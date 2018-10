I.L.

Dolphins LG Josh Sitton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

Signed to a two-year deal after he was released by the Bears, 32-year-old Sitton lasts one game with his new squad. Sitton had previously dealt with right shoulder issues. Miami will replace Sitton in the lineup with veteran Ted Larsen. It's a significant downgrade for an already-weak offensive line.