Alfred Blue | Running Back | #28 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (25) / 4/21/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 225 College: LSU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (181) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 5/14/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,337,932 contract. The deal included a $117,932 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Alfred Blue rushed 21 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Bengals. He added four catches for 17 yards. Blue had an every down role with Lamar Miller out. He was held in check before going untouched on a 24-yard TD in the fourth quarter. The Texans are unlikely to rush back Miller after clinching the AFC South. Blue should remain the starter in Week 17.

Alfred Blue rushed once for one yard and added one catch for four yards Sunday in the Texans' Week 15 win over the Jaguars. We’re not sure where Blue disappeared to on Sunday. Blue was barely heard from against the Jags, a surprising development given all the work he saw last week against Indy (16 carries for 55 yards). Akeem Hunt functioned as the primary change-of-pace back, though he committed two fumbles including one on the goal line. Sunday should serve as a reminder that Lamar Miller is the only Houston back worth weekly fantasy consideration. Blue can be safely benched against the Bengals in Week 16.

Alfred Blue rushed 16 times for 55 yards in Week 14 against the Colts. Blue was heavily involved with Lamar Miller banged up and the Texans trying to hide Brock Osweiler. He saw some red-zone work over Miller but didn't convert on his only carry. Blue struggled to do much with his touches despite the expanded role. He'll look to stay involved against Jacksonville in Week 15.