 301 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (161) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 12/30/2017: Signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension. 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Packers signed C Corey Linsley to a three-year, $25.5 million extension through 2020. Linsley was one of the Packers' top priority signings along with Davante Adams, who they re-signed on Friday. Despite Green Bay shelling out a large contract, Linsley is having the worst season of his career, grading as Pro Football Focus' 23rd ranked center. With Linsley and Adams locked up, the Packers may focus their attention on Aaron Rodgers, who has two years left on his deal but is severely underpaid. Source: Packers on Twitter

Packers C Corey Linsley said he will "follow the plan" for his ankle surgery this year. Linsley did not follow the plan while recovering from a torn hamstring last year, and it cost him half the season. "I was trying to get ahead of it, and I ended up behind," he said. "Now it’s a matter of knowing I’ll be OK as long as I follow this plan." Coach Mike McCarthy expects Linsley to be ready for camp. With J.C. Tretter now in Cleveland, Linsley is the locked-in starter at center. Source: ESPN

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team still expects C Corey Linsley (ankle surgery) to be ready for camp. Linsley missed the entire offseason program, but McCarthy is sticking to the timeline the Packers floated in March. With questions at guard, the Packers need Linsley fully healthy this season, so it would not be surprising if they are cautious early in camp. He should be 100 percent well before Week 1, however. Source: ESPN