Matt Paradis | Center | #61

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 300
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (207) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos C Matt Paradis (hips) has been cleared to resume football activities.
Paradis missed the spring recovering from double hip surgery. 9 News Denver says he's expected to participate in "most on-field activity" when training camp opens. The Broncos will likely limit Paradis' preseason snaps, but he should be near or at 100 percent by Week 1. Paradis broke out as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016, earning PFF's No. 2 center grade behind Alex Mack. Jul 5 - 6:44 PM
Source: 9News Denver
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2016DEN160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
4Kyle Sloter
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Max Garcia
2Justin Murray
3Cameron Hunt
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3Dillon Day
RG1Ronald Leary
2Billy Turner
3Chris Muller
RT1Menelik Watson
2Donald Stephenson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 