Alfred Blue | Running Back | #28

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (181) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Alfred Blue rushed 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Bengals.
He added four catches for 17 yards. Blue had an every down role with Lamar Miller out. He was held in check before going untouched on a 24-yard TD in the fourth quarter. The Texans are unlikely to rush back Miller after clinching the AFC South. Blue should remain the starter in Week 17. Dec 24 - 11:19 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU138939230.24.4019282.23.10010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014HOU1616952833.03.112151137.17.50100000
2015HOU1618369843.63.832151096.87.30110000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI144.0000.0000000
2Sep 18KC5112.2000.0000000
3Sep 22@NE2126.0000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN3196.30144.0000000
5Oct 9@MIN6396.5000.0000000
6Oct 16IND2136.5000.0000000
7Oct 24@DEN11635.7000.0010000
8Oct 30DET9414.6000.0000000
10Nov 13@JAC7233.3000.0000000
13Dec 4@GB5387.60231.5000000
14Dec 11@IND16553.4010.0000000
15Dec 18JAC111.00144.0000000
16Dec 24CIN21733.514174.3000000
17Jan 1@TENGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 