Matt Paradis | Center | #61

Sidelined

Jamaal Charles said he is "doing everything" including "cutting" on his surgically-repaired knees.

"I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me," Charles said. "I am still 30 years old. I still have a lot of special stuff to do." Charles was held out of team drills during minicamp, but it looks like he is going to be close to if not at full health when training camp begins in about a month. It is unclear how much he has left in the tank after losing essentially two seasons to knee injuries, but he should push C.J. Anderson if he is healthy.